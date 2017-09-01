Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) (5232 Views)

Saint Obi Steps Out With His Daughter (Photo) / Hailey Veronica Adeleke: Davido’s Newborn Daughter (First Photo) / Mercy Aigbe Steps Out With Her Teenage Daughter (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









MORE @: http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/09/adorable-photo-of-ex-bbn-housemate-thin.html Ex BBN housemate, Thin Tall Tony's wife shared this adorable photo of their new born daughter. 2 Likes

So cute 1 Like

I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.

really beautiful baby

she's making me think about being a mother 3 Likes

Looking tall already' , he could have called her "thin tall tola" 2 Likes 1 Share







So Tin Tall you even get plans to score more goals you come de form boyoyo for BBNJ Cute babySo Tin Tall you even get plans to score more goals you come de form boyoyo for BBNJ

Oh how I love babies.

Who will impregnate me naw that pikin dey hungry me? So cuteWho will impregnate me naw that pikin dey hungry me?

wow.....so cute

Cutie. But this guy's wife tried o, swelling with your husband's baby while you watch him kiss another woman and receive head. Chai.



Anything for the money o. TTT sef Na bad guys 2 Likes

She's cute





Wow the baby is handsome! Wow the baby is handsome! 1 Like

cute

Evaberry:



I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.



really beautiful baby



she's making me think about being a mother

that's what you slay queens always say... that's what you slay queens always say...

Cute baby, She got her dad's hair 1 Like









Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...

If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.





Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love. Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.

ok..... NEXT

Awwwn

So his wife was pregnant while he was frolicking on BBN... OK



Continue . Abi 9 months don reach after BBN ni? 1 Like

Evaberry:



I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.



really beautiful baby



she's making me think about being a mother Saw no more baby..say no more!!!

Luminouz understands u perfectly!!

Oya come lemme make u a mama!!!

U know what to do!! Saw no more baby..say no more!!!Luminouz understands u perfectly!!Oya come lemme make u a mama!!!U know what to do!!

Prettythicksmi:

So cute Who will impregnate me naw that pikin dey hungry me? U get 30billion for akant? U get 30billion for akant?

AND THIS FRAUDSTER IS HERE AGAIN, HIS A DUE THIEF DONT DO ANY BUSINESS WITH THIS GUY HE CHANGES HIS NAME ON NIARA LAND ON DAILY BUSINESS BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE HE HAS DEFRAUDED

luminouz:



Saw no more baby..say no more!!!

Luminouz understands u perfectly!!

Oya come lemme make u a mama!!!

U know what to do!!



lol



u af come again o





I'm too busy to be a mama now but I will hit u up for future plans yeah lolu af come again oI'm too busy to be a mama now but I will hit u up for future plans yeah

Evaberry:







lol



u af come again o Lmaooooo

Can't I make u happy by fulfilling ur wish again

Future plans sounds great!!!!



Don't let any of these NL guys disturb u again o.... LmaoooooCan't I make u happy by fulfilling ur wish againFuture plans sounds great!!!!Don't let any of these NL guys disturb u again o....

40000 dollars



Somebody should please hold Akwa Ibom governor before he declare himself missing

The baby is Tall

Aah ah! is he married?

NwaAmaikpe:









Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...

If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.





Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.





You are back You are back

delishpot:







You are back







I never left,

But I'm back and better. I never left,But I'm back and better.

NwaAmaikpe:











I never left,

But I'm back and better.

Thank God o. Dem Don miss you tire for NL. Welcome back. Thank God o. Dem Don miss you tire for NL. Welcome back. 1 Like 1 Share









[s[size=8pt][/size]][/s] [/s]Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...

If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.





Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.[s]



See bad belle....wetin consign u na with the woman's beauty or his time. Na u be his Baba? [quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=60039870][s[size=8pt][/size]][/s]See bad belle....wetin consign u na with the woman's beauty or his time. Na u be his Baba?