Nigeria’s leading scorer in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers Victor Moses, skipper Mikel Obi and comebacking striker Odion Ighalo risk a second booking in Yaounde, which could cause them to be banned for next month’s qualifying game at home against Zambia.



A second booking in the qualifiers will fetch a player a one-match suspension.



Ighalo was the latest player to be booked in the qualifiers after he displayed a tribute to Jesus on his inside shirt after he scored the all-important opening goal against Cameroon yesterday.



Victor Moses, who posted another Man-of-the-match performance against Cameroon and is the leading scorer for Nigeria in the qualifiers, as well as Mikel are also walking a tight rope after they were cautioned in previous qualifiers.



Victor Moses was cautioned in the 3-1 win over Algeria in November, while Mikel’s name got into the referee’s bad books two minutes to the end of the 2-1 win against Zambia in Ndola, also last year.

When did Ighalo's action become a card offence in soccer? Just asking. 14 Likes

When did Ighalo's action become a card offence in soccer? Just asking.

chai ..it can attract a straight red card





he can't even try it in his club

chai ..it can attract a straight red card

he can't even try it in his club

Source pls

chai ..it can attract a straight red card





he can't even try it in his club

but he didn't pull off his jersey

but he didn't pull off his jersey

did he reveal his inner wear with inscriptions





if it is allowed, a prayer can use it to ridicule his heaters or promote violence because all eyes are on him especially when he scores a goal

did he reveal his inner wear with inscriptions

if it is allowed, a prayer can use it to ridicule his heaters or promote violence because all eyes are on him especially when he scores a goal

The trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel risk being banned for next month’s World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, if they go into the referee’s book when they face Cameroon on Monday. Well, if they can win the next match in Cameroun, there won't be much fear if they played against Zambia or not.

The trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel risk being banned for next month's World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, if they go into the referee's book when they face Cameroon on Monday. Well, if they can win the next match in Cameroun, there won't be much fear if they played against Zambia or not.

All what Nigeria will be aiming at will be a drawn game against Zambia.

but he didn't pull off his jersey he didn't need to pull.



Essessive celebration includes



Revealing your inner vest



Celebrating with the crowd



Making inciting gesture to the opponent crowd while celebrating



Pulling your shirt





he didn't need to pull.

Essessive celebration includes

Revealing your inner vest

Celebrating with the crowd

Making inciting gesture to the opponent crowd while celebrating

Pulling your shirt

They all attracts a caution (Yellow card)

This too will pass 2 Likes

How this one come be news? Abi na lecture? 1 Like



What is the essence of this news......

What is the essence of this news......

So they should be on the bench on that day or what exactly is this bull crap about.





That's why I was an advocate of our coach using Christiano Ronaldo instead of Mikel.



Basketball is not game where you take casual risk. 2 Likes

Go Eagles, U Are Covered With The Blood Of Jesus 4 Likes

fear don dey become news oo

happy sunday.





abeg, check my siggi oo

Ighalo was the latest player to be booked in the qualifiers after he displayed a tribute to Jesus on his inside shirt after he scored the all-important opening goal against Cameroun yesterday.





Ride on Odion. He won't let you down after the tribute. Jesus never fails.

http://scorenigeria.com.ng/2017/09/02/victor-moses-mikel-ighalo-risk-world-cup-ban-in-yaounde/





What a stupid subject line!



I did not know the World Cup starts next month in Zambia!



What a stupid subject line!

I did not know the World Cup starts next month in Zambia!

Idiocy!

we have their replacements

Noted

Lol, dem sha no wan accept defeat

Its been on for long, u are nt allowed to display anything religious. That's why football still remains a major unifying factor

That's why I was an advocate of our coach using Christiano Ronaldo instead of Mikel.



please can you give me info on the one who supplied you?

What a stupid subject line!



I did not know the World Cup starts next month in Zambia!



Idiocy!

I was just about to say this.



I was just about to say this.

Stupid bloggers, but a more stupid moderator...

Jesus ALWAYS comes out on top! 2 Likes

Rubbish news! In other News: I hear its open season over in Yahoonde. Let's go hunt some lions in their den. 1 Like

..



Who cares ..



Shebi we will kuku nationalise Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski and denationalize them after the qualifiers.





Let them get banned
Who cares ..

Shebi we will kuku nationalise Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski and denationalize them after the qualifiers.

Always think outside the box

Nairaland and inaccurate information.

"Risk World Cup" or "Risk World Cup Qualifiers" ?? 5 Likes

y alwaz me?

What kind os stupid misleading headline is this 3 Likes

I was just about to say this.



Stupid bloggers, but a more stupid moderator...

I couldn't agree more! I couldn't agree more! 1 Like