Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:07am
1.
*Nigeria already 4:0 up
* Gernot Rohr bringing in ANOTHER attacker
* Akwa Ibom governor:

kuku kee me

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by mokaflex(m): 6:10am
I dedicate my FTC trophy to Super Eagles for not letting Nigerians down. Let the party continue

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:10am

2.

The Cameroonian defender, when Moses is about to work on him for the umpteenth time
angry





plss seh, today is just my debut seh

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by correctguy101(m): 6:12am
Bad move, it's either he's testing the striker or he's prolly clueless.

Let's see how far he'll go

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:13am

3.

Arsene Wenger wondering whether he should have signed Ighalo instead of Lacazette



Atleast this boy has scored this season angry

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:19am
4.
Nigerian players looking for Akwa Ibom governor in the crowd

That's him there, the one with glasses. Memorize his face

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:20am
5.
The governor looking back at them:

You know my house?

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:23am


6.

When the commentator said "the Indomitable Lions have become domitable"




Akant take this anymore

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:25am


7.

When someone in Aso rock suggests that Buhari should also reward the Super Eagles for the victory



Like you don't like your job

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:28am

8.

Picture 1: Nigerians before the match

Picture 2: Nigerians during the match




I still don't like you but hold on after 90 mins

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:32am


9.

After the match, when the press ask Ikechukwu Ezenwa to give his analysis of the match




Ermm...

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:36am


10.

Cameroonians checking the score updates on their phone


are we playing without a goalkeeper?? angry
angry

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:39am

11.
How Nigerians were watching the match at the beginning

These boys can always disgrace somebody

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Temilayhor(m): 6:42am
I'm Coming...

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Evaberry(f): 6:46am
They are not funny sha


I don't see what's funny here.


you could have done a better job op

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by nero2face: 6:51am
Kuku kill me... That one funny me die

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:51am

12.
But after the match

I always knew they had it in them

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:55am

13.
Cameroon players be looking at their coach on the way home like:

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 6:59am

14.
Cameroon thinking of the second leg in their stadium

Spartans!!

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:01am


15.
Their coach explaining the formation for the return leg

Miss the ball, you know what to do

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Eggcelent(m): 7:01am
grin angry cheesy

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by Tamarapetty(f): 7:03am
not sure if i laughed

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:04am

16.
And the Cameroon defenders thinking of Ighalo like

Has he died?

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:08am



17.

In the return leg, when super eagles hear there's no $10,000 for a goal, and you offer Iheanacho a penalty

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:16am


18.

When Cameroonians hear Rohr might invite Martins plus recall Jay Jay, Kanu and even Christian chukwu for the second leg




Why don't you just kill us

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:23am


19.

Cameroonian soldiers with the referee in the second leg after the referee had cancelled their goal for offside



Come somebody wants to see you

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by ogbiwa: 7:25am


20.

When Cameroon see Nigeria again



We good, we good

lalasticlala

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by saxwizard(m): 7:38am
funny ......lol

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by cathodekazim: 8:11am
nwaamaikpe
Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by joshbouy(m): 8:38am
lol Kudos op

Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by snowden9(m): 9:09am
grin
Re: Best 20 Memes From Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match by QueenBeeHive(f): 9:09am
Tamrapetty:
not sure i laughed

fakey catfish.
why are you using my friend's picture ？
she's coming for you

