Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 1:23pm
On a YAGI level, Lil Kesh is quick to premiere the official music video of ‘Rora’ while his fans get addicted to the joint.
The audio of ‘Rora’ was produced by hit maker Young Jonn, while the video was directed by TV Toxic.
Download, watch and ENJOY!
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by signature2012(m): 5:10pm
Lemme watch!
No difference,noise as usual.
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Ronnicute(m): 5:10pm
What's it with all d Unclad girls shaking what I don't know. Decency is needed .
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by nairavsdollars: 5:10pm
They can't make good videos without getting Unclad oloshos shaking their butts...smh
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Gammfreak(m): 5:11pm
nice
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Olulinks(m): 5:11pm
N
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Ibcdesigns(m): 5:11pm
Lol
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by haywhy1026(m): 5:11pm
Oh Oh
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by orlabass(m): 5:11pm
Okay
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by BruncleZuma: 5:11pm
Every scandal is preceded by an album.
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by HPS3: 5:11pm
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Olulinks(m): 5:11pm
The hustle is real.
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by nairavsdollars: 5:11pm
Warris dis?
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:12pm
And ds is news, d world hs ended
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by dkam: 5:14pm
Lil CRash
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Mikehell(m): 5:15pm
what makes dis one news now?!... so we shud fry water or wt??!
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:17pm
if the girls ain't Unclad, Nigerian artistes can't shoot a video..smh
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by BlackBeatless: 5:17pm
Goto bed lil kesh.
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by 3RNEST(m): 5:19pm
Can't feel anything, just feelinq butt shakinq thats all...WTF is Rora self...
Anyway, Younq John don;t disappoint.
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:20pm
same old noise and video line
nothing spectacular
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Bbbixxy(m): 5:21pm
Wahts da point of a track that your fans can't sing while listening to it, this guy is something I can't say, even though I respect his hustle..
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by NiRfreak(m): 5:25pm
v
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:29pm
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Falzdbadtguy: 5:30pm
some of these songs are just the pre-intimacy u watch b4 u watch porrn, or if u are not yet allowed to watch porrn...or just what u watch b4 u realise ur diicck is for fourking
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 5:31pm
I just wasted mb watching n listening to trash
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by gurunlocker: 5:33pm
Just finish watching the video. One of the reasons I hate this type of songs. Nothing reasonable than saying "shake it" "I like your bum bum "....Bullshit!!!
I prefer listening to songs from the likes of Adekunle gold, Simi, falz than these noisemakers.
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by HomeOfMe(f): 5:34pm
Mcheeew..
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by kay29000(m): 5:36pm
hmm
|Re: Lil Kesh - "Rora" (Video) by Spikes123: 5:51pm
