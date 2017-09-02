₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by haydeey(m): 12:28am
Nigeria’s leading scorer in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers Victor Moses, skipper Mikel Obi and comebacking striker Odion Ighalo risk a second booking in Yaounde, which could cause them to be banned for next month’s qualifying game at home against Zambia.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by emi14: 1:10am
When did Ighalo's action become a card offence in soccer? Just asking.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Vutseck(m): 1:26am
emi14:
chai ..it can attract a straight red card
he can't even try it in his club
.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mormoni(m): 1:54am
Source pls
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by krattoss(m): 2:09am
Vutseck:but he didn't pull off his jersey
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Vutseck(m): 2:24am
krattoss:
did he reveal his inner wear with inscriptions
if it is allowed, a prayer can use it to ridicule his heaters or promote violence because all eyes are on him especially when he scores a goal
.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Tolexander: 5:12am
The trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel risk being banned for next month’s World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, if they go into the referee’s book when they face Cameroon on Monday.Well, if they can win the next match in Cameroun, there won't be much fear if they played against Zambia or not.
All what Nigeria will be aiming at will be a drawn game against Zambia.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by femi4: 5:57am
krattoss:he didn't need to pull.
Essessive celebration includes
Revealing your inner vest
Celebrating with the crowd
Making inciting gesture to the opponent crowd while celebrating
Pulling your shirt
They all attracts a caution (Yellow card)
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by tunjijones(m): 8:52am
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by emmabest2000(m): 8:53am
This too will pass
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Wisebisho: 8:53am
How this one come be news? Abi na lecture?
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by HisSexcellency(m): 8:54am
What is the essence of this news......
So they should be on the bench on that day or what exactly is this bull crap about.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Benekruku(m): 8:55am
That's why I was an advocate of our coach using Christiano Ronaldo instead of Mikel.
Basketball is not game where you take casual risk.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by wayne4loan: 8:55am
Go Eagles, U Are Covered With The Blood Of Jesus
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by OurworkComNg1: 8:55am
fear don dey become news oo
happy sunday.
abeg, check my siggi oo
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by oliidell(m): 8:56am
=60079230:
Ride on Odion. He won't let you down after the tribute. Jesus never fails.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Gamesmart: 8:56am
haydeey:
What a stupid subject line!
I did not know the World Cup starts next month in Zambia!
Idiocy!
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by moses93(m): 8:58am
we have their replacements
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by paulpott: 8:59am
Noted
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by thoollz: 8:59am
Lol, dem sha no wan accept defeat
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by shaddoww: 9:03am
emi14:Its been on for long, u are nt allowed to display anything religious. That's why football still remains a major unifying factor
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by CharlieMaria(m): 9:05am
Benekruku:please can you give me info on the one who supplied you?
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mrmrmister: 9:05am
Gamesmart:
I was just about to say this.
Stupid bloggers, but a more stupid moderator...
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by PRYCE(m): 9:05am
Jesus ALWAYS comes out on top!
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mansakhalifa(m): 9:05am
Rubbish news! In other News: I hear its open season over in Yahoonde. Let's go hunt some lions in their den.
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mansakhalifa(m): 9:06am
..
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by alexistaiwo: 9:07am
Let them get banned
Who cares ..
Shebi we will kuku nationalise Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski and denationalize them after the qualifiers.
Always think outside the box
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by ReachHard: 9:09am
Nairaland and inaccurate information.
"Risk World Cup" or "Risk World Cup Qualifiers" ??
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Franky9584(m): 9:11am
y alwaz me?
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Sniper12: 9:11am
What kind os stupid misleading headline is this
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Gamesmart: 9:12am
mrmrmister:
I couldn't agree more!
|Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Yomislip: 9:15am
OK very misleading headline
