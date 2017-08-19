₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos
AHEAD Master Class Guides Fashion/ Beauty Entrepreneurs On Retail distribution chain Lagos.
St Eve West African Fashion Week Master Class.
Future fashion CEO\'s master class was held on Thursday August 24th @ muffy hall off Herbert Marcaulay way. The aim of this master class was achieved, providing young entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders. Aisha Bello(founder of Star model management). Fidelity bank, Barret photography, Glams makeup, Mr Otunba Wasiu Taiwo(president tailor association of Nigeria) and more..
This event preliminary talks was focused on African fashion retail distribution chain. And also throwing more lights on start a business in fashion,beauty, modeling and more.The second arm of the event was the Practical class which was focused on makeup and more...
Future Fashion CEO\'s master class was conceived to prepare the entrepreneurs through orientation and expectation ahead of the grand finals of St. Eve West African Fashion Week taking centre stage at the prestigious Eko Atlantic City on 8th - 10th September 2017. The much anticipated fashion glamour show will witness award recognitions and creative exhibitions.
WATCH VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9alZYUu8EI
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/ahead-master-class-guides-fashion_7.html?m=0
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by Franco93:
The current system requires people with practical skills and not impracticable theories learnt in schools.
Ride on young Entrepreneurs.
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by baike:
that girl in Red hmmmm
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by RIPEnglish:
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by mendelian(m):
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by SOLMICHAEL(m):
Well done guys!! Go for the best!!!
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by MhizzAJ(f):
Lovely
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by bellooyin(f):
Seen
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by zarza450:
Re: Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos by emmafems01:
West Africa indeed
