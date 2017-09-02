Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. (3739 Views)

Simon Lyonga‏ @simon_lyonga



Cameroon's Hugo Broos has not resigned as announced by Nigerian media. The Belgian trains with boys at 5pm today in Yaounde.



https://twitter.com/simon_lyonga/status/903929938314752000 According to a journalist with the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV, their own equivalent of our NTA), Cameroon's coach Hugo Broos has not resigned.

If Wenger has not resigned, why should he? 9 Likes

Because una see opportunity to beat person 4.0 for the first time in 10 years, we won't rest again abi?!

You are even carrying rumor upandan that the coach resigned?



Na wa for my country o!! 4 Likes

Nigeria Media

Nigerian media are unarguably one of the most useless in the world. Believe them at your own peril. 14 Likes 2 Shares

We have the uncanny ability of basking in another man's downfall as a PROOF of our rise. Sad. Was wondering whether this is not Africa again?We have the uncanny ability of basking in another man's downfall as a PROOF of our rise. Sad.

Abeg make him no resign o.



So that Cameroonians will not use that as excuse this time

"Nigerian media" doing what they know how to do best

NL and fake news. You people will not verify something and you'll put it on fp. 1 Like





OK no, but im go soon resign





SirHouloo:

... Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Seun ndi anyi n ayazi nah buzi ndi space bookers

Bloggers Bloggers Bloggers ................... Nah una APC wan do that social media law for o ....... 1 Like 1 Share







Shame on the idiot for having no shame and dignity.



A responsible coach should resign when he has displayed inability to lead his team to success.



A responsible coach should resign when he has displayed inability to lead his team to success.

It is a disgrace to Cameroon that a washed-up team like Nigeria with over-aged players and failed strikers trashed them 4:0.

He better not resign cos we are coming to finish what we started. He better not resign cos we are coming to finish what we started. 2 Likes 1 Share

Naija Juju at work...

When will buhari resign 1 Like

braine:

Nigerian media is unarguably the one of the most useless in the world. Believe them at your own peril. They lie point blank.



Once you pick them up they shout freedom of speech.

Nigerian Bloggers and their quest to get traffic... SMH

Every blogger now wants to blow like Linda Ikeji

Him for resign nau so that Monday go sweet us die

Nigerian media.... most useless in the whole wide world 1 Like

youngerikina40:

Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thunder fire ur whole clan!!

youngerikina40:



Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Seun ndi anyi n ayazi nah buzi ndi space bookers

It's Thunder not tunder

But when I go get sense self? ..I keep making this mistake over and over again .

Nigerians with their busybody NEWS 1 Like