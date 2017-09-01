₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by hassan4: 2:56am
The asteroid known as Florence is going to make a relatively close shave of Earth today, speeding past our planet closer than it has since the year 1890. But asteroids make their presence known around Earth on a regular basis, so why is this one special? Well, because Florence is absolutely huge, and would pose an incredible threat to life as we know it if it were to actually collide with us. Thankfully, NASA says that’s not going to happen — at least not this time around.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Rtopzy(f): 3:00am
Florence is my mum's name o!!!!!! what the.........?? where is Lalasticlala?
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by hassan4: 3:06am
Rtopzy:
Hahahaha the scientist chose a rather human name.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Rtopzy(f): 3:23am
hassan4:They call the universe 'Cosmos' and that's my immediate younger brother's name...... now its my mums name abi? Tell those scientists that I'm not playing with them o!!!! lolz
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by hassan4: 3:24am
Rtopzy:
Hahahahahaha well i guess the Universe must have something to do with your folks.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Slayer2: 3:26am
Who folerence epp?
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Rtopzy(f): 3:27am
hassan4:Bro, stop laughing o, this is not funky o........ lolz
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Lovetinz(m): 6:33am
I need to get myself a crash helmet and maybe an umbrella, just in case it crashes into...
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by hassan4: 7:46am
Lovetinz:Doubt if it will affect Nigeria.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Lovetinz(m): 8:32am
^^Wont affect what?
If that baby hits Earth, its bye bye to life as we know it.
It was an asteroid that wiped out the Dinosaurs!
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:07am
Who name ds things Florence? The person must be high on Ibadan weed
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Ruggedfitness: 11:07am
Hurricane Harvey
Asteroid Florence
Hope it wouldn't be Recession Buhari soon enough
Americans just love naming things and the world follows...
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Amberon11: 11:07am
Time?
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by soberdrunk(m): 11:07am
If you are a Nigerian' and this bothers you, you must have 'dual citizenship'
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by xenakongbi337: 11:07am
Make e fall on earth male this world end abeg
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by shurley22(f): 11:07am
Florence
Wtf!
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by paiz(m): 11:08am
Florence calm down no be fight
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by uzoclinton(m): 11:08am
NASA Be telling lies every time.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by zeusdgrt(m): 11:09am
How e take affect my indomie wen dey fire?
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by repogirl(f): 11:09am
Salvation.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Papaaldrich: 11:10am
I don't know if you u understand me.Do you understand.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by KendrickAyomide(m): 11:10am
...
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by DONADAMS(m): 11:10am
Nothing we no go see
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by TANKDESTROYER(m): 11:10am
Mystery of the universe and it's mechanical operations
GOD... ON POINT....
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by dingbang(m): 11:10am
I just wish this thing fell on national assembly and senate building
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by Homeboiy(m): 11:10am
Florence ko clearance ni
They named the universe after my name cosmos
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by just2endowed: 11:11am
xenakongbi337:
na waoh.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by daveP(m): 11:11am
ENDTIME TINZ.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by kalananta(m): 11:11am
ENDTIME
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by ekensi01(m): 11:11am
Make e fall on Hausa and Calabar people.
Useless.
|Re: A Colossal Asteroid "Florence" Will Cruise By Earth Today, Visible To Human Eyes by paiz(m): 11:11am
Reporting directly from space: The asteriod is going to brush out the northern part of Nigeria from the earth
