|Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by hassan4: 3:03am
From jail to Jaws: Drug suspect, 20, attempts to elude police by diving into the ocean and swimming away – oblivious to a SHARK following him.
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4842328/amp/Man-attempts-escape-arrest-jumping-ocean.html
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by manfred10(m): 4:03am
Horrible,sorry for him
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Muafrika2: 4:06am
Swam into the sea for more than an hour He's digested shark meat by now
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Partnerbiz3: 6:10am
nawao
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by 9japrof(m): 6:22am
Nigga never wanted doing time in jail for a crime he loved committing buh could have the time to swim through a shark infested sea
Probably nigga was high thinking he could swim better than the sharks
2 Likes
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by favourmic(m): 7:13am
Crazy people all over
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by columbus007(m): 7:38am
He could even be a shark slayer who knows
5 Likes
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by hassan4: 7:47am
He got rescued and arrested by the coast guard. read the full story on the link.
3 Likes
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by dnawah: 8:49am
hassan4:good 4 him.more than 90% of Nigerians cannot swimming
2 Likes
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by thundafire: 8:53am
At least he got served as breakfast to sharks
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by AlienWriter(m): 9:18am
Wow! What a wonderful story. I can not fit talk.
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by whisper88(m): 9:19am
Now that's a true hustler, nothing comes between him and his paper, even tho he swims through the oceans of sharks...
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Franco93: 9:20am
The man na real ocean diver, chilling with shark in an ocean for about 3 hours.
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Sniper12: 9:20am
Sharks are racists. Hv never seen dem attack blacks on nat geo wild. That shark was not hungry ni o
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by morereb10: 9:20am
hmmm
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by loadedvibes: 9:20am
Lol.. surviving gone wrong
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by NicoBaba(m): 9:20am
niggaz above me ..didn't get d full scoops... he was later rescued...
1 Like
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by adeblow(m): 9:21am
NCAN won't like this
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by ignis(f): 9:21am
Everything about life is risk.
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by HottestFire: 9:21am
The guy is destined to be in police nest..
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by YelloweWest: 9:21am
If you can't do the time don't do the crime
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Zico5(m): 9:21am
Can u imagine how desperate man can be. U jumped into the ocean just to evade the arrest. What of if the shark catched up and ate him alive. Vanity upon vanity. Godliness with contentment is a great gain
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Amosjaj(m): 9:21am
If you can't do the time don't do the crime
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by SalamRushdie: 9:22am
thundafire:
They didn't touch him
2 Likes
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:22am
Is he from Ijaw?
1 Like
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Criis(m): 9:22am
thundafire:
9japrof:
manfred10:
Muafrika2:
Still alive
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by goldenceo1: 9:22am
The guy Na real MVP....
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by Abfinest007(m): 9:22am
rip to you in advance
|Re: Drug Suspect In U.S Jumps Into Ocean To Evade Police, Swims Near Huge Shark by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:22am
Omo see level of technology
1 Like
