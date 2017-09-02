₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by kingsleyugo41: 12:20pm
Cameroon national team coach Hugo Broos has resigned from his role as coach of team hours after his team suffered a 0-4 drubbing in the hands of Nigeria.
https://www.today.ng/sport/football/10274/cameroon-coach-quits-humiliating-loss-eagles
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Lovetinz(m): 12:34pm
https://ugokingsblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/02/cameroon-coach-quits-after-humiliating-loss-to-eagles/
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by coolcharm(m): 12:48pm
Nigeria = Mayweather
Our boys really left them with a bloodied nose and a bruised pride.
I wonder what Arsene Wenger is still doing at Arsenal my Darling club
He lost 4-0 away too!
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Daniyemi: 1:46pm
Hopefully the second leg will be a walkover for the Eagles. The Cameroonian team will be in disarray now.
Our team makes coaches quit! Go eagles!
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by 9japrof(m): 1:46pm
Nigeria must be very wicked to have made this nigga jobless....
God doesn't like wickedness and pays back in its own time.
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Narldon(f): 1:46pm
WENGER BE LIKE..
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Obi404: 1:47pm
What a Liverpool Vs Arsenal match, I think Arsene should consider
In other news!!
TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by websiteafford: 1:47pm
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by makazona(m): 1:47pm
Why is it that "oyibo" people resign easily but in Africa, the reverse is always the case?
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by NwaObinkita: 1:47pm
If only Buhari could be like this coach.
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by tolexy123: 1:47pm
Hahahahahahahhaha. Shift shift shift, lemme laff
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by elitejosef: 1:47pm
Its was actually a huge loss for Cameroon ,
So also our enimies will resign from our case after God has finish dealing with them this September
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by chuksbaby: 1:47pm
chia
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Odianose13(m): 1:48pm
Hugo Boss I know.........lol
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by JohnEazy(m): 1:48pm
I'll b back
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Oildichotomy(m): 1:48pm
See what Nigeria has caused.
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by GreenMavro: 1:48pm
Breaking News:
FIFA cancels Nigeria-Cameroun match where Nigeria scored 4:0 against Cameroun.
Reason: Cameroun protested that it was two nation that played them.
How can Biafra and Nigeria play against one country ���
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by richidinho(m): 1:48pm
After making my state loose $40k yesterday
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by manasehboi: 1:48pm
coolcharm:
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by mrsuperswag(m): 1:48pm
Naija Brutality
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Daniello25: 1:48pm
Haaaaaa..... Nigeria is now the real....... GIANT OF AFRICA....
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by tolexy123: 1:48pm
makazona:i know u r booking space oo buh continu
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by AustineCJ: 1:49pm
NAWA ooo.....well he achieved something with Cameroon....wish him success in his future endeavours. the new coach should write his own resignation later before Monday Asap.
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Sleezwizz: 1:49pm
Eya.... The beating was too much
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by enemyofprogress: 1:49pm
We beated them and tooked their coach away from them
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Oluwaseyi456(m): 1:49pm
Aft 2countries aganist one.Nigeria+biafra vs camron.Ther is god oo
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Charles4075(m): 1:49pm
Like for real
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by modelmike7(m): 1:49pm
Eh ya
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by JohnEazy(m): 1:50pm
websiteafford:for what now??
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Vokians(m): 1:50pm
So He is calling it a quit because they could not qualify? Ok oo
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:51pm
You just have to expect the unexpected when it comes to the round leather game. Anyway, better luck to him (Hugo Broos) next time and all the best to him in his career pursuit.
|Re: Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles by Damfostopper(m): 1:51pm
indomitable lions to domitable lions..... when we finish with dem next week ... dey will turn from domitable lions to just lions...... and it won't end there..... Vincent aboubacar and chopo moting go join resign
