Stats: 1,871,223 members, 3,765,690 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look
|Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by JamieBlog(m): 2:31pm On Sep 02
Nigerian Actress, Genevieve Nnaji shared a picture of her new look, as she goes back to the 80's with her new hairstyle.
She shared the picture with the caption, "#that80schick". Am i the only one that thinks she looks like Whitney Houston?
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/genevieve-nnaji-goes-back-to-80s-with.html
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Evablizin(f): 2:35pm On Sep 02
Kai,SLay Genny,Slay Queen,Slay Aunty and Slay Mama
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by kingxsamz(m): 2:36pm On Sep 02
forever cute...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by iamJ(m): 2:36pm On Sep 02
slay goddess
Marry you wouldnt marry its to burn the whole abuja with ur wide market you know
Your time is coming, you will look back and cry, i promise you
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by kingxsamz(m): 2:37pm On Sep 02
hmm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by XVIER(m): 2:39pm On Sep 02
Lol
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by MhizzAJ(f): 3:19pm On Sep 02
Ageless beauty
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by misscrystals(f): 3:22pm On Sep 02
black is beautiful
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by pweetiedee(f): 6:16pm On Sep 02
iamJ:
Cry over what? That she is rich and famous or that she has a beautiful daughter?
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Tynasparks(f): 6:31pm On Sep 02
Always beautiful
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Jeus(m): 7:44pm On Sep 02
pweetiedee:
I tire o. People just wan talk
8 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by shunletsam(m): 7:53pm On Sep 02
natural!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Masterclass32: 8:00pm On Sep 02
Ever pretty.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by LesbianBoy(m): 8:20pm On Sep 02
Where has this hoe been
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Tamarapetty(f): 9:44pm On Sep 02
forever young i wanna be forever young
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by QueenBeeHive(f): 7:53am
Masterclass32:
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Oysdam(m): 8:27am
iamJ:You're the one to cry, when you realize your mum and sister's marriage only got them failure, poverty, sorrow and violence
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Yomislip: 9:12am
Forever young
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Sniper12: 9:13am
iamJ:for ur mind na all the married pple dey happy abi. She has a daughter. wat else does she need. Y not go propose. Oh i forgot u no dey same class
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by gilgal7(f): 9:13am
Pensioner. . .,? Real men whould overstand
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Celestyn8213: 9:13am
good for her... Next
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by IPOB123london: 9:14am
iamJ(m): 2:36pm On Sep 02
see the damage poverty do to the zoo
the brain cell gone dead completely
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by alexistaiwo: 9:14am
Law of diminishing returns
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by schumastic(m): 9:14am
WCAD
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by pinkus: 9:15am
She looks lik Whitney Houston ere
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Rorachy(f): 9:15am
Genny is so beautiful.
Ageless beauty.
I want to be like you when I grow .
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Abfinest007(m): 9:15am
ever young
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by teacherbim(f): 9:15am
Forever beautiful
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by beardlessdude: 9:15am
iamJ:
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by okooloyun1(m): 9:16am
Young Mama
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:16am
Tamarapetty:ι ғeel υr paιn...ιтѕ noт eaѕy lιvιng υgly..ιт'ѕ one oғ тнe тнιngѕ тнaт leadѕ тo υѕιng anoтнer perѕon'ѕ pιcѕ aѕ dp on ѕocιal мedιa..accepт мy condolenceѕ...тнe coмpleх ιѕѕυe нaѕ eaтen deep тнaт even aғтer υ нave вeen correcтed υ ѕтιll coυldn'т ғιnd any oυnce oғ вelιeve ιn υrѕeғ тo ѕнaмeғυlly reмove ιт and υѕe υrѕ or deѕιѕт ғroм υѕιng aт all..
