|Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 1:59pm
Few weeks back, Controversial Nigerian rapper, Vic O, called out Mavin Record Boss, Don Jazzy to feature him in a track, or risk being dissed.
Vic O threatened Don Jazzy, and gave him an ultimatum of 6 days to respond to him, or feature him in a song.. 6 days passed, and the singer, cooked a massive hit diss track for the mavin record boss.
Don Jazzy, of course been silent since the first day Vic O threatened him, but now,he has finally reacted to the diss track.
He replied;
"Nice one baba. Drop a remix sharp sharp"
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/don-jazzy-finally-reacts-to-diss-track.html
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by kingxsamz(m): 2:09pm
lol...I dedicate this FTC to speeddarlignton(Aka) The energy god, antenna and scorpion king... when he takes a step u hear bang, he takes anoda step u hear dadadang, he takes the third step u hear BANGDADADANG.. "CUS WE AIN'T REGULAR"
finally ...
to the topic above
vic'o is a joke and I think he'd be more successful in comedy...
I wonder how he makes money from music...
does anyone even buy his music?
I only download his songs just to listen to it when I'm bored...
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by jessejunior(m): 2:14pm
Somethings are just irrelevant
well, for the fun of it sha
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by LesbianBoy(m): 2:35pm
Tamarapetty ayam cooking up a diss track for you.....get ready!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by iamJ(m): 2:37pm
Trust baba to troll a troll
That vicO with his faded destiny
Attention seeking chicken
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by EmyLeo(m): 2:42pm
Lol..
perfect reply mehnn!!..
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by Tamarapetty(f): 2:42pm
LesbianBoy:prepare too!! ima split ya head into two so you can think twice, only time you gon be feeling high is having emotion for flies then ima crack your ribs like a comedian and pack ya hips so you know how pain feels. i gat you on ya knees now, your next to the feet (DEFEAT) !
WATCH OUT
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by udemejack(m): 2:49pm
its Don jazzy again ... That vic O of a guy is waist no i mean waste of semen.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by LesbianBoy(m): 2:56pm
Tamarapetty:
I diss people like its nothing, better watch it cos when am done you will know you have been hit by something
Don't mess with me girl cause my blood is full so call that bloody fool... #punchline
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by Tamarapetty(f): 3:02pm
LesbianBoy:Lol
sitcho ass down and wait
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by IamOpemipo(m): 3:11pm
kingxsamz:
U Sabi, dudes got some mad beats and catchy phrases, if he cld just package more and work on his voice
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by kingxsamz(m): 3:16pm
scroll up... you'll see I was FTC...
anyways I only came to book space
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by sgtponzihater1(m): 5:08pm
Funny. I swear!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by youngerikina40: 5:08pm
J
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by niggi4life(m): 5:09pm
VicO my main man . The only guy that makes me laugh even when i'm just so annoyed
In case you guys want the Lyrics.. it's here:
Intro:
aaah hahaha, vic o. common (mpl empire)
woooo common listen
Rap:
Don jazzy, i'm here for you now
i'm killing it, i'm that one nigga wey dey shoot bird
mama, papa pikin no go fly
Listen on me now now yeah
omo!! i no fit type again hahahahahaha
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by Shortyy(f): 5:09pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by jacyhelen(f): 5:10pm
Oya Vico O vs Speed-Darlington who better pass
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by pallobro: 5:11pm
sgtponzihater1:
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by kasa4321: 5:11pm
Boss replying
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by Shortyy(f): 5:12pm
IamOpemipo:Yea. He's hot like bangdadang
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:12pm
jacyhelen:Speed is better. more popular, though both of them are nitwits
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by 1shortblackboy: 5:12pm
LesbianBoy:for ur mind o
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by GreenMavro: 5:12pm
OK now...he just made Vic O more relevant
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by WeWin(m): 5:13pm
Don Jazzy again. Hmm, this man sef.
For Sure 2.00 Daily Odds, Join My Facebook Group. We Won Again Today!
Join Via My Signature.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by blackbeau1(f): 5:13pm
Lol. The boss ain't threatened at all Vic O.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by paradigmshift(m): 5:16pm
lmao
my guy Vick o
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by Slayer2: 5:16pm
LesbianBoy:
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by BE811APP: 5:17pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by fergie001(m): 5:18pm
VicO
Airforce1
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by UGLEEBOI: 5:28pm
fergie001:
5&6
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by IamOpemipo(m): 5:30pm
fergie001:
Funke!!!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Vic O Diss Track by obidevine(m): 5:34pm
Tamarapetty:
Wow you've got some good lyrics and punchlines dear
