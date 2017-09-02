Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles (5889 Views)

‘Recalling Enyeama To Eagles Can Cause Bad Blood’ - Adegoke Adelabu / Even With 3 Moses In The Super Eagles: Hilarious Reaction About Loss To Egypt / Enyeama Returns To Eagles Belgium Camp (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

‎Cameroon national team coach Hugo Broos has resigned from his role as coach of team hours after his team suffered a 0-4 drubbing in the hands of Nigeria.



Broos who lead the team to victory at the last Africa Cup of Nations admitted after the loss to Nigeria that his team chances of going to the World Cup 2018 is over, as they are currently stuck on two points as against 9 points for Nigeria.



His resignation means a new coach will be in charge of the team when they take on Nigeria on Monday in Yaounde in the reverse tie, where even a win won’t be able to breathe life into their quest to qualify for Russia 2018.



https://www.today.ng/sport/football/10274/cameroon-coach-quits-humiliating-loss-eagles 4 Likes 2 Shares



Cameroon national team coach Hugo Broos has resigned from his role as coach of team hours after his team suffered a 0-4 drubbing in the hands of Nigeria.



Broos who lead the team to victory at the last Africa Cup of Nations admitted after the loss to Nigeria that his team chances of going to the World Cup 2018 is over, as they are currently stuck on two points as against 9 points for Nigeria.







His resignation means a new coach will be in charge of the team when they take on Nigeria on Monday in Yaounde in the reverse tie, where even a win won’t be able to breathe life into their quest to qualify for Russia 2018.

https://ugokingsblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/02/cameroon-coach-quits-after-humiliating-loss-to-eagles/





Our boys really left them with a bloodied nose and a bruised pride.



I wonder what Arsene Wenger is still doing at Arsenal my Darling club



He lost 4-0 away too! Nigeria = MayweatherOur boys really left them with a bloodied nose and a bruised pride.I wonder what Arsene Wenger is still doing at Arsenal my Darling clubHe lost 4-0 away too! 15 Likes

Hopefully the second leg will be a walkover for the Eagles. The Cameroonian team will be in disarray now.



Our team makes coaches quit! Go eagles! 12 Likes





God doesn't like wickedness and pays back in its own time.

Nigeria must be very wicked to have made this nigga jobless....God doesn't like wickedness and pays back in its own time. 2 Likes







WENGER BE LIKE..











9 Likes





In other news!!



TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos What a Liverpool Vs Arsenal match, I think Arsene should considerIn other news!!

Why is it that "oyibo" people resign easily but in Africa, the reverse is always the case? 12 Likes







If only Buhari could be like this coach. If only Buhari could be like this coach. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Hahahahahahahhaha. Shift shift shift, lemme laff

,

So also our enimies will resign from our case after God has finish dealing with them this September Its was actually a huge loss for CameroonSo also our enimies will resign from our case after God has finish dealing with them this September 34 Likes 7 Shares

chia

Hugo Boss I know.........lol

I'll b back

See what Nigeria has caused.

Breaking News:



FIFA cancels Nigeria-Cameroun match where Nigeria scored 4:0 against Cameroun.



Reason: Cameroun protested that it was two nation that played them.



How can Biafra and Nigeria play against one country ��� 12 Likes





After making my state loose $40k yesterday After making my state loose $40k yesterday 4 Likes

coolcharm:

Nigeria = Mayweather

Naija Brutality

Haaaaaa..... Nigeria is now the real....... GIANT OF AFRICA....

makazona:

h i know u r booking space oo buh continu i know u r booking space oo buh continu 1 Like

NAWA ooo.....well he achieved something with Cameroon....wish him success in his future endeavours. the new coach should write his own resignation later before Monday Asap. 5 Likes

Eya.... The beating was too much

We beated them and tooked their coach away from them

Aft 2countries aganist one.Nigeria+biafra vs camron.Ther is god oo

Like for real

Eh ya

websiteafford:

for what now?? for what now??

So He is calling it a quit because they could not qualify? Ok oo

You just have to expect the unexpected when it comes to the round leather game. Anyway, better luck to him (Hugo Broos) next time and all the best to him in his career pursuit.