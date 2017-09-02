₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:07am
1.
*Nigeria already 4:0 up
* Gernot Rohr bringing in ANOTHER attacker
* Akwa Ibom governor:
kuku kee me
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by mokaflex(m): 6:10am
I dedicate my FTC trophy to Super Eagles for not letting Nigerians down. Let the party continue
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:10am
2.
The Cameroonian defender, when Moses is about to work on him for the umpteenth time
plss seh, today is just my debut seh
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by correctguy101(m): 6:12am
Bad move, it's either he's testing the striker or he's prolly clueless.
Let's see how far he'll go
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:13am
3.
Arsene Wenger wondering whether he should have signed Ighalo instead of Lacazette
Atleast this boy has scored this season
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:19am
4.
Nigerian players looking for Akwa Ibom governor in the crowd
That's him there, the one with glasses. Memorize his face
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:20am
5.
The governor looking back at them:
You know my house?
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:23am
6.
When the commentator said "the Indomitable Lions have become domitable"
Akant take this anymore
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:25am
7.
When someone in Aso rock suggests that Buhari should also reward the Super Eagles for the victory
Like you don't like your job
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:28am
8.
Picture 1: Nigerians before the match
Picture 2: Nigerians during the match
I still don't like you but hold on after 90 mins
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:32am
9.
After the match, when the press ask Ikechukwu Ezenwa to give his analysis of the match
Ermm...
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:36am
10.
Cameroonians checking the score updates on their phone
are we playing without a goalkeeper??
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:39am
11.
How Nigerians were watching the match at the beginning
These boys can always disgrace somebody
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Temilayhor(m): 6:42am
I'm Coming...
2 Likes
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Evaberry(f): 6:46am
They are not funny sha
I don't see what's funny here.
you could have done a better job op
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by nero2face: 6:51am
Kuku kill me... That one funny me die
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:51am
12.
But after the match
I always knew they had it in them
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:55am
13.
Cameroon players be looking at their coach on the way home like:
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:59am
14.
Cameroon thinking of the second leg in their stadium
Spartans!!
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:01am
15.
Their coach explaining the formation for the return leg
Miss the ball, you know what to do
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Eggcelent(m): 7:01am
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Tamarapetty(f): 7:03am
not sure if i laughed
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:04am
16.
And the Cameroon defenders thinking of Ighalo like
Has he died?
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:08am
17.
In the return leg, when super eagles hear there's no $10,000 for a goal, and you offer Iheanacho a penalty
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:16am
18.
When Cameroonians hear Rohr might invite Martins plus recall Jay Jay, Kanu and even Christian chukwu for the second leg
Why don't you just kill us
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:23am
19.
Cameroonian soldiers with the referee in the second leg after the referee had cancelled their goal for offside
Come somebody wants to see you
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:25am
20.
When Cameroon see Nigeria again
We good, we good
lalasticlala
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by saxwizard(m): 7:38am
funny ......lol
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by cathodekazim: 8:11am
nwaamaikpe
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by joshbouy(m): 8:38am
lol Kudos op
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by snowden9(m): 9:09am
|Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by QueenBeeHive(f): 9:09am
Tamrapetty:
fakey catfish.
why are you using my friend's picture ？
she's coming for you
