|Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Kizyte(m): 7:53am
Good morning Property-Landers, please I need the cost of constructing and maintaining a mini swimming pool in a 100/50 ft land.
I'm a lover of swimming pool and I'm surprised to know that 98% of Nigerian residential houses are without swimming pool even when the resources seem to be there.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by clarocuzioo(m): 8:06am
Get a professional to the site, there has to be a physical assessment of the site to know exactly what is to be done.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by uzoclinton(m): 12:02pm
hmm...... For this harsh country someone is thinking of constructing a swimming pool., while me dey here dey chop bread nd lipton almost ery morning... kai.. Jah Please answer my call..
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by BroZuma: 12:03pm
I'm here to learn...
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by MustiizRaja(m): 12:03pm
just 50k but with MUD or CLAY SOIL
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by braxjay(m): 12:04pm
me sef wan know.
contractors / engineers where una dey ni ?
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by macbede(m): 12:04pm
did one for a ms at her residence at ajah....it shouldnt be more than 350000
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Excelboi(m): 12:04pm
500k-1mill... depending on your taste.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by MustiizRaja(m): 12:04pm
clarocuzioo:
ur English too much he said how much Lols
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Fuadeiza(m): 12:05pm
Leh me wait for the proffesionals.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Excelboi(m): 12:05pm
macbede:Maybe na fish pond dem construct with that amount and not swimming pool. Go check again
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by DeutschJunge: 12:05pm
Ahh.. 1mil kini? No wonder pools no dey to much for Nigerian houses.. on top of that you will need to maintain it regularly.. the maintenance alone trump that 1 mil..
some things no just worth am as someone who hustles for his money... but if you be politician or someone in gov that gets free money then by all means..
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by vizkiz: 12:05pm
A million naira plus. (machine inclusive)
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by KendrickAyomide(m): 12:05pm
Excelboi:na Dam u wan build??
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by King4Roller: 12:06pm
Which resources? Na you put am there? Btw no be everybody like to swim. If you be fish another person be lion.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by beastofwestros(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Excelboi(m): 12:06pm
KendrickAyomide:Bro building a standard pool requires better funds. Based on research.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Ogashub(m): 12:07pm
MustiizRaja:ediota
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by emerged01(m): 12:07pm
8 to 10m
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by uzoclinton(m): 12:07pm
hmm
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by muller101(m): 12:07pm
Op it's free.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by GloryCardinal(m): 12:07pm
Naso for Naija
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by banmee(m): 12:07pm
clarocuzioo:
Unless you are a millionaire, i would not advise any Nigerian to invest in one. To build it is not the problem. To maintain it is the issue. I'd rather invest in the inflatable one.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by pmc01(m): 12:07pm
Make I follow observe...
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by jordyspices: 12:09pm
Op i dnt knw
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by uzoclinton(m): 12:10pm
Excelboi:1,000,000 naira just to play inside water.... chei....
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Equado(m): 12:10pm
macbede:when my boss was building her house, she wanted to construct one, the price made her loose interest. she was given range of prices, with the lowest set to cost 3mil and the highest about 15mil
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Lokoyen(m): 12:10pm
Excelboi:
No be simming pool wey i dey go everyday. What is special about it!
Digging and tilling is the major work. Then a water supply from borehole.
500k - 1 million will sort it.
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Piiko(m): 12:10pm
Excelboi:are you sure it's about that range?? I can add that to our country home if it's that cheap
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by rjek: 12:10pm
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by Ogarj(m): 12:11pm
Contact Mr Wright on 08035823535 He's the best, if he asks who gave you his contact say Sekem. He has been handling all pools for our company
|Re: Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool by JasonBLood: 12:11pm
.
