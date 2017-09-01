Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta (15082 Views)

A short clip has surfaced online of two Super Eagles stars, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa, appearing to snub president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on arrival in Yaounde, Cameroon, has surfaced..



The Nigeria national team touched down in the country on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions, which is billed for Monday evening.



As the players and coaching made their way off the aircraft, they shook hands with Pinnick and other officials.



However, Leicester City Musa seemed to walk past the NFF president without acknowledging him and Chelsea star Moses did same a few moments later.



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idTyJwTddhg



...



LMAO



such disrespect



I guess he turned himself into a joke 8 Likes



Moses own was deliberately deliberate that he was even looking at his baq Like Bartomeu, Like Pinnick! LolMoses own was deliberately deliberate that he was even looking at his baq 15 Likes 2 Shares

Savages!!!!! 1 Like

No big deal. what should matter is that they get the job done. Not everyone licks the corrupt behind of political office holders. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Just snub. Why didn't they land him hot slaps to reconfigure that his mouth? 37 Likes

well when the guy dey troway face when they all reached his side, what would you expect them to do, that guy deserves more than just a snub sef 9 Likes

Maybe because he refused to share his hot wife, Julie, with them..

•••as I dey see am, dah man don hoard dah $40,000 wey Akwa Ibom governor promised them. 1 Like 1 Share

This Pinnick guy must be the most hated NFF president Nigeria has ever had. 12 Likes

Everything get why! 2 Likes

They be like we doing dis shii for Nigerians not you MF 16 Likes

Reason

We all know they don't treat this guys well.. 4 Likes

ouch. that hurts 2 Likes

Agent of destruction has arrived. Allow us to enjoy our 4points over Cameroon in peace. 4 Likes

Good boys.

Chai. This niggaz wicked ooo. He go don misyan 1 Like

Respect are given to those who deserves it 3 Likes

Sometimes elders should be thought some hard lessons... piking dey grow... 4 Likes

Y

nairavsdollars:

Just snub. Why didn't they land him hot slaps to reconfigure that his mouth? Wickedness at its peak 1 Like

Snubb the Hausa idiot 4 Likes

kobijacobs:

no matter what, they shouldn't have behaved like that Sometimes those whom we call leaders deserves more than this. NFF President must have done something wrong Sometimes those whom we call leaders deserves more than this. NFF President must have done something wrong 2 Likes

no matter what, they shouldn't have behaved like that 4 Likes

lovingbet14:

Real Players Dont Butt-lick, Only Sissys Do..