|Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by celebsnestblog: 8:19am
A short clip has surfaced online of two Super Eagles stars, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa, appearing to snub president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on arrival in Yaounde, Cameroon, has surfaced..
The Nigeria national team touched down in the country on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions, which is billed for Monday evening.
As the players and coaching made their way off the aircraft, they shook hands with Pinnick and other officials.
However, Leicester City Musa seemed to walk past the NFF president without acknowledging him and Chelsea star Moses did same a few moments later.
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idTyJwTddhg
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Evaberry(f): 8:24am
...
LMAO
such disrespect
I guess he turned himself into a joke
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by veekid(m): 8:25am
Like Bartomeu, Like Pinnick! Lol
Moses own was deliberately deliberate that he was even looking at his baq
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by zamwazi(m): 8:25am
Savages!!!!!
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Akshow: 8:25am
No big deal. what should matter is that they get the job done. Not everyone licks the corrupt behind of political office holders.
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by nairavsdollars: 8:25am
Just snub. Why didn't they land him hot slaps to reconfigure that his mouth?
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Kingxway: 8:26am
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by esmarcq(m): 8:26am
well when the guy dey troway face when they all reached his side, what would you expect them to do, that guy deserves more than just a snub sef
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Effiezynews: 8:26am
Maybe because he refused to share his hot wife, Julie, with them..
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Khutie: 8:26am
•••as I dey see am, dah man don hoard dah $40,000 wey Akwa Ibom governor promised them.
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by kennygee(f): 8:26am
This Pinnick guy must be the most hated NFF president Nigeria has ever had.
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Uyi168(m): 8:26am
Everything get why!
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Ndidikante: 8:26am
They be like we doing dis shii for Nigerians not you MF
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by apesinola001(m): 8:26am
Reason
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by Airxair: 8:27am
We all know they don't treat this guys well..
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by kambili999(f): 8:27am
ouch. that hurts
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by kurt09(m): 8:27am
Agent of destruction has arrived. Allow us to enjoy our 4points over Cameroon in peace.
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by modelmike7(m): 8:28am
Good boys.
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by StFrank2(m): 8:28am
Chai. This niggaz wicked ooo. He go don misyan
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by patogist: 8:28am
Respect are given to those who deserves it
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by gbogboti: 8:28am
Sometimes elders should be thought some hard lessons... piking dey grow...
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by LoveJesus87(m): 8:28am
Y
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by nerodenero: 8:29am
Wickedness at its peak
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by CHANNELStv2020: 8:30am
Snubb the Hausa idiot
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by smartty68(m): 8:30am
kobijacobs:Sometimes those whom we call leaders deserves more than this. NFF President must have done something wrong
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by kobijacobs(m): 8:30am
no matter what, they shouldn't have behaved like that
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by 7Alexander(m): 8:31am
lovingbet14:Criminal. For every person you scam, eternal misfortune will keep following you in whatever you lay your hands upon
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by wayne4loan: 8:31am
Real Players Dont Butt-lick, Only Sissys Do..
|Re: Victor Moses And Ahmed Musa Snub NFF President Amaju Pinnick At Yaounde Airporta by ALAYORMII: 8:31am
Ghen Ghen
Fipa aiye
