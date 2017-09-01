Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track (7568 Views)

Vic O Threatens Don Jazzy: "Work With Me Or I'll Drop Diss Track" / Lyrics To The Diss Track 'shether' Released By Remy Ma To Beef Nicki Minaj / We Want Vic O, Take Bukom Bankum : Ghanaians Tell Nigerians (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Few weeks back, Controversial Nigerian rapper, Vic O, called out Mavin Record Boss, Don Jazzy to feature him in a track, or risk being dissed.



Vic O threatened Don Jazzy, and gave him an ultimatum of 6 days to respond to him, or feature him in a song.. 6 days passed, and the singer, cooked a massive hit diss track for the mavin record boss.



Don Jazzy, of course been silent since the first day Vic O threatened him, but now,he has finally reacted to the diss track.



He replied;



"Nice one baba. Drop a remix sharp sharp"











Source: Few weeks back, Controversial Nigerian rapper, Vic O, called out Mavin Record Boss, Don Jazzy to feature him in a track, or risk being dissed.Vic O threatened Don Jazzy, and gave him an ultimatum of 6 days to respond to him, or feature him in a song.. 6 days passed, and the singer, cooked a massive hit diss track for the mavin record boss.Don Jazzy, of course been silent since the first day Vic O threatened him, but now,he has finally reacted to the diss track.He replied;"Nice one baba. Drop a remix sharp sharp"Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/don-jazzy-finally-reacts-to-diss-track.html 6 Likes 1 Share



finally ...

to the topic above

vic'o is a joke and I think he'd be more successful in comedy...

I wonder how he makes money from music...

does anyone even buy his music?

I only download his songs just to listen to it when I'm bored... lol...I dedicate this FTC to speeddarlignton(Aka) The energy god, antenna and scorpion king... when he takes a step u hear bang, he takes anoda step u hear dadadang, he takes the third step u hear BANGDADADANG.. "CUS WE AIN'T REGULAR"finally ...to the topic abovevic'o is a joke and I think he'd be more successful in comedy...I wonder how he makes money from music...does anyone even buy his music?I only download his songs just to listen to it when I'm bored... 22 Likes

Somethings are just irrelevant

well, for the fun of it sha

Tamarapetty ayam cooking up a diss track for you.....get ready!





That vicO with his faded destiny



Attention seeking chicken Trust baba to troll a trollThat vicO with his faded destinyAttention seeking chicken 13 Likes

Lol..

perfect reply mehnn!!.. 3 Likes 1 Share

LesbianBoy:

Tamarapetty ayam cooking up a diss track for you.....get ready! prepare too!! ima split ya head into two so you can think twice, only time you gon be feeling high is having emotion for flies then ima crack your ribs like a comedian and pack ya hips so you know how pain feels. i gat you on ya knees now, your next to the feet (DEFEAT) !



WATCH OUT prepare too!! ima split ya head into two so you can think twice, only time you gon be feeling high is having emotion for flies then ima crack your ribs like a comedian and pack ya hips so you know how pain feels. i gat you on ya knees now, your next to the feet (DEFEAT) !WATCH OUT 19 Likes 2 Shares

... That vic O of a guy is waist no i mean waste of semen. its Don jazzy again... That vic O of a guy is waist no i mean waste of semen. 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

prepare too!! ima split ya head into two so you can think twice, only time you gon be feeling high is having emotion for flies then ima crack your ribs like a comedian and pack ya hips so you know how pain feels. i gat you on ya knees now, your next to the feet (DEFEAT) !



WATCH OUT

I diss people like its nothing, better watch it cos when am done you will know you have been hit by something



Don't mess with me girl cause my blood is full so call that bloody fool... #punchline I diss people like its nothing, better watch it cos when am done you will know you have been hit by somethingDon't mess with me girl cause my blood is full so call that bloody fool... #punchline 7 Likes

LesbianBoy:





I diss people like its nothing, better watch it cos when am done you will know you have been hit by something



Don't mess with me girl cause my blood is full so call that bloody fool... #punchline Lol



sitcho ass down and wait Lolsitcho ass down and wait 3 Likes

kingxsamz:

lol... finally ...

vic'o is a joke tho..

I prefer speeddarlington

U Sabi, dudes got some mad beats and catchy phrases, if he cld just package more and work on his voice U Sabi, dudes got some mad beats and catchy phrases, if he cld just package more and work on his voice 1 Like

scroll up... you'll see I was FTC...

anyways I only came to book space

Funny. I swear!

J

VicO my main man . The only guy that makes me laugh even when i'm just so annoyed



In case you guys want the Lyrics.. it's here:



Intro:

aaah hahaha, vic o. common (mpl empire)



woooo common listen



Rap:



Don jazzy, i'm here for you now



i'm killing it, i'm that one nigga wey dey shoot bird



mama, papa pikin no go fly



Listen on me now now yeah









omo!! i no fit type again hahahahahaha 4 Likes

Oya Vico O vs Speed-Darlington who better pass

sgtponzihater1:

Funny. I swear!

Boss replying

IamOpemipo:





U Sabi, dudes got some mad beats and catchy phrases, if he cld just package more and work on his voice Yea. He's hot like bangdadang Yea. He's hot like bangdadang

jacyhelen:

Oya Vico O vs Speed-Darlington who better pass Speed is better. more popular, though both of them are nitwits Speed is better. more popular, though both of them are nitwits

LesbianBoy:





I diss people like its nothing, better watch it cos when am done you will know you have been hit by something



Don't mess with me girl cause my blood is full so call that bloody fool... #punchline for ur mind o for ur mind o 3 Likes 1 Share

OK now...he just made Vic O more relevant





For Sure 2.00 Daily Odds, Join My Facebook Group. We Won Again Today!



Join Via My Signature. Don Jazzy again. Hmm, this man sef.Join Via My Signature.

Lol. The boss ain't threatened at all Vic O.

lmao

my guy Vick o

LesbianBoy:





I diss people like its nothing, better watch it cos when am done you will know you have been hit by something



Don't mess with me girl cause my blood is full so call that bloody fool... #punchline 3 Likes 1 Share

VicO

Airforce1 1 Like

fergie001:

VicO

Airforce1



5&6 5 Likes 1 Share

fergie001:

VicO

Airforce1

Funke!!!! Funke!!!! 1 Like