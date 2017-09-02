₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by naptu2: 2:25pm
According to a journalist with the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV, their own equivalent of our NTA), Cameroon's coach Hugo Broos has not resigned.
Simon Lyonga @simon_lyonga
Cameroon's Hugo Broos has not resigned as announced by Nigerian media. The Belgian trains with boys at 5pm today in Yaounde.
https://twitter.com/simon_lyonga/status/903929938314752000
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by SirHouloo(m): 3:26pm
If Wenger has not resigned, why should he?
9 Likes
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by modelmike7(m): 3:26pm
Because una see opportunity to beat person 4.0 for the first time in 10 years, we won't rest again abi?!
You are even carrying rumor upandan that the coach resigned?
Na wa for my country o!!
4 Likes
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by MhizzAJ(f): 3:26pm
...
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Atiku2019: 3:26pm
Nigeria Media
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by braine: 3:26pm
Nigerian media are unarguably one of the most useless in the world. Believe them at your own peril.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by baike: 3:26pm
but retired abi
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by snazzy5050(m): 3:26pm
Niger
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Johnzzy(m): 3:26pm
Was wondering whether this is not Africa again?
We have the uncanny ability of basking in another man's downfall as a PROOF of our rise. Sad.
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Arsenalholic(m): 3:26pm
Abeg make him no resign o.
So that Cameroonians will not use that as excuse this time
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by RoyalBoutique(m): 3:27pm
"Nigerian media" doing what they know how to do best
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by AngelicBeing: 3:27pm
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Udstar(m): 3:27pm
No be 9ja media again
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Shortyy(f): 3:27pm
NL and fake news. You people will not verify something and you'll put it on fp.
1 Like
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Obi404: 3:27pm
OK no, but im go soon resign
TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by youngerikina40: 3:28pm
SirHouloo:
modelmike7:
MhizzAJ:Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Seun ndi anyi n ayazi nah buzi ndi space bookers
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Lexusgs430: 3:28pm
Bloggers Bloggers Bloggers ................... Nah una APC wan do that social media law for o .......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by NwaObinkita: 3:28pm
Shame on the idiot for having no shame and dignity.
A responsible coach should resign when he has displayed inability to lead his team to success.
It is a disgrace to Cameroon that a washed-up team like Nigeria with over-aged players and failed strikers trashed them 4:0.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by pautex: 3:28pm
He better not resign cos we are coming to finish what we started.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Temilayhor(m): 3:28pm
Naija Juju at work...
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by chyco1: 3:29pm
just like that
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by alexistaiwo: 3:29pm
When will buhari resign
1 Like
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by AntiWailer: 3:30pm
braine:They lie point blank.
Once you pick them up they shout freedom of speech.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Franco93: 3:30pm
Nigerian Bloggers and their quest to get traffic... SMH
Every blogger now wants to blow like Linda Ikeji
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by enemyofprogress: 3:31pm
Him for resign nau so that Monday go sweet us die
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Damfostopper(m): 3:31pm
Nigerian media.... most useless in the whole wide world
1 Like
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by modelmike7(m): 3:31pm
youngerikina40:Thunder fire ur whole clan!!
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by MhizzAJ(f): 3:31pm
youngerikina40:
It's Thunder not tunder
1 Like
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by nobleblood: 3:31pm
But when I go get sense self? ..I keep making this mistake over and over again .
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:32pm
Nigerians with their busybody NEWS
1 Like
|Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by enemyofprogress: 3:32pm
braine:na so dem talk yesterday sey ojukwu don die
