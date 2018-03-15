₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 3:56pm
so these are the few i could get from yesterday's Chelsea and Barca match.
i juust have few of them with me and I can't stop laughing ..
.you can add yours.
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 3:57pm
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 4:00pm
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by farouk0403(m): 4:01pm
Hahabahaha abeg make you leave chelshit rest small na
Chelsea no try at all, Barca raped them of their womanhood
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by highqueen(f): 4:01pm
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by xreal: 4:04pm
Lol
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by RogueX: 5:07pm
Let me help
Pic 1: Courtois kit against Barca
Pic 2: Courtois new kit.
Up Chelsea!
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by bettercreature(m): 5:07pm
farouk0403:They didnt play badly! Courtois was a disaster
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by simonlee(m): 5:07pm
If there's any consolation for chelsea... it will be the north London club!
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Samsimple(m): 5:07pm
Giroud tells the ref it was a penalty - BOOKED
Willian tells the ref the wall isn't far back enough - BOOKED
Messi wags his finger in the ref's face - Nothing...
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by TallPck1: 5:07pm
Lol
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by joystickextend1(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by SoulB6: 5:08pm
Hahaha
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Adebowhales(m): 5:08pm
Messi open and closed up the show.
3 goal delivered by Messi within 180mins of play.
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by ProfEinstein: 5:09pm
Xvideos title for that Barcelona v Chelsea game : Hot Belgian can't keep his legs closed from Brilliant Argentine
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by BiafranBushBoy: 5:09pm
lol
This Op sef. Highpriestess abi wetin dey call am sef.
Chelsea fans are coming for you!!
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by mayoor2045(m): 5:09pm
this people no go kill me with laugh...
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by BruncleZuma: 5:09pm
No comments
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by larylyriq11: 5:09pm
FTC
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by smokedfish: 5:09pm
Kuku kee me
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Tjohnnay: 5:09pm
Una dey mad
Quote me make thunder fire una
Me self i knw say Chelsea nor fit win yesterday match
We nor dey inform
Thunder go fire any manure fan wey laff too
Shame nor catch una?? Una dey home sevilla trash una
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by ALAYORMII: 5:10pm
Mine
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Niyinficient(m): 5:10pm
Chelsea only lacked the final touch....they played well
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by muhdzed(m): 5:10pm
Lol....this people will not kill me
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by BlissB(f): 5:10pm
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by opius: 5:10pm
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by HopeAlive14(m): 5:10pm
Chelsea could not survive in Barca's den.
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by DaddyKross: 5:10pm
The first picture is maaaad
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by castrokins(m): 5:10pm
March Or Match, OP?
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by OKUCHI11(m): 5:11pm
he he he
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by gerrardomendes(m): 5:11pm
Ok
|Re: Funny Memes From Yesterday's Chelsea And Barca March by Spar7tan(m): 5:11pm
Courtois got me cracking!!! Although he as accepted is fault
