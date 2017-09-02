Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark (10401 Views)

Thief Jumps Into A Canal In Festac Town, Lagos To Evade Jungle Justice. Photos / Kidnapper Evans Used N5.8m Phones, 162 Sim Cards To Evade Arrest / Drug Suspect Breaks Through Glass Wall To Evade Arrest At Abuja Airport (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

From jail to Jaws: Drug suspect, 20, attempts to elude police by diving into the ocean and swimming away – oblivious to a SHARK following him.



*Man, 20, attempts to escape arrest by jumping into the ocean in North Carolina

*Zachary Kingsbury was discovered with suspicious contraband in his vehicle

*Instead of succumbing to arrest, he jumped into the Atlantic ocean

*After swimming more than a mile off shore, police were forced to track Kingsbury with a drone

*Footage from the chase shows a shark trailing just 25 feet off to the side

*Kingsbury was later charged with a resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia



A North Carolina man unknowingly jumped into shark infested waters as he tried to escape arrest.



Surf City police officials say 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury was pulled over just before 5pm on Wednesday, according to WECT.



Upon conducting a search in the vehicle, police officers discovered suspicious contraband on the passenger side of the vehicle.



Kingsbury, who was in the driver's seat, was then asked to step out of his vehicle, at which point he 'fled the scene on foot, onto the beach', and proceeded into the ocean, police documents show.



After swimming more than a mile away from shore, however, authorities said the arrest turned into a 'rescue operation' and launched a drone to track the escapee.



As the unmanned aerial vehicle flew over Kingsbury, footage shows a shark some 25 feet away trailing the police dodger. It remains unclear if Kingsbury was aware of the animal.



Authorities were finally able to nab Kingsbury around 7.45pm at the Wicker Avenue beach access in North Topsail Beach, nearly three hours after the ordeal had begun.



Kingsbury was placed under arrest and is being held at Pender County Jail.



Source: Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4842328/amp/Man-attempts-escape-arrest-jumping-ocean.html

Horrible,sorry for him

He's digested shark meat by now Swam into the sea for more than an hourHe's digested shark meat by now

nawao

Nigga never wanted doing time in jail for a crime he loved committing buh could have the time to swim through a shark infested sea



Probably nigga was high thinking he could swim better than the sharks 2 Likes

Crazy people all over

He could even be a shark slayer who knows 5 Likes

He got rescued and arrested by the coast guard. read the full story on the link. 3 Likes

hassan4:

A funny incident occurred in the U.S some hours ago as a suspect who jumped into the ocean to evade police swam for more than a kilometer alongside a shark and appeared completely oblivious to the danger.



Zachary Kingsbury, 20, was pulled over in Surf City, North Carolina, on Wednesday and was asked to step out of his car after police discovered contraband.



He then fled on foot and a Surf City Police Department drone captured him swimming out to sea for more than an hour, WBTV reported.

Full Story on http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=37&t=24524



Lalasticlala mynd44

good 4 him.more than 90% of Nigerians cannot swimming good 4 him.more than 90% of Nigerians cannot swimming 2 Likes

At least he got served as breakfast to sharks

Wow! What a wonderful story. I can not fit talk.



Check My Signature if You're Into Sports Betting.

Now that's a true hustler, nothing comes between him and his paper, even tho he swims through the oceans of sharks...

The man na real ocean diver, chilling with shark in an ocean for about 3 hours.

Sharks are racists. Hv never seen dem attack blacks on nat geo wild. That shark was not hungry ni o

hmmm

Lol.. surviving gone wrong

niggaz above me ..didn't get d full scoops... he was later rescued... 1 Like

NCAN won't like this

Everything about life is risk.





The guy is destined to be in police nest..



If you can't do the time don't do the crime

Can u imagine how desperate man can be. U jumped into the ocean just to evade the arrest. What of if the shark catched up and ate him alive. Vanity upon vanity. Godliness with contentment is a great gain

If you can't do the time don't do the crime

thundafire:

At least he got served as breakfast to sharks

They didn't touch him They didn't touch him 2 Likes

Is he from Ijaw? 1 Like

thundafire:

At least he got served as breakfast to sharks 9japrof:

Nigga never wanted doing time in jail for a crime he loved committing buh could have the time to swim through a shark infested sea



Probably nigga was high thinking he could swim better than the sharks manfred10:



Horrible,sorry for him

Muafrika2:

Swam into the sea for more than an hour He's digested shark meat by now

Still alive

The guy Na real MVP....

rip to you in advance