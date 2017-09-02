Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (9399 Views)

1.

*Nigeria already 4:0 up

* Gernot Rohr bringing in ANOTHER attacker

* Akwa Ibom governor:



kuku kee me

I dedicate my FTC trophy to Super Eagles for not letting Nigerians down. Let the party continue



2.



The Cameroonian defender, when Moses is about to work on him for the umpteenth time













plss seh, today is just my debut seh plss seh, today is just my debut seh

Bad move, it's either he's testing the striker or he's prolly clueless.



Let's see how far he'll go 1 Like



3.



Arsene Wenger wondering whether he should have signed Ighalo instead of Lacazette







Atleast this boy has scored this season Atleast this boy has scored this season

4.

Nigerian players looking for Akwa Ibom governor in the crowd



That's him there, the one with glasses. Memorize his face

5.

The governor looking back at them:



You know my house?





6.



When the commentator said "the Indomitable Lions have become domitable"









Akant take this anymore





7.



When someone in Aso rock suggests that Buhari should also reward the Super Eagles for the victory







Like you don't like your job



8.



Picture 1: Nigerians before the match



Picture 2: Nigerians during the match









I still don't like you but hold on after 90 mins





9.



After the match, when the press ask Ikechukwu Ezenwa to give his analysis of the match









Ermm...





10.



Cameroonians checking the score updates on their phone





are we playing without a goalkeeper??

are we playing without a goalkeeper??



11.

How Nigerians were watching the match at the beginning



These boys can always disgrace somebody

I'm Coming... 2 Likes

They are not funny sha





I don't see what's funny here.





you could have done a better job op

Kuku kill me... That one funny me die



12.

But after the match



I always knew they had it in them



13.

Cameroon players be looking at their coach on the way home like:



14.

Cameroon thinking of the second leg in their stadium



Spartans!!





15.

Their coach explaining the formation for the return leg



Miss the ball, you know what to do

2 Likes

not sure if i laughed 1 Like



16.

And the Cameroon defenders thinking of Ighalo like



Has he died?







17.



In the return leg, when super eagles hear there's no $10,000 for a goal, and you offer Iheanacho a penalty



40 Likes





18.



When Cameroonians hear Rohr might invite Martins plus recall Jay Jay, Kanu and even Christian chukwu for the second leg









Why don't you just kill us





19.



Cameroonian soldiers with the referee in the second leg after the referee had cancelled their goal for offside







Come somebody wants to see you





20.



When Cameroon see Nigeria again







We good, we good



lalasticlala

funny ......lol

nwaamaikpe

lol Kudos op 1 Like