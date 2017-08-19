AHEAD Master Class Guides Fashion/ Beauty Entrepreneurs On Retail distribution chain Lagos.





Future fashion CEO\'s master class was held on Thursday August 24th @ muffy hall off Herbert Marcaulay way. The aim of this master class was achieved, providing young entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders. Aisha Bello(founder of Star model management). Fidelity bank, Barret photography, Glams makeup, Mr Otunba Wasiu Taiwo(president tailor association of Nigeria) and more..



This event preliminary talks was focused on African fashion retail distribution chain. And also throwing more lights on start a business in fashion,beauty, modeling and more.The second arm of the event was the Practical class which was focused on makeup and more...‎



Future Fashion CEO\'s master class was conceived to prepare the entrepreneurs through orientation and expectation ahead of the grand finals of St. Eve West African Fashion Week taking centre stage at the prestigious Eko Atlantic City on 8th - 10th September 2017. The much anticipated fashion glamour show will witness award recognitions and creative exhibitions.

‎WATCH VIDEO:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9alZYUu8EI‎

