|Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:38am
Singer, Sean Tizzle, offers to pay N10 for every retweet he gets for his tweet on the Benue flood
In a bid to raise money for victims of the Benue and Texas floods, Sean Tizzle yesterday asked his followers to retweet his tweet about the disaster and that for every retweet he would give N10 for the Benue flood victims and $0.10/N1 to Texas flood victims.
Some of his followers, however, called him out, saying he should have offered his help to the victims of the flood without asking for any retweet.
See his tweets and their responses below;
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by eezeribe(m): 9:51am
To be broke is not good...
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by Nbote(m): 10:20am
Most of our celebs can b very insensitive.. So he's trying to use d unfortunate events to seek attention. Why not donate wateva his broke as can afford and den encourage his followers to donate also and retweet?
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by SaiNigeria: 2:01pm
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by lonelydora(m): 2:03pm
Not everyone suppose be artiste. Just imagine?
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by originalKsp(m): 2:03pm
this is insensitivity, it's obvious he just wanted retweets.
Twitter - vanity
Retweets - vanity
likes - vanity
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by Segadem(m): 2:03pm
Nbote:exactly my thought
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by Olukeji: 2:04pm
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by olowobaba10: 2:05pm
THIS GUY IS SUFFERING FROM DRY SPELL, WHY CAN'T HE JUST SAY HE'S BROKE AND NEEDS HELP INSTEAD OF THE WAY ROUND?
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by xenakanbi337: 2:05pm
Sean Tizzle do good if you want to and forget the extra that come with it
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by AfricanElite: 2:06pm
There's no big deal about what he tweeted. For show or not, a real man will not care, as long as he fulfills his promise. I don't like nigerians, no love at all, so many hearts filled with hate.
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by TDonald: 2:06pm
Abeg who be Sean Tizzle..... Anybody gat a picture of him
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by doctorkush(m): 2:07pm
dude so kind... Nigerians always reacting aggressively on anything..
is it not ordinary flood?? all they need is canoe and let them paddle around doing there business.
tbh, where is Benue?
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by baike: 2:07pm
criminal
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by photoshoot(m): 2:08pm
sadly, most people wouldn't get what tizzle is trying to do.
more rt means more awareness, most people do not know about the Benue flood,
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by 2undexy(m): 2:08pm
he's gone down the drain....trying to resurrect an already dead career
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by RobinHez(m): 2:09pm
Copying one oyinbo guy that promised $0.15 for every retweet concerning houston.
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by sylva1: 2:09pm
Even if the gets get 20k retweets, that's like 200k in Naira. Na, that's too poor from him, if he doesn't want to donate, he should just say so!
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by LorDBolton(m): 2:10pm
Nigerians and ignorance are best buds ...
Do ur part and simply RETWEET...nope! They'd rather haul invectives .
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by phoenix90(m): 2:11pm
Onwero , my guy just wan grab cheap publicity outta people tragedy. Why don't you quietly donate $10,000 irrespective of retweets and challenge your fellow celebrities to do same like Kevin Hart did for Texas flood victims. We can be more compassionate than just being popular. Make I go retweet at least N10 go sure for satchet water. Where is the 30billion gang members #PrayForBenue
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by Nnachuka(m): 2:12pm
you all shouldn't just judge!!! na wa, at least he is doing something, what has the governor of the state done so far, what has the president done or said concerning the issue,for real he is doing the best he could, and I mean it is Sean tizzle for God's sake a celebrity, him doing this is just creating awareness and paving way for other artistes to do the same,what has anyone of you here on nairaland done besides claiming championships with your keypads,please let's hear word and commend someone for actually doing something.
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by LorDBolton(m): 2:13pm
photoshoot:
Azzin I'm surprised people would rather type more letters for insult purposes than a "one-time" click of the retweet button ...
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by Nnachuka(m): 2:13pm
sylva1:eyan may weather, contribute na
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by exlinklodge: 2:17pm
Poor Sean
I didn't know he is that cheap and poor
|Re: Sean Tizzle, Offers To Pay N10 For Every Retweet He Gets For His Tweet On Flood by AfricanElite: 2:19pm
LorDBolton:Na badbelle they cause am..
