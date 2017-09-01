₦airaland Forum

Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by zoho23(f): 4:10pm
Ex BBN housemate, Thin Tall Tony's wife shared this adorable photo of their new born daughter.



Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:10pm
So cute

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 4:20pm
I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.
really beautiful baby
she's making me think about being a mother

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Diegostan(m): 4:30pm
Looking tall already' , he could have called her "thin tall tola" grin

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 4:35pm
Cute baby


So Tin Tall you even get plans to score more goals you come de form boyoyo for BBNJ grin
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Houseofglam7: 4:35pm
Oh how I love babies.
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Prettythicksmi(f): 4:44pm
So cute kiss Who will impregnate me naw that pikin dey hungry me? cheesy cheesy
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 4:55pm
wow.....so cute shocked
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by ENIMONEY(f): 6:34pm
Cutie. But this guy's wife tried o, swelling with your husband's baby while you watch him kiss another woman and receive head. Chai.

Anything for the money o. TTT sef Na bad guys

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by rossyc(f): 6:34pm
She's cute
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Obi404: 6:34pm
grin

Wow the baby is handsome!

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by kafiz1(m): 6:35pm
cute
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by kingxsamz(m): 6:36pm
Evaberry:

I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.

really beautiful baby

she's making me think about being a mother

that's what you slay queens always say...
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by momentusjay(f): 6:36pm
Cute baby, She got her dad's hair

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:36pm
shocked



Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...
If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.


Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 6:40pm
ok..... NEXT
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by deebrain(m): 6:40pm
Awwwn
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by tlops(m): 6:41pm
So his wife was pregnant while he was frolicking on BBN... OK

Continue . Abi 9 months don reach after BBN ni?

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by luminouz(m): 6:41pm
Evaberry:

I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.

really beautiful baby

she's making me think about being a mother
Saw no more baby..say no more!!!
Luminouz understands u perfectly!!
Oya come lemme make u a mama!!!
U know what to do!! tongue grin
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by luminouz(m): 6:42pm
Prettythicksmi:
So cute kiss Who will impregnate me naw that pikin dey hungry me? cheesy cheesy
U get 30billion for akant? tongue
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by guchi120(m): 6:43pm
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 6:52pm
luminouz:

Saw no more baby..say no more!!!
Luminouz understands u perfectly!!
Oya come lemme make u a mama!!!
U know what to do!! tongue grin


lol

u af come again o


I'm too busy to be a mama now but I will hit u up for future plans yeah
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by luminouz(m): 6:54pm
Evaberry:



lol

u af come again o
Lmaooooo
Can't I make u happy by fulfilling ur wish again tongue
Future plans sounds great!!!! grin
grin
Don't let any of these NL guys disturb u again o....
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Cutezt(m): 6:59pm
40000 dollars 

Somebody should please hold Akwa Ibom governor before he declare himself missing
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by GreenMavro: 7:00pm
The baby is Tall
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by bestgift4ever(f): 7:00pm
Aah ah! is he married? shocked shocked shocked
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by delishpot: 7:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked



Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...
If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.


Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.


You are back grin
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Dubby6(m): 7:05pm
angry angry
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
delishpot:



You are back grin


shocked

I never left,
But I'm back and better.
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by delishpot: 7:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:



shocked

I never left,
But I'm back and better.

Thank God o. Dem Don miss you tire for NL. Welcome back.

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by sayisayi: 7:17pm
[quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=60039870] shocked



[s[size=8pt][/size]][/s][/s]Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...
If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.


Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.[s]

See bad belle....wetin consign u na with the woman's beauty or his time. Na u be his Baba?

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by carzola(m): 7:17pm
see her looking like a future Mouth Gig giver

