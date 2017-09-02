₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,954 members, 3,764,557 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening (1276 Views)
University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out / University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 / Osun State University (UNIOSUN ) 2017/2018 Post UTME /admission Thread (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by fineyemi(m): 10:46am
UNIOSUN announces 2017/18 Post utme/DE screening exercise. Cut-Off is 180
Lalasticlala Seun. This is my school. Do me this favour of pushing it to Front page for all candidates to see.
More: https://www.guru9ja.com/uniosun-201718-post-utmede-admission-screening-form/
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by talk2saintify(m): 3:33pm
FTC
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by Ejehjoe(m): 3:33pm
It is very unfortunate that JAMB has made a national and international mockery of itself through the supposedly reputable CEO /Registrar. And now the corrupt prone system jubilates to milk poor applicants dry through post jamb utme. May we never experience this generation again
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by DONADAMS(m): 3:34pm
Good...Third to comment...almost there... Just watch out...I'll be there soon
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by jide219(m): 3:37pm
So uniosun nor follow wetin jamb talk
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by Deem: 3:38pm
The school never accepts 180
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by jliusadura(m): 3:38pm
Op It will be better if you can post the information in text format
N7500 for application fee No be small thing
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by sgtponzihater1(m): 3:39pm
Why 180, when FG said 120?
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by topzee007: 3:40pm
Oky
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by Nackzy: 3:42pm
Post ume or post corruption and connection
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by shaddoww: 3:49pm
One of d reasons whh we will never progress as a country is cos of lawlessness by people in authority. Why beg Jamb to allow postume n den disobey dem afterwards. They said dont charge more dan #2000 bt am seeing #7500.
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by poshangel1335: 3:52pm
What is the requirement for D.E candidate (ijmb)
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by THEREALSEUN: 3:54pm
Disaster in Benue. Please help us speak to the government.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FQKgeVY9cE
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by Oshoayodeji: 3:56pm
ORIGINAL POST UTME PAST QUESTION FOR ALL UNIVERSITIES POLYTECHNICS AND COLLEGES OF EDUCATION AVAILABLE.
WHATSAPP 08143386119 OR CALL 09020841721
|Re: Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening by awoo47: 3:57pm
Deem:Are u sure we're talking abt uniosun if dey accept 100 i won't be surprised. D sch is built jus for show off at d expense of teachers salary
(0) (Reply)
Sweden(www.studera.nu) / The Poly Ibadan/kogi State Poly / Pfl Nigeria Uk Education Fair, Coming Soon!
Viewing this topic: mimicious(f), abiboi2020, ifelekan1(m), dignity03(m), Churrgift(m), ricadogbenla, sheettle(m), invinzible1, MamaOO, ifyclose2(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7