₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,954 members, 3,764,558 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 04:17 PM

Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. (3739 Views)

Hugo Broos, Cameroon Coach Resigns After Humiliating Loss To Eagles / Defiant Broos: I'm Not Afraid Of The Sack / Coach Of Nigerias' Opponent Hugo Broos Set To Dump Cameroon For South Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by naptu2: 2:25pm
According to a journalist with the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV, their own equivalent of our NTA), Cameroon's coach Hugo Broos has not resigned.


Simon Lyonga‏ @simon_lyonga

Cameroon's Hugo Broos has not resigned as announced by Nigerian media. The Belgian trains with boys at 5pm today in Yaounde.


https://twitter.com/simon_lyonga/status/903929938314752000

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by SirHouloo(m): 3:26pm
If Wenger has not resigned, why should he?

9 Likes

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by modelmike7(m): 3:26pm
Because una see opportunity to beat person 4.0 for the first time in 10 years, we won't rest again abi?!
You are even carrying rumor upandan that the coach resigned?

Na wa for my country o!!

4 Likes

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by MhizzAJ(f): 3:26pm
...
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Atiku2019: 3:26pm
Nigeria Media
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by braine: 3:26pm
Nigerian media are unarguably one of the most useless in the world. Believe them at your own peril.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by baike: 3:26pm
but retired abi
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by snazzy5050(m): 3:26pm
Niger
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Johnzzy(m): 3:26pm
Was wondering whether this is not Africa again?

We have the uncanny ability of basking in another man's downfall as a PROOF of our rise. Sad. sad
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Arsenalholic(m): 3:26pm
Abeg make him no resign o.

So that Cameroonians will not use that as excuse this time
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by RoyalBoutique(m): 3:27pm
"Nigerian media" doing what they know how to do best
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by AngelicBeing: 3:27pm
tongue

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Udstar(m): 3:27pm
No be 9ja media again
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Shortyy(f): 3:27pm
NL and fake news. You people will not verify something and you'll put it on fp.

1 Like

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Obi404: 3:27pm
grin

OK no, but im go soon resign


TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by youngerikina40: 3:28pm
SirHouloo:
K
modelmike7:
.
MhizzAJ:
...
Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Seun ndi anyi n ayazi nah buzi ndi space bookers
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Lexusgs430: 3:28pm
Bloggers Bloggers Bloggers ................... Nah una APC wan do that social media law for o .......

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by NwaObinkita: 3:28pm
sad


Shame on the idiot for having no shame and dignity.

A responsible coach should resign when he has displayed inability to lead his team to success.

It is a disgrace to Cameroon that a washed-up team like Nigeria with over-aged players and failed strikers trashed them 4:0.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by pautex: 3:28pm
grin He better not resign cos we are coming to finish what we started. grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Temilayhor(m): 3:28pm
Naija Juju at work...
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by chyco1: 3:29pm
just like that
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by alexistaiwo: 3:29pm
When will buhari resign

1 Like

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by AntiWailer: 3:30pm
braine:
Nigerian media is unarguably the one of the most useless in the world. Believe them at your own peril.
They lie point blank.

Once you pick them up they shout freedom of speech.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Franco93: 3:30pm
Nigerian Bloggers and their quest to get traffic... SMH
Every blogger now wants to blow like Linda Ikeji
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by enemyofprogress: 3:31pm
Him for resign nau so that Monday go sweet us die
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Damfostopper(m): 3:31pm
Nigerian media.... most useless in the whole wide world

1 Like

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by modelmike7(m): 3:31pm
youngerikina40:
Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Seun ndi anyi n ayazi nah buzi ndi space bookers
Thunder fire ur whole clan!!
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by MhizzAJ(f): 3:31pm
youngerikina40:

Tunder fire u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Seun ndi anyi n ayazi nah buzi ndi space bookers

It's Thunder not tunder cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by nobleblood: 3:31pm
But when I go get sense self? ..I keep making this mistake over and over again .
Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:32pm
Nigerians with their busybody NEWS

1 Like

Re: Hugo Broos Has Not Resigned. by enemyofprogress: 3:32pm
braine:
Nigerian media is unarguably the one of the most useless in the world. Believe them at your own peril.
na so dem talk yesterday sey ojukwu don die

(0) (1) (Reply)

Barton Clatters Di Canio In Harper’s Testimonial Http://www.naijaballer.com/?p=4 / MY Big Success Story / ^^ Watch New York Giants V Buffalo Bills Live Online

Viewing this topic: kokosheen(m), closerange, mendelian(m), Unionised(m), collinsVP, kenkool(m), Humulity, Onozboy(m), phlamingboy(m), jonced(m), ONWARDBABA, ohepo2020(m), sutsirave(m), madcityng, pampers2wear, clerc(m), 9japrof(m), Yakzo(m), Richyicon(m), durai, Israelfx2(m), Everest1989(m), yaki84, Lh19(m), uzoclinton(m), MamaCass, A4dams(m), naptu2, Ermacc, obrut(m), mansakhalifa(m), igbsam(m), timbs001(m), tipwill(m), Aderupoko2, scopedon(m), hemmy1843, Screwface(m), PayBoyXclusives(m), zephry(m), derrick015, bugidon(m), Paperwhite(m), gurunlocker, Cavalier, ApostleEbuka(m) and 46 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.