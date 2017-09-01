Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) (219 Views)

May their souls RIP.Amen!







Source: According to multiple online reports,scores of worshippers who were killed during the shooting at St Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra state were buried today, September 1.May their souls RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/victims-killed-during-ozubulu-shooting.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

May their souls rest in peace. 1 Like

R.I.P to the dead Why share the same universe with different people when they heart of man is as wicked as pooR.I.P to the dead

Is it a mass burry



well laba nu n' ndiokwa

so sad

RIP to the dead.