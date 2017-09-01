Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji Goes Back To The 80's With New Look (9387 Views)

She shared the picture with the caption, "#that80schick". Am i the only one that thinks she looks like Whitney Houston?



Kai,SLay Genny,Slay Queen,Slay Aunty and Slay Mama 2 Likes 1 Share

forever cute... 6 Likes 1 Share

slay goddess



Marry you wouldnt marry its to burn the whole abuja with ur wide market you know



Your time is coming, you will look back and cry, i promise you 3 Likes

Ageless beauty 1 Like

black is beautiful

Cry over what? That she is rich and famous or that she has a beautiful daughter? Cry over what? That she is rich and famous or that she has a beautiful daughter? 29 Likes 3 Shares

Always beautiful

Cry over what? That she is rich and famous or that she has a beautiful daughter?



I tire o. People just wan talk I tire o. People just wan talk 8 Likes

natural!

Ever pretty.

Where has this hoe been 3 Likes

forever young i wanna be forever young

Forever young

Pensioner. . .,? Real men whould overstand

good for her... Next

see the damage poverty do to the zoo



the brain cell gone dead completely see the damage poverty do to the zoothe brain cell gone dead completely 2 Likes

Law of diminishing returns

She looks lik Whitney Houston ere



Ageless beauty.

I want to be like you when I grow . Genny is so beautiful.Ageless beauty.I want to be like you when I grow

ever young

Forever beautiful

Young Mama