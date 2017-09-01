₦airaland Forum

Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by JamieNaij(m): 2:59pm
Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike was pictured in all designers at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.


She is currently in USA for her Harvard Programme.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/chika-ike-pictured-in-all-designers-at.html

Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by MhizzAJ(f): 3:06pm
She wouldn't concentrate on this her Harvard programme
Celebrities and fake lives
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by modelmike7(m): 3:06pm
Cool
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by CrEaToRmalden(m): 3:13pm
Cool
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by Surulady: 3:14pm
All designers so we that don't have all designers shld do what


Her tim
Surulady's time is coming soon cheesy cheesy
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by Homeboiy(m): 3:31pm
who's she?
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by Partnerbiz3: 3:36pm
Who e epp?
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by Mercyclaire: 4:02pm
Advertise for them boys
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by lepagawu: 6:09pm
Re: Chika Ike Pictured In All Designers At MGM Grand Casino In Las Vegas by bamite(m): 6:09pm
ipob olosho

