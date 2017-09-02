Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Cost Of Constructing A Mini Swimming Pool (2092 Views)

Good morning Property-Landers, please I need the cost of constructing and maintaining a mini swimming pool in a 100/50 ft land.



I'm a lover of swimming pool and I'm surprised to know that 98% of Nigerian residential houses are without swimming pool even when the resources seem to be there.



Please mods move to front page for wider advices.

Get a professional to the site, there has to be a physical assessment of the site to know exactly what is to be done. 3 Likes

hmm...... For this harsh country someone is thinking of constructing a swimming pool., while me dey here dey chop bread nd lipton almost ery morning... kai.. Jah Please answer my call..





just 50k but with MUD or CLAY SOIL 3 Likes

did one for a ms at her residence at ajah....it shouldnt be more than 350000 4 Likes

depending on your taste. 500k-1mill...depending on your taste.

clarocuzioo:

Get a professional to the site, there has to be a physical assessment of the site to know exactly what is to be done.

ur English too much he said how much Lols









macbede:

Maybe na fish pond dem construct with that amount and not swimming pool. Go check again

Ahh.. 1mil kini? No wonder pools no dey to much for Nigerian houses.. on top of that you will need to maintain it regularly.. the maintenance alone trump that 1 mil..

some things no just worth am as someone who hustles for his money... but if you be politician or someone in gov that gets free money then by all means..

A million naira plus. (machine inclusive)

Excelboi:

na Dam u wan build??

Which resources? Na you put am there? Btw no be everybody like to swim. If you be fish another person be lion.

contact me on this number for proper analysis, survey and costing

KendrickAyomide:

na Dam u wan build?? Bro building a standard pool requires better funds. Based on research. Bro building a standard pool requires better funds. Based on research.

MustiizRaja:

ediota

8 to 10m

clarocuzioo:

Get a professional to the site, there has to be a physical assessment of the site to know exactly what is to be done.

Unless you are a millionaire, i would not advise any Nigerian to invest in one. To build it is not the problem. To maintain it is the issue. I'd rather invest in the inflatable one. Unless you are a millionaire, i would not advise any Nigerian to invest in one. To build it is not the problem. To maintain it is the issue. I'd rather invest in the inflatable one. 1 Like

Excelboi:

1,000,000 naira just to play inside water.... chei....

macbede:

did one for a ms at her residence at ajah....it shouldnt be more than 350000 when my boss was building her house, she wanted to construct one, the price made her loose interest. she was given range of prices, with the lowest set to cost 3mil and the highest about 15mil when my boss was building her house, she wanted to construct one, the price made her loose interest. she was given range of prices, with the lowest set to cost 3mil and the highest about 15mil

Excelboi:

Bro building a standard pool requires better funds. Based on research.

No be simming pool wey i dey go everyday. What is special about it!



Digging and tilling is the major work. Then a water supply from borehole.



No be simming pool wey i dey go everyday. What is special about it!

Digging and tilling is the major work. Then a water supply from borehole.

500k - 1 million will sort it.

Excelboi:

500k-1mill... depending on your taste. are you sure it's about that range?? I can add that to our country home if it's that cheap are you sure it's about that range?? I can add that to our country home if it's that cheap



Contact Mr Wright on 08035823535 He's the best, if he asks who gave you his contact say Sekem. He has been handling all pools for our company