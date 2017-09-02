₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Champele(m): 2:44pm
Mr Osinachi Dike also known as Egbeigwe and Apama Weds his beautiful fiance Miss Ogechi Ogbonna today in Owerri capital city of Imo state. O gaa di gboogbo! Im a big fan of him
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Champele(m): 2:46pm
More pictures
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Champele(m): 2:47pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by EniHolar(f): 2:52pm
Wao... Lovely.
Who's next?
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Piiko(m): 3:00pm
I can't wait to get married and start having sex, beautiful couple
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Ajoshberry: 3:06pm
But.... Make the right choice.... (God's purpose!)
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:16pm
Nice one
God bless their union
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Champele(m): 3:30pm
Piiko:I don't believe it
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Piiko(m): 5:33pm
Champele:I am saying the truth
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by BroZuma: 6:06pm
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by paiz(m): 6:06pm
.
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Obi404: 6:06pm
HML TO THEM!
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by omoadeleye(m): 6:06pm
Lol
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Sylver247: 6:07pm
D guy don fresh. His wife is not fine though.
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by adeoba2008(m): 6:07pm
Piiko:
#yourmumudondo
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by okerekeikpo: 6:08pm
The wife looks like a street girl with that hairstyle
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Evaberry(f): 6:08pm
Piiko:
so you want to say u r a virgin or celibate abi
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by millionboi(m): 6:09pm
This guy mum never do
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Piiko(m): 6:09pm
adeoba2008:
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Olukokosir(m): 6:09pm
Champele:
Blv it
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Opistorincos(m): 6:10pm
Na the guy be this
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by paiz(m): 6:10pm
My brother congratulations but let me remind you that it is just one soup till you die
|Re: Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) by Olukokosir(m): 6:10pm
Piiko:
After Ao many tyms on d bed, floor, toilet et al
