Thief Jumps Into A Canal In Festac Town, Lagos To Evade Jungle Justice. Photos / Kidnapper Evans Used N5.8m Phones, 162 Sim Cards To Evade Arrest / Drug Suspect Breaks Through Glass Wall To Evade Arrest At Abuja Airport

Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by hassan4: 3:03am
From jail to Jaws: Drug suspect, 20, attempts to elude police by diving into the ocean and swimming away – oblivious to a SHARK following him.

*Man, 20, attempts to escape arrest by jumping into the ocean in North Carolina
*Zachary Kingsbury was discovered with suspicious contraband in his vehicle
*Instead of succumbing to arrest, he jumped into the Atlantic ocean
*After swimming more than a mile off shore, police were forced to track Kingsbury with a drone
*Footage from the chase shows a shark trailing just 25 feet off to the side
*Kingsbury was later charged with a resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia

A North Carolina man unknowingly jumped into shark infested waters as he tried to escape arrest.

Surf City police officials say 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury was pulled over just before 5pm on Wednesday, according to WECT.

Upon conducting a search in the vehicle, police officers discovered suspicious contraband on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Kingsbury, who was in the driver's seat, was then asked to step out of his vehicle, at which point he 'fled the scene on foot, onto the beach', and proceeded into the ocean, police documents show.

After swimming more than a mile away from shore, however, authorities said the arrest turned into a 'rescue operation' and launched a drone to track the escapee.

As the unmanned aerial vehicle flew over Kingsbury, footage shows a shark some 25 feet away trailing the police dodger. It remains unclear if Kingsbury was aware of the animal.

Authorities were finally able to nab Kingsbury around 7.45pm at the Wicker Avenue beach access in North Topsail Beach, nearly three hours after the ordeal had begun.

Kingsbury was placed under arrest and is being held at Pender County Jail.


Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4842328/amp/Man-attempts-escape-arrest-jumping-ocean.html

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by manfred10(m): 4:03am
Horrible,sorry for him
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Muafrika2: 4:06am
Swam into the sea for more than an hour shocked He's digested shark meat by now shocked
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Partnerbiz3: 6:10am
nawao
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by 9japrof(m): 6:22am
Nigga never wanted doing time in jail for a crime he loved committing buh could have the time to swim through a shark infested sea

Probably nigga was high thinking he could swim better than the sharks

2 Likes

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by favourmic(m): 7:13am
Crazy people all over
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by columbus007(m): 7:38am
He could even be a shark slayer who knows smiley

5 Likes

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by hassan4: 7:47am
He got rescued and arrested by the coast guard. read the full story on the link.

3 Likes

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by dnawah: 8:49am
hassan4:
A funny incident occurred in the U.S some hours ago as a suspect who jumped into the ocean to evade police swam for more than a kilometer alongside a shark and appeared completely oblivious to the danger.

Zachary Kingsbury, 20, was pulled over in Surf City, North Carolina, on Wednesday and was asked to step out of his car after police discovered contraband.

He then fled on foot and a Surf City Police Department drone captured him swimming out to sea for more than an hour, WBTV reported.
Full Story on http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=37&t=24524

Lalasticlala mynd44
good 4 him.more than 90% of Nigerians cannot swimming

2 Likes

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by thundafire: 8:53am
At least he got served as breakfast to sharks
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by AlienWriter(m): 9:18am
Wow! What a wonderful story. I can not fit talk.

Check My Signature if You're Into Sports Betting.

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by whisper88(m): 9:19am
Now that's a true hustler, nothing comes between him and his paper, even tho he swims through the oceans of sharks... grin cool
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Franco93: 9:20am
The man na real ocean diver, chilling with shark in an ocean for about 3 hours.
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Sniper12: 9:20am
Sharks are racists. Hv never seen dem attack blacks on nat geo wild. That shark was not hungry ni o
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by morereb10: 9:20am
hmmm
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by loadedvibes: 9:20am
Lol.. surviving gone wrong
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by NicoBaba(m): 9:20am
niggaz above me ..didn't get d full scoops... he was later rescued...

1 Like

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by adeblow(m): 9:21am
NCAN won't like this
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by ignis(f): 9:21am
Everything about life is risk.
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by HottestFire: 9:21am


The guy is destined to be in police nest..
angry grin grin
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by YelloweWest: 9:21am
If you can't do the time don't do the crime undecided
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Zico5(m): 9:21am
Can u imagine how desperate man can be. U jumped into the ocean just to evade the arrest. What of if the shark catched up and ate him alive. Vanity upon vanity. Godliness with contentment is a great gain
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Amosjaj(m): 9:21am
If you can't do the time don't do the crime
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by SalamRushdie: 9:22am
thundafire:
At least he got served as breakfast to sharks

They didn't touch him

2 Likes

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:22am
Is he from Ijaw?

1 Like

Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Criis(m): 9:22am
thundafire:
At least he got served as breakfast to sharks
9japrof:
Nigga never wanted doing time in jail for a crime he loved committing buh could have the time to swim through a shark infested sea

Probably nigga was high thinking he could swim better than the sharks
manfred10:

Horrible,sorry for him
Muafrika2:
Swam into the sea for more than an hour shocked He's digested shark meat by now shocked

Still alive
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by goldenceo1: 9:22am
The guy Na real MVP....
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Abfinest007(m): 9:22am
rip to you in advance
Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:22am
Omo see level of technology

1 Like

Bomb Located In New York Times Square / Fire Caused By Angry Father Kills Two Of His Children / Aba: Police Is Asking Banks To Provide Equipments

