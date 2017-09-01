₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,564 members, 3,763,009 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 07:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) (5232 Views)
Saint Obi Steps Out With His Daughter (Photo) / Hailey Veronica Adeleke: Davido’s Newborn Daughter (First Photo) / Mercy Aigbe Steps Out With Her Teenage Daughter (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by zoho23(f): 4:10pm
Ex BBN housemate, Thin Tall Tony's wife shared this adorable photo of their new born daughter.
MORE @: http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/09/adorable-photo-of-ex-bbn-housemate-thin.html
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:10pm
So cute
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 4:20pm
I'm not a cuddly or a 'awwn' person but this girl is so pretty.
really beautiful baby
she's making me think about being a mother
3 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Diegostan(m): 4:30pm
Looking tall already' , he could have called her "thin tall tola"
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 4:35pm
Cute baby
So Tin Tall you even get plans to score more goals you come de form boyoyo for BBNJ
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Houseofglam7: 4:35pm
Oh how I love babies.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Prettythicksmi(f): 4:44pm
So cute Who will impregnate me naw that pikin dey hungry me?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 4:55pm
wow.....so cute
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by ENIMONEY(f): 6:34pm
Cutie. But this guy's wife tried o, swelling with your husband's baby while you watch him kiss another woman and receive head. Chai.
Anything for the money o. TTT sef Na bad guys
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by rossyc(f): 6:34pm
She's cute
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Obi404: 6:34pm
Wow the baby is handsome!
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by kafiz1(m): 6:35pm
cute
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by kingxsamz(m): 6:36pm
Evaberry:
that's what you slay queens always say...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by momentusjay(f): 6:36pm
Cute baby, She got her dad's hair
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:36pm
Thin Tall Tony has been parading himself upandan Asaba with one fat ugly black woman...
If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.
Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 6:40pm
ok..... NEXT
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by deebrain(m): 6:40pm
Awwwn
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by tlops(m): 6:41pm
So his wife was pregnant while he was frolicking on BBN... OK
Continue . Abi 9 months don reach after BBN ni?
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by luminouz(m): 6:41pm
Evaberry:Saw no more baby..say no more!!!
Luminouz understands u perfectly!!
Oya come lemme make u a mama!!!
U know what to do!!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by luminouz(m): 6:42pm
Prettythicksmi:U get 30billion for akant?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by guchi120(m): 6:43pm
AND THIS FRAUDSTER IS HERE AGAIN, HIS A DUE THIEF DONT DO ANY BUSINESS WITH THIS GUY HE CHANGES HIS NAME ON NIARA LAND ON DAILY BUSINESS BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE HE HAS DEFRAUDED
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 6:52pm
luminouz:
lol
u af come again o
I'm too busy to be a mama now but I will hit u up for future plans yeah
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by luminouz(m): 6:54pm
Evaberry:Lmaooooo
Can't I make u happy by fulfilling ur wish again
Future plans sounds great!!!!
Don't let any of these NL guys disturb u again o....
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Cutezt(m): 6:59pm
40000 dollars
Somebody should please hold Akwa Ibom governor before he declare himself missing
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by GreenMavro: 7:00pm
The baby is Tall
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by bestgift4ever(f): 7:00pm
Aah ah! is he married?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by delishpot: 7:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You are back
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by Dubby6(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
delishpot:
I never left,
But I'm back and better.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by delishpot: 7:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Thank God o. Dem Don miss you tire for NL. Welcome back.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by sayisayi: 7:17pm
[quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=60039870]
[s[size=8pt][/size]][/s]
If he is not forming fine boy at the Asaba Mall (Shoprite)...you'd see him being driven around like a convicted felon.
Instead of the idiot to go home and show this new born baby some fatherly love.[s]
See bad belle....wetin consign u na with the woman's beauty or his time. Na u be his Baba?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Newborn Daughter (Photo) by carzola(m): 7:17pm
see her looking like a future Mouth Gig giver
PHOTOS: 2face, Annie Macaulay And Friends At Halima Abubakar’s Birthday Party / Actress Ebube Nwagbo Private Jetting Too! (photos) / Pictures Of Wizkid Out With His Girlfriend
Viewing this topic: julie14, mikgant, Petrelli112, Bobi111, Geebanks(m), Sunnynwa, emekaRaj(m), Chinachriss(m), Ugosample(m), Klansman11(m), SKANKHUNT, Swanzi(m), mered, Boomz(f), Michaelmercy, wanderlust007(m), clow(m), switstiv(m), danjohn, eghosaaideyan(f), momentum85(m), NLFreak(m), vivlyviv, teemswest(m), pinkyd1st, Dre12072017, pretty050(f), hurpeyeahme(f), mamatayour(f), Officialnelly(m), WudBMother, Akpos123(m), udemzy101(m), jewishboy, Benekruku(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17