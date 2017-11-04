

As the music stars will once again lock horns for the Best New Song category award at the COSON song awards scheduled to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

The long awaited Nigerian music industry’s biggest

event of the year, 2017 COSON Week, began last Sunday, October 29, 2017, with pomp and plum. The week-long event featured lots of activities.

The event kicked off with ‘COSON in the Church’ which took place at Trinity House, Victoria Island, with a church service led by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, followed by a lecture which took place at Four Points by Sheraton also in Victoria Island on Monday, October 30.

Tuesday, October 31 saw Nigeria’s top music stars give meaning to dignity of labor on the ‘COSON in the streets’ train, as they came out en mass to clean major streets on the mainland, Lagos.

The 'COSON Green Ball' and 'COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blow Out' which took place on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2 respectively, were also events to remember.

