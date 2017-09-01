₦airaland Forum

Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos)

Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by zoba88: 9:03pm
According to multiple online reports,scores of worshippers who were killed during the shooting at St Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra state were buried today, September 1.

May their souls RIP.Amen!



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/victims-killed-during-ozubulu-shooting.html?m=1

Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by zoba88: 9:04pm
Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by GavelSlam: 9:09pm
May their souls rest in peace.

Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 9:22pm
Why share the same universe with different people when they heart of man is as wicked as poo cry R.I.P to the dead
Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:45pm
Is it a mass burry

well laba nu n' ndiokwa
Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 9:49pm
so sad
Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by fuckerstard: 9:50pm
RIP to the dead.
Re: Burial Of Victims Of Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting (Photos) by EponOjuku: 9:51pm
Rip to the dead.

