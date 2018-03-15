₦airaland Forum

Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 3:56pm
so these are the few i could get from yesterday's Chelsea and Barca match.

i juust have few of them with me and I can't stop laughing ..

.you can add yours.

58 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 3:57pm
grin

57 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 4:00pm
cheesy

46 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by farouk0403(m): 4:01pm
Hahabahaha abeg make you leave chelshit rest small na

cheesy grin

Chelsea no try at all, Barca raped them of their womanhood

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 4:01pm
grin

41 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by xreal: 4:04pm
Lol

1 Like

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by RogueX: 5:07pm
Let me help

Pic 1: Courtois kit against Barca

Pic 2: Courtois new kit.

Up Chelsea! wink cheesy cheesy wink

33 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by bettercreature(m): 5:07pm
farouk0403:
Hahabahaha abeg make you leave chelshit rest small na
grin grin grin grin grin They didnt play badly! Courtois was a disaster

8 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by simonlee(m): 5:07pm
If there's any consolation for chelsea... it will be the north London club!

8 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Samsimple(m): 5:07pm
Giroud tells the ref it was a penalty - BOOKED
Willian tells the ref the wall isn't far back enough - BOOKED
Messi wags his finger in the ref's face - Nothing...

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by TallPck1: 5:07pm
Lol
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by joystickextend1(m): 5:07pm
grin grin








1 Like

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by SoulB6: 5:08pm
Hahaha
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Adebowhales(m): 5:08pm
Messi open and closed up the show.
3 goal delivered by Messi within 180mins of play.

2 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by ProfEinstein: 5:09pm
Xvideos title for that Barcelona v Chelsea game : Hot Belgian can't keep his legs closed from Brilliant Argentine

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by BiafranBushBoy: 5:09pm
lol

This Op sef. Highpriestess abi wetin dey call am sef. angry

Chelsea fans are coming for you!! grin cheesy
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by mayoor2045(m): 5:09pm
grin grin grin grin grin this people no go kill me with laugh...

2 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by BruncleZuma: 5:09pm
grin grin grin grin

No comments

10 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by larylyriq11: 5:09pm
FTC
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by smokedfish: 5:09pm
Kuku kee me grin

3 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Tjohnnay: 5:09pm
undecided
Una dey mad

Quote me make thunder fire una


Me self i knw say Chelsea nor fit win yesterday match

We nor dey inform

Thunder go fire any manure fan wey laff too


Shame nor catch una?? Una dey home sevilla trash una

grin

7 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by ALAYORMII: 5:10pm
Mine

24 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Niyinficient(m): 5:10pm
Chelsea only lacked the final touch....they played well

9 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by muhdzed(m): 5:10pm
Lol....this people will not kill me
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by BlissB(f): 5:10pm
grin grin
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by opius: 5:10pm
grin grin grin

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by HopeAlive14(m): 5:10pm
Chelsea could not survive in Barca's den.

1 Like

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by DaddyKross: 5:10pm
The first picture is maaaad grin cheesy grin grin cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by castrokins(m): 5:10pm
March Or Match, OP?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by OKUCHI11(m): 5:11pm
he he he
Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by gerrardomendes(m): 5:11pm
Ok

5 Likes

Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Spar7tan(m): 5:11pm
Courtois got me cracking!!! Although he as accepted is fault

4 Likes 2 Shares

Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.