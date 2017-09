Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cynthia Morgan Goes Gangsta In Camouflage (photos) (2949 Views)

Cynhia Morgan is undoubtedly one of Nigeria's most talented female acts and sets herself apart with her 'tough attitude''.







If she knows she's tough make she wear dat camo comot from inside studio pass army barracks 4 Likes

If soldiers catch her now...story go change o..

If they born am well, Let her wear it and stop at any military check juction like Bori camp

Madriiiiina!

What I'm I supposed to learn from that pix now?

And so?

she is already gangster before now

spoiled child

let soldiers catch u in that uniform

my kinda girl, I heart you die! love you loads Cynthia!

Civilians wearing camouflage in Nigeria is be issue! For her own good, it better for photo shoot only! Civilians wearing camouflage in Nigeria is be issue! For her own good, it better for photo shoot only!

she really looks good

Gangster lady, good 4 her

She don Dey dark o

No money for cream again

Stupid country that claim there is freedom and you can't wear what you like

I love her style,but let me kontinue wif my food biko

Ok....She can stroll past Sambisa to see if the soldiers will recognize her.



