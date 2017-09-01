Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Korede Bello – My People Ft. Lil Kesh (Video) (1173 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tNvZfidMZA&feature=youtu.be



‘My People’ features YAGI music head-honcho, Lil Kesh. The new video is coming few hours afterunveiling his new look on social media.



Video directed by Adasa Cookey. You can watch and download it below;



Download via ::



Thrash



**edit: Lemme check it out, then I'd drop my review.





**second edit: Heavy thrash 3 Likes

Rubbish 3 Likes

Lil kesh??!!! I thought he said he has quitted music.

1Rebel:

Trash

Seconded. Seconded. 1 Like

. adasa cookey reminds me of "after the raggae play the blues"

that guy dat calls himself korede.. dnt knw wat's korede abt him.. the guy no fit blow again e tink say everything na GOdwin.. keshiii my guy carry on 2 Likes

Waoh,I made it! Im dedicating this to my new born baby 2 Likes

Issokay

Dope Video. ..

MhizzAJ:

Rubbish smiles I could remember u used to love korede smiles I could remember u used to love korede

teacherbim:

Waoh,I made it! Im dedicating this to my new born baby



You made it in life or? You made it in life or?

Music don finish for him mouth, na to dey sell gala and lacasera remain for him

MustiizRaja:





smiles I could remember u used to love korede



he broke her heart he broke her heart

Better crap

Kesh try. Nothing else

teacherbim:

Waoh,I made it! Im dedicating this to my new born baby

our baby *winks* our baby *winks*

Kesh.

teacherbim:

Waoh,I made it! Im dedicating this to my new born baby

Sorry, go back to sleep Sorry, go back to sleep

MustiizRaja:

that guy dat calls himself korede.. dnt knw wat's korede abt him.. the guy no fit blow again e tink say everything na GOdwin.. keshiii my guy carry on Godwin sef na fluke, romantic remains his best track. Godwin sef na fluke, romantic remains his best track.

This Korede is deteriorating musically in geometric progression.

I think he needs to consult the likes of Davido to know how to remain relevant musically.



Since he made the monster hit ''Godwin'' he has virtually been living in his pass glory at such a young age.

TRASH!

not bad at all. it may not just be commercially viable. korede has a great voice