|Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by hassan4: 2:46am
Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a new mark of goal-scoring greatness on Thursday, and he received the message of a lifetime from the man he passed on the all-time international scoring list a day later.
Ronaldo’s three goals for Portugal in its 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands took his overall international goal total to 78 goals in 144 appearances, taking him into the top five all-time in international play and one ahead of Brazilian legend Pele.
On Friday morning, Pele himself congratulated the 32-year-old Portuguese star for passing him on the all-time international goal-scoring list.
Ronaldo was too young in 2004 (just 19-years-old) to be named to Pele’s FIFA 100 but if Pele amended the list, Ronaldo would certainly be on it.
Ronaldo is currently tied with Iraq’s Hussein Saeed and is one goal behind Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu in the scoring list. The top three is lead by Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 goals, followed by Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás with 84 goals and Japan’s Kunishige Kamamoto with 80 goals.
http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=24526
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Ajpharm(m): 9:27am
Congratulations Ronaldo. Greatest player of his generation
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by temmypotter(m): 9:27am
Messi is still the best thing to happen to football.
Sentiments apart, Messi is an all round footballer, Ronaldo is simply a goal scorer these days.. pls compare him to the likes of Inzaghi
But Messi is in a world of his own.. it has always been about Messi! Ronaldo knows this even.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Famoustemmy: 9:27am
The people above me dey vex oooo... una no dey rest??
Back to the topic: Congratulation to Mr Ronaldo
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Christane(m): 9:27am
greatness
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:27am
It's Messi's Era but it has been Ronaldo year
Am not saying Messi is the best player but there is no body that plays more than Messi.
Flying at night is not the only symptom for witchcraft,quoting me is also one.
Shalom.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by kenedy175(m): 9:28am
Good for him. Hard work pays eventually
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Dutchey(m): 9:28am
who did he play against compared 2 pele? he plays against Andora, Faroe Island, Gilbtar, Macedonia, Hungary respect 2 these teams though and minor teams...why won't him set record? he should even be on 100 goals
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Elxandre(m): 9:28am
Waiting for Messi fans to come and shout he scored 78 tap ins.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by ninocia18(m): 9:28am
Cristiano "Ororo" Ronaldo. If our politicians and we Nigerians have half the passion and will power this guy has, Nigeria will be better than Singapore.
For those of you who will start arguing Messi , Ronaldo who is better, better go and do something meaningful wuth ya lives.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by SOLMICHAEL(m): 9:28am
temmypotter:Oga wake up!! Baba ibeji tí take Over!!
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Muzzbaba: 9:28am
Where is the message from pele
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by ignis(f): 9:29am
That's my crush.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by ERONX(m): 9:29am
Ronaldo is an Epitome of Greatness.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by freshboy88(m): 9:29am
CR7....scoring goals since 78BC
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by skyfaze(m): 9:29am
Tuale to Mr Ronaldo, A legend that keeps breaking Records and getting stronger while getting old. Best Ever
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Benekruku(m): 9:30am
CRZ is the GOAT
Classical footballer!
Representing at all fronts- club and national level
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Benekruku(m): 9:30am
ignis:
I look like him!
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Sterix10(m): 9:30am
Messi is the greatest footballer of all time
After Ronaldo
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by NairalandSARS: 9:30am
Talent
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Lamzee(m): 9:31am
So from this list, we should be expecting him on the Number 2 Spot very soon behind Iran’s Ali Daei
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by madridguy(m): 9:31am
Congrant CR7
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by thoollz: 9:31am
Ronaldo will always be a fine player. He and Messi have shown us that they'll be greatly missed once they hang their boots. I doubt if d ones after them can live up or surpass their achievements.
We may not get to see such talents in this century.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by emmafineboy: 9:32am
Great man in football history
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by seunny4lif(m): 9:33am
Ronaldo will reach 100 goals before he hang up his boot
The greatest player ever
Nobody does it like C.Ronaldo
For those shouting Messi
Messi might not come to the Russia 2018
His country still dey struggle
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by kalananta(m): 9:33am
Ronaldo is currently the greate
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by sustainus(m): 9:33am
wow
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Ramanto(m): 9:33am
ignis:Wake up, it's day break already
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by titiloyeblog(m): 9:33am
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by jstbeinhonest: 9:34am
It took him 144 games? Congrats tho
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by laliga01: 9:34am
Nice one pele,.... the way he is going, he might end up been the top scorer.
|Re: Pele Congratulates Ronaldo On Moving Into Top 5 All Time National Team Scorers by Sterix10(m): 9:34am
DrholuwaTOBI:
Which Messi era?
Even goal.com once called it Cristiano era
