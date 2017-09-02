Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Osun State University Announces 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening (1276 Views)

Lalasticlala Seun. This is my school. Do me this favour of pushing it to Front page for all candidates to see.





It is very unfortunate that JAMB has made a national and international mockery of itself through the supposedly reputable CEO /Registrar. And now the corrupt prone system jubilates to milk poor applicants dry through post jamb utme. May we never experience this generation again

So uniosun nor follow wetin jamb talk

The school never accepts 180



N7500 for application fee No be small thing Op It will be better if you can post the information in text formatN7500 for application feeNo be small thing

Why 180, when FG said 120?

Post ume or post corruption and connection

One of d reasons whh we will never progress as a country is cos of lawlessness by people in authority. Why beg Jamb to allow postume n den disobey dem afterwards. They said dont charge more dan #2000 bt am seeing #7500.

What is the requirement for D.E candidate (ijmb)







