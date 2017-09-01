Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers (4347 Views)

Ronaldo’s three goals for Portugal in its 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands took his overall international goal total to 78 goals in 144 appearances, taking him into the top five all-time in international play and one ahead of Brazilian legend Pele.



On Friday morning, Pele himself congratulated the 32-year-old Portuguese star for passing him on the all-time international goal-scoring list.



Ronaldo was too young in 2004 (just 19-years-old) to be named to Pele’s FIFA 100 but if Pele amended the list, Ronaldo would certainly be on it.



Ronaldo is currently tied with Iraq’s Hussein Saeed and is one goal behind Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu in the scoring list. The top three is lead by Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 goals, followed by Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás with 84 goals and Japan’s Kunishige Kamamoto with 80 goals.



Congratulations Ronaldo. Greatest player of his generation 9 Likes

Messi is still the best thing to happen to football.



Sentiments apart, Messi is an all round footballer, Ronaldo is simply a goal scorer these days.. pls compare him to the likes of Inzaghi



But Messi is in a world of his own.. it has always been about Messi! Ronaldo knows this even. 11 Likes

The people above me dey vex oooo... una no dey rest??



Back to the topic: Congratulation to Mr Ronaldo 5 Likes

greatness

It's Messi's Era but it has been Ronaldo year





Am not saying Messi is the best player but there is no body that plays more than Messi.



Flying at night is not the only symptom for witchcraft,quoting me is also one.

Shalom. 4 Likes

Good for him. Hard work pays eventually

who did he play against compared 2 pele? he plays against Andora, Faroe Island, Gilbtar, Macedonia, Hungary respect 2 these teams though and minor teams...why won't him set record? he should even be on 100 goals



Waiting for Messi fans to come and shout he scored 78 tap ins. 1 Like

Cristiano "Ororo" Ronaldo. If our politicians and we Nigerians have half the passion and will power this guy has, Nigeria will be better than Singapore.

For those of you who will start arguing Messi , Ronaldo who is better, better go and do something meaningful wuth ya lives. 4 Likes

temmypotter:

Messi is still the best thing to happen to football. Oga wake up!! Baba ibeji tí take Over!! 7 Likes

Where is the message from pele

That's my crush.

Ronaldo is an Epitome of Greatness.

CR7....scoring goals since 78BC 2 Likes

Tuale to Mr Ronaldo, A legend that keeps breaking Records and getting stronger while getting old. Best Ever

CRZ is the GOAT





Classical footballer!



Representing at all fronts- club and national level

ignis:

That's my crush.

I look like him! I look like him!



Messi is the greatest footballer of all time









After Ronaldo Messi is the greatest footballer of all timeAfter Ronaldo 2 Likes

Talent

So from this list, we should be expecting him on the Number 2 Spot very soon behind Iran’s Ali Daei

Congrant CR7

Ronaldo will always be a fine player. He and Messi have shown us that they'll be greatly missed once they hang their boots. I doubt if d ones after them can live up or surpass their achievements.



We may not get to see such talents in this century.

Great man in football history





The greatest player ever

Nobody does it like C.Ronaldo





For those shouting Messi

Messi might not come to the Russia 2018

His country still dey struggle Ronaldo will reach 100 goals before he hang up his bootThe greatest player everNobody does it like C.Ronaldo 2 Likes

Ronaldo is currently the greate

wow

ignis:

That's my crush. Wake up, it's day break already Wake up, it's day break already

It took him 144 games? Congrats tho

Nice one pele,.... the way he is going, he might end up been the top scorer.