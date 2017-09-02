₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
*Some poisonous expressions used by Nigerians; corrections, tips and reasons - by Richie.*
Copyright: No part of this should be transmitted to an unknown source without prior consent and allowance by the author.
1. I am koboless.
Say: I am bankrupt.
Reason: There exist nothing like koboless in English dict-clopedia and is malapropism.
2. I am more better than you.
Say: I am much better/ better than you.
Reason: 'More' and 'better' are comparative. Both can not be used at the same time. You can likewise use 'better than or much better than.'
3. Five men on suite are here.
Say: Five men in suite are here.
Reason: The preposition shows they are in (wearing it) the suit, not on(maybe, standing on a piece of cloth) it.
4. Nepa has brought their light. It is low current.
Say: Nepa has restored power supply. It is low voltage.
Reason: Voltage is the electrical force measured in volts. You say high/low voltage not current.
5. I will take roasted chicken.
Say: I will have roast chicken.
Reason: 'Roast' is the adjective. 'Roasted' is a verb, an action word (past tense).
You may apply this grammar to; 'unripe pawpaw' not 'unriped pawpaw' etc.
6. Wow! You mean you came all the way from the bus-stop down here with leg!
Say: Wow! You mean you came all the way from the bus-stop down here on foot.
7. You must refund back my money!
Say: You must refund my money.
Reason: To refund already means to give back, adding 'back' again is wrong except you are trying to say 'you must give me back back my money. Apply this grammar corrections to 'return back' , 'rewind back' , 'repeat again' etc. They all don't need the 'back' when they already mean it.
8. This soup is not pepperish; I'm going to buy grinded pepper.
Say: This soup is not peppery; I'm going to buy ground pepper.
Reason: 'Ground' is both past and past participle of 'grind.' There is nothing like 'grinded.' Haba!
Secondly, it is 'peppery' not 'pepperish,' nothing like 'pepperish.'
9. I heard it from the radio.
Say: I heard it on/on the radio.
10. I have a running nose.
Say: I have a runny nose.
Reason: 'Runny' is an adjective which means producing a lot of liquid from your nose or eyes.
11. Bring me another money.
Say: Get me some or more money.
Reason: 'Money' is an uncountable now and cannot be preceded by 'another' directly.
12. Horn before overtaking.
Say: Hoot or blow/sound your horn before overtaking.
Reason: 'Horn' is a noun not a verb.
13. I don't have a book talkless of a pen.
Say: I don't have a book let alone a pen.
14. I want to buy sack bag.
Say: I want to buy sack.
Reason: 'Sack bag' is tautology.
15. The team comprises of eleven players.
Say: The team comprises eleven players.
Tips: When you use the word 'comprises' , do not put 'of' in front.
16. We discussed about football last night.
Say: We discussed football last night.
Tips: Do not put any preposition in front of 'discuss.'
17. She studied hard and she did not pass.
Say: She studied hard however she did not pass.
Reason: 'And' is used when both simple sentences are in equal status. That is to say, the two items or statement to be joined must be either 'positive positive' or 'negative negative.' Meanwhile. 'however' is used when one is positive and the other negative.
18. Bring my traveling bag.
Say: Bring my travel bag.
Reason: 'Travelling bag' is wrong grammar.
19. You are suffering from lack of no respect.
Say: You are suffering from lack of respect.
Reason: 'Lack' already meant 'no respect.'
20. I and my sister travelled.
Say: My sister and I travelled.
Reason: When a subject is joined with the personal pronouns 'I,' it is incorrect to place the personal pronoun first.
Origin: http://chatinent.com.ng/index.php?act=Post&CODE=08&f=33&t=93&p=117&st=
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Gracias..The writeup has added to my learning..
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
What of i'm on my way or i'm on the way.
What of i'm on my way or i'm on the way.
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by obinna4Jesus(m): 2:59pm On Sep 01
Wonderful piece. In my language we say '' oyibo bu agbara'' . It means english language could be likened to a deity. Its multifarious rules seem inexhaustible. Obrigado!
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
I am on the way is plausible.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Good job.
Honk is actually the collocate for horn.
Honk the horn
chatinent:
Honk is actually the collocate for horn.
Honk the horn
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by lilbest4(m): 7:07pm On Sep 01
No.5 Is wrong. "Roasted" is a participle not a verb.
Participle can either be present or past. Syntactically, participle can function as adjective or adverb Example
"Spoken English" not "Spoke English"
"Written Literature".
The past participle functions as an adjective. "Roasted chicken", " burnt bread", "boiled egg" are all correct syntactically
9 Likes
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Oga koboless is a Nigerian thingy... It has nothing to do with grammatical error.
Oga koboless is a Nigerian thingy... It has nothing to do with grammatical error.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by Only1mi(f): 9:04pm On Sep 01
I don't agree with koboless, because it was or still is our currency and the value of the kobo gives credence to how broke the person is.
Saying you're penniless is acceptable, so why can't we say koboless?
12 Likes
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by Yeligray(m): 9:44pm On Sep 01
DAH... THIS ENGLISH DEY CONFUSE PERSON. CAN SOMEONE INTERPRET: "THIS SOUP DRAW" IN ENGLISH?
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by bkool7(m): 10:30pm On Sep 01
"I am on my way"
means I am just about to start the
journey and "I am on the way" means I
am in the middle of the journey.
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by bkool7(m): 10:38pm On Sep 01
lilbest4:
Thanks.
The present participle: boring, satisfying
And
Past participle : bored, satisfied
Can both be used as adjectives
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Koboless is a slang. Grinded exist anyway
|Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons. by chatinent: 7:08am
lilbest4:Verb forms differ. 'Roast' should only be used referring to meat and food items.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
Translation: This soup is ingredient-stuffed sticky.
Translation: This soup is ingredient-stuffed sticky.
Yeligray:
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
It is now outdated.
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
outdated my foot! You won't take to correction
Re: 20 Poisonous Expressions Used By Nigerians; Corrections, Tips And Reasons.
