Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why (9192 Views)

Yvonne Nelson And John Dumelo Dressed As The Opposite Sex (picture) / Okon Lagos And Yvonne Nelson Picture Got Fans Talking / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Aside doing that to men, they also do it to their female folks and this makes one to wonder what ladues have with this age thingy because once they know the next person’s age they either hide theirs or not say it at all.



One of many celebrities who have come to observe this trend is Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, who is yet to know why ladies prefer to hide their age.



According to her, “I can never understand why women especially lie about their ages”





http://news.nollyzone.com/just-dont-understand-ladies-lie-ageactress-yvonne-nelson/ When you meet a lady as a guy whom you feel you are having feelings for after long talk, the next thing she will want to know is “how old are you?”Aside doing that to men, they also do it to their female folks and this makes one to wonder what ladues have with this age thingy because once they know the next person’s age they either hide theirs or not say it at all.One of many celebrities who have come to observe this trend is Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, who is yet to know why ladies prefer to hide their age.According to her, “I can never understand why women especially lie about their ages”

let them keep lying who cares listening to "shape of you " by Ed Sheeran 6 Likes



so aunty I'm tempted to ask, how old are you Maturity is owning an iPhone and not snapping in front of a mirrorso aunty I'm tempted to ask, how old are you 17 Likes

talking abt lies



She has been 30+ for the past 2 decades, smelling stock fish that will never marry





Continue seeking attention, do head like ghana boiled egg and beans see this one that iyanya dumpedtalking abt liesShe has been 30+ for the past 2 decades, smelling stock fish that will never marryContinue seeking attention, do head like ghana boiled egg and beans

8 Likes







The only reason women lie about their age is,







Lying is the only thing women do best; so women must lie.



I once asked my wise step grandmother why women lie and her answer was brief,

"They lie to be laid." The only reason women lie about their age is,Lying is the only thing women do best; so women must lie.I once asked my wise step grandmother why women lie and her answer was brief, 8 Likes 3 Shares

Because of menopause Cs guys don't want story of no belle

...



1 thing I have learnt as a lady is to never ever reveal my age to a man





I won't advice any lady to reveal their age to a Man





they either start seeing you as too young, too old or not ready 7 Likes 1 Share

5 Likes



Lots of graduates lie about their age...

Politicians lie about their age.



To increase marketability... The same reason footballers lie about their age.Lots of graduates lie about their age...Politicians lie about their age.To increase marketability... 13 Likes

I once dated a babe, who every year na 30 3 Likes

busted

Lol ,why are you worried bout their lies? you really get time o

That's fast becoming a norm

pocohantas:

The same reason footballers lie about their age.

Lots of graduates lie about their age...

Politicians lie about their age.



To increase marketability... Tell them Tell them

Oboy ye





Is in dere blood it runs in dere DNA to lie about their age. Is in dere bloodit runs in dere DNA to lie about their age.

those girls in the pics though...





well some are younger than their age while some are older than their age that's their nature well some are younger than their age while some are older than their age that's their nature

Evaberry:

...



1 thing I have learnt as a lady is to never ever reveal my age to a man





I won't advice any lady to reveal their age to a Man





they either start seeing you as too young, too old or not ready

Anoder lier spotted Anoder lier spotted 1 Like

supersystemsng:

those girls in the pics though...

Some of the dates those girls carry is actually the day of birth, like September 16. Trust social media to twist every... Some of the dates those girls carry is actually the day of birth, like September. Trust social media to twist every... 1 Like

are you asking us, or to bring up possible answer to the answer...

they lie in order to prevent their man or anybody from calling them oldy and the last thing a woman will do is agreeing the fact that she is older than a man

INSECURITY.......

.

.

. most black women are so insecure



All their body na lies..

Breast,

Hair

Buttocks.

fingernails

Eyes

Eyebrows

Lips..

kpekus



So what is age compared to these things?? How the hell do you mean lying with their age?All their body na lies..Breast,HairButtocks.fingernailsEyesEyebrowsLips..kpekusSo what is age compared to these things?? 3 Likes

pocohantas:





Some of the dates those girls carry is actually the day of birth, like September 16. Trust social media to twist every... calm down sweetheart, dah's my birthday calm down sweetheart, dah's my birthday

pocohantas:





Some of the dates those girls carry is actually the day of birth, like September 16. Trust social media to twist every...

Oh, interesting pun.. Oh, interesting pun..

For some girls age comes with value. The older you get, the less of value...na their mindset.

SIX physical advantages of drinking 9-13 cups of Water a Day



Read More:http://www.communitynewsng.com/2017/09/six-physical-advantages-of-drinking-9.html