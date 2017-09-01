Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood (1812 Views)

Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet / Desmond Elliot Speaks On Flood Situation At Lagos State House Of Assembly / Davido Eats & Smokes Weed In Atlanta Restaurant As He Gets Drunk (Pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Singer, Sean Tizzle, offers to pay N10 for every retweet he gets for his tweet on the Benue flood







In a bid to raise money for victims of the Benue and Texas floods, Sean Tizzle yesterday asked his followers to retweet his tweet about the disaster and that for every retweet he would give N10 for the Benue flood victims and $0.10/N1 to Texas flood victims.



Some of his followers, however, called him out, saying he should have offered his help to the victims of the flood without asking for any retweet.



See his tweets and their responses below;















Source: In a bid to raise money for victims of the Benue and Texas floods, Sean Tizzle yesterday asked his followers to retweet his tweet about the disaster and that for every retweet he would give N10 for the Benue flood victims and $0.10/N1 to Texas flood victims.Some of his followers, however, called him out, saying he should have offered his help to the victims of the flood without asking for any retweet.See his tweets and their responses below;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/to-raise-money-for-flood-victims-singer.html?m=1

To be broke is not good...

Most of our celebs can b very insensitive.. So he's trying to use d unfortunate events to seek attention. Why not donate wateva his broke as can afford and den encourage his followers to donate also and retweet? 5 Likes

.

#10

Not everyone suppose be artiste. Just imagine?

this is insensitivity, it's obvious he just wanted retweets.



Twitter - vanity

Retweets - vanity

likes - vanity

Nbote:

Most of our celebs can b very insensitive.. So he's trying to use d unfortunate events to seek attention. Why not donate wateva his broke as can afford and den encourage his followers to donate also and retweet? exactly my thought

Ok...

THIS GUY IS SUFFERING FROM DRY SPELL, WHY CAN'T HE JUST SAY HE'S BROKE AND NEEDS HELP INSTEAD OF THE WAY ROUND?

Sean Tizzle do good if you want to and forget the extra that come with it

There's no big deal about what he tweeted. For show or not, a real man will not care, as long as he fulfills his promise. I don't like nigerians, no love at all, so many hearts filled with hate. 1 Like

Abeg who be Sean Tizzle..... Anybody gat a picture of him

dude so kind... Nigerians always reacting aggressively on anything..

is it not ordinary flood?? all they need is canoe and let them paddle around doing there business.



tbh, where is Benue? 1 Like

criminal

sadly, most people wouldn't get what tizzle is trying to do.



more rt means more awareness, most people do not know about the Benue flood, 3 Likes

he's gone down the drain....trying to resurrect an already dead career

Copying one oyinbo guy that promised $0.15 for every retweet concerning houston.

Even if the gets get 20k retweets, that's like 200k in Naira. Na, that's too poor from him, if he doesn't want to donate, he should just say so!

Nigerians and ignorance are best buds ...



Do ur part and simply RETWEET...nope! They'd rather haul invectives . 1 Like

Onwero , my guy just wan grab cheap publicity outta people tragedy. Why don't you quietly donate $10,000 irrespective of retweets and challenge your fellow celebrities to do same like Kevin Hart did for Texas flood victims. We can be more compassionate than just being popular. Make I go retweet at least N10 go sure for satchet water. Where is the 30billion gang members #PrayForBenue

he is doing the best he could, and I mean it is Sean tizzle for God's sake a celebrity, him doing this is just creating awareness and paving way for other artistes to do the same,what has anyone of you here on nairaland done besides claiming championships with your keypads,please let's hear word and commend someone for actually doing something. you all shouldn't just judge!!! na wa, at least he is doing something, what has the governor of the state done so far, what has the president done or said concerning the issue,for realhe is doing the best he could, and I mean it is Sean tizzle for God's sake a celebrity, him doing this is just creating awareness and paving way for other artistes to do the same,what has anyone of you here on nairaland done besides claiming championships with your keypads,please let's hear word and commend someone for actually doing something.

photoshoot:

sadly, most people wouldn't get what tizzle is trying to do.



more rt means more awareness, most people do not know about the Benue flood,

Azzin I'm surprised people would rather type more letters for insult purposes than a "one-time" click of the retweet button ... Azzin I'm surprised people would rather type more letters for insult purposes than a "one-time" click of the retweet button ... 1 Like

sylva1:

Even if the gets get 20k retweets, that's like 200k in Naira. Na, that's too poor from him, if he doesn't want to donate, he should just say so! eyan may weather, contribute na eyan may weather, contribute na

Poor Sean





I didn't know he is that cheap and poor