Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by haydeey(m): 12:28am
Nigeria’s leading scorer in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers Victor Moses, skipper Mikel Obi and comebacking striker Odion Ighalo risk a second booking in Yaounde, which could cause them to be banned for next month’s qualifying game at home against Zambia.

A second booking in the qualifiers will fetch a player a one-match suspension.

Ighalo was the latest player to be booked in the qualifiers after he displayed a tribute to Jesus on his inside shirt after he scored the all-important opening goal against Cameroon yesterday.

Victor Moses, who posted another Man-of-the-match performance against Cameroon and is the leading scorer for Nigeria in the qualifiers, as well as Mikel are also walking a tight rope after they were cautioned in previous qualifiers.

Victor Moses was cautioned in the 3-1 win over Algeria in November, while Mikel’s name got into the referee’s bad books two minutes to the end of the 2-1 win against Zambia in Ndola, also last year.

http://scorenigeria.com.ng/2017/09/02/victor-moses-mikel-ighalo-risk-world-cup-ban-in-yaounde/

1 Like

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by emi14: 1:10am
When did Ighalo's action become a card offence in soccer? Just asking.

14 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Vutseck(m): 1:26am
emi14:
When did Ighalo's action become a card offence in soccer? Just asking.

chai ..it can attract a straight red card


he can't even try it in his club
.

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mormoni(m): 1:54am
Source pls
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by krattoss(m): 2:09am
Vutseck:


chai ..it can attract a straight red card


he can't even try it in his club
.
but he didn't pull off his jersey undecided

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Vutseck(m): 2:24am
krattoss:
but he didn't pull off his jersey undecided

did he reveal his inner wear with inscriptions


if it is allowed, a prayer can use it to ridicule his heaters or promote violence because all eyes are on him especially when he scores a goal
.

23 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Tolexander: 5:12am
The trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel risk being banned for next month’s World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, if they go into the referee’s book when they face Cameroon on Monday.
Well, if they can win the next match in Cameroun, there won't be much fear if they played against Zambia or not.
All what Nigeria will be aiming at will be a drawn game against Zambia.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by femi4: 5:57am
krattoss:
but he didn't pull off his jersey undecided
he didn't need to pull.

Essessive celebration includes

Revealing your inner vest

Celebrating with the crowd

Making inciting gesture to the opponent crowd while celebrating

Pulling your shirt


They all attracts a caution (Yellow card)

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by tunjijones(m): 8:52am
grin
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by emmabest2000(m): 8:53am
This too will pass

2 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Wisebisho: 8:53am
How this one come be news? Abi na lecture?

1 Like

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by HisSexcellency(m): 8:54am

What is the essence of this news......
So they should be on the bench on that day or what exactly is this bull crap about.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Benekruku(m): 8:55am


That's why I was an advocate of our coach using Christiano Ronaldo instead of Mikel.

Basketball is not game where you take casual risk.

2 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by wayne4loan: 8:55am
Go Eagles, U Are Covered With The Blood Of Jesus cool

4 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by OurworkComNg1: 8:55am
fear don dey become news oo
happy sunday.


abeg, check my siggi oo
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by oliidell(m): 8:56am
=60079230:

Ighalo was the latest player to be booked in the qualifiers after he displayed a tribute to Jesus on his inside shirt after he scored the all-important opening goal against Cameroun yesterday.


Ride on Odion. He won't let you down after the tribute. Jesus never fails.

5 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Gamesmart: 8:56am
haydeey:


http://scorenigeria.com.ng/2017/09/02/victor-moses-mikel-ighalo-risk-world-cup-ban-in-yaounde/


What a stupid subject line!

I did not know the World Cup starts next month in Zambia!

Idiocy!

16 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by moses93(m): 8:58am
we have their replacements
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by paulpott: 8:59am
Noted
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by thoollz: 8:59am
Lol, dem sha no wan accept defeat
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by shaddoww: 9:03am
emi14:
When did Ighalo's action become a card offence in soccer? Just asking.
Its been on for long, u are nt allowed to display anything religious. That's why football still remains a major unifying factor

1 Like

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by CharlieMaria(m): 9:05am
Benekruku:


That's why I was an advocate of our coach using Christiano Ronaldo instead of Mikel.

Basketball is not game where you take casual risk.
please can you give me info on the one who supplied you?

4 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mrmrmister: 9:05am
Gamesmart:


What a stupid subject line!

I did not know the World Cup starts next month in Zambia!

Idiocy!

I was just about to say this.

Stupid bloggers, but a more stupid moderator...

6 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by PRYCE(m): 9:05am
Jesus ALWAYS comes out on top!

2 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mansakhalifa(m): 9:05am
Rubbish news! In other News: I hear its open season over in Yahoonde. Let's go hunt some lions in their den.

1 Like

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by mansakhalifa(m): 9:06am
..
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by alexistaiwo: 9:07am
Let them get banned
Who cares ..

Shebi we will kuku nationalise Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski and denationalize them after the qualifiers.


Always think outside the box cheesy
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by ReachHard: 9:09am
Nairaland and inaccurate information.
"Risk World Cup" or "Risk World Cup Qualifiers" ?? angry

5 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Franky9584(m): 9:11am
y alwaz me?
Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Sniper12: 9:11am
What kind os stupid misleading headline is this

3 Likes

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Gamesmart: 9:12am
mrmrmister:


I was just about to say this.

Stupid bloggers, but a more stupid moderator...

I couldn't agree more!

1 Like

Re: Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde by Yomislip: 9:15am
OK very misleading headline

2 Likes

