Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video)
|Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by itspzpics(m): 7:23am
Mavin Records singer Korede Bello releases the official music video of his fuji-infused single, “MY People”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tNvZfidMZA&feature=youtu.be
‘My People’ features YAGI music head-honcho, Lil Kesh. The new video is coming few hours afterunveiling his new look on social media.
Video directed by Adasa Cookey. You can watch and download it below;
Download via :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/download-video-korede-bello-my-people.html?m=0
L
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by 1Rebel: 11:44am
Thrash
**edit: Lemme check it out, then I'd drop my review.
**second edit: Heavy thrash
3 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:45am
Rubbish
3 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 11:45am
Lil kesh??!!! I thought he said he has quitted music.
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by Okuda(m): 11:45am
1Rebel:
Seconded.
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by Veehigh(m): 11:45am
adasa cookey reminds me of "after the raggae play the blues".
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 11:45am
that guy dat calls himself korede.. dnt knw wat's korede abt him.. the guy no fit blow again e tink say everything na GOdwin.. keshiii my guy carry on
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by teacherbim(f): 11:46am
Waoh,I made it! Im dedicating this to my new born baby
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by BOBBYTRICK: 11:46am
Issokay
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by Kenneth205(m): 11:46am
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by Jboy5050(m): 11:46am
Dope Video. ..
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 11:47am
MhizzAJ:smiles I could remember u used to love korede
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by 1Rebel: 11:47am
teacherbim:
You made it in life or?
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by enemyofprogress: 11:47am
Music don finish for him mouth, na to dey sell gala and lacasera remain for him
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by enemyofprogress: 11:48am
MustiizRaja:he broke her heart
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by Aydesmond(m): 11:49am
Better crap
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by SEOManiac: 11:50am
Kesh try. Nothing else
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 11:50am
teacherbim:
our baby *winks*
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by superfelix: 11:51am
Kesh.
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by Wobegist: 11:51am
teacherbim:
Sorry, go back to sleep
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by dammiecool(m): 12:01pm
MustiizRaja:Godwin sef na fluke, romantic remains his best track.
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by wacoj(m): 12:06pm
This Korede is deteriorating musically in geometric progression.
I think he needs to consult the likes of Davido to know how to remain relevant musically.
Since he made the monster hit ''Godwin'' he has virtually been living in his pass glory at such a young age.
TRASH!
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by aAK1(m): 12:11pm
not bad at all. it may not just be commercially viable. korede has a great voice
|Re: Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) by rjek: 12:13pm
