Stats: 1,870,564 members, 3,763,010 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 07:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why (9192 Views)
|Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by Nollyzonenews: 2:42pm
When you meet a lady as a guy whom you feel you are having feelings for after long talk, the next thing she will want to know is “how old are you?”
Aside doing that to men, they also do it to their female folks and this makes one to wonder what ladues have with this age thingy because once they know the next person’s age they either hide theirs or not say it at all.
One of many celebrities who have come to observe this trend is Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, who is yet to know why ladies prefer to hide their age.
According to her, “I can never understand why women especially lie about their ages”
http://news.nollyzone.com/just-dont-understand-ladies-lie-ageactress-yvonne-nelson/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by Jostico: 2:49pm
let them keep lying who cares listening to "shape of you " by Ed Sheeran
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by splenzard(m): 2:52pm
Maturity is owning an iPhone and not snapping in front of a mirror
so aunty I'm tempted to ask, how old are you
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by iamJ(m): 2:59pm
see this one that iyanya dumped talking abt lies
She has been 30+ for the past 2 decades, smelling stock fish that will never marry
Continue seeking attention, do head like ghana boiled egg and beans
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by NwaAmaikpe: 5:33pm
The only reason women lie about their age is,
Lying is the only thing women do best; so women must lie.
I once asked my wise step grandmother why women lie and her answer was brief,
"They lie to be laid."
Because of menopause Cs guys don't want story of no belle
1 thing I have learnt as a lady is to never ever reveal my age to a man
I won't advice any lady to reveal their age to a Man
they either start seeing you as too young, too old or not ready
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by pocohantas(f): 5:34pm
The same reason footballers lie about their age.
Lots of graduates lie about their age...
Politicians lie about their age.
To increase marketability...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by Edu3Again: 5:35pm
I once dated a babe, who every year na 30
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by slimmax(m): 5:36pm
busted
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by beautiful232(f): 5:36pm
Lol ,why are you worried bout their lies? you really get time o
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by shurley22(f): 5:36pm
That's fast becoming a norm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by rossyc(f): 5:36pm
pocohantas:Tell them
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by romoruyi(m): 5:36pm
Oboy ye
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by abbaapple: 5:37pm
Is in dere blood it runs in dere DNA to lie about their age.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by supersystemsng: 5:38pm
those girls in the pics though...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by Evablizin(f): 5:39pm
well some are younger than their age while some are older than their age that's their nature
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by abbaapple: 5:40pm
Evaberry:
Anoder lier spotted
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by pocohantas(f): 5:40pm
supersystemsng:
Some of the dates those girls carry is actually the day of birth, like September 16. Trust social media to twist every...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by lawalosky: 5:42pm
are you asking us, or to bring up possible answer to the answer...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by BULLIONVAN4(m): 5:42pm
they lie in order to prevent their man or anybody from calling them oldy and the last thing a woman will do is agreeing the fact that she is older than a man
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by HMZi(m): 5:43pm
INSECURITY.......
. most black women are so insecure
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by Sirhenry07: 5:44pm
How the hell do you mean lying with their age?
All their body na lies..
Breast,
Hair
Buttocks.
fingernails
Eyes
Eyebrows
Lips..
kpekus
So what is age compared to these things??
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by 1000LIKES(m): 5:45pm
pocohantas:calm down sweetheart, dah's my birthday
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by supersystemsng: 5:45pm
pocohantas:
Oh, interesting pun..
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by omooba969: 5:45pm
For some girls age comes with value. The older you get, the less of value...na their mindset.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by brght2017: 5:48pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Ladies Lie About Their Age, I Don’t Understand Why by sonnie10: 5:50pm
pocohantas:
Alternative fact
