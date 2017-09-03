







All of us can use a guardian angel to watch over us. Knowing that wisdom is available to us as a protection, why not spend a little time meditating on Bible verses about wisdom. This collection is compiled here to quickly help you gain wisdom and understanding by studying

God's Word on the topic.









BIBLE VERSES ABOUT WISDOM



Job 12:12

Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old. (NLT)





Job 28:28

Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom, and to depart from evil is understanding. (NKJV)



Psalm 37:30

The godly offer good counsel; they teach right from wrong. (NLT)







Psalm 107:43

Whoever is wise, let him heed these things and consider the great love of the LORD. (NIV)





Psalm 111:10

The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom; all who follow his precepts have good understanding. To him belongs eternal praise. (NIV)







Proverbs 1:7

Fear of the Lord is the foundation of true knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline. (NLT)



Proverbs 3:7

Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the LORD and shun evil. (NIV)

Proverbs 4:6-7

Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you. Wisdom is supreme; therefore get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding.

(NIV)







Proverbs 10:13

Wisdom is found on the lips of him who has understanding, but a rod is for the back of him who is devoid of understanding. (NKJV)







Proverbs 10:19

When words are many, sin is not absent, but he who holds his tongue is wise. (NIV)







Proverbs 11:2

When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.

(NIV)







Proverbs 11:30

The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and he who wins souls is wise. (NIV)







Proverbs 12:18

Reckless words pierce like a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing. (NIV)







Proverbs 13:1

A wise son heeds his father's instruction, but a mocker does not listen to rebuke. (NIV)







Proverbs 13:10

Pride only breeds quarrels, but wisdom is found in those who take advice. (NIV)







Proverbs 14:1

The wise woman builds her house, but with her own hands the foolish one tears hers down. (NIV)







Proverbs 14:6

The mocker seeks wisdom and finds none, but knowledge comes easily to the discerning. (NIV)







Proverbs 14:8

The wisdom of the prudent is to give thought to their ways, but the folly of fools is deception. (NIV)







Proverbs 14:33

Wisdom rests in the heart of him who has understanding, but what is in the heart of fools is made known. (NKJV)







Proverbs 15:24

The path of life leads upward for the wise to keep him from going down to the grave. (NIV)





Proverbs 15:31

He who listens to a life-giving rebuke will be at home among the wise. (NIV)







Proverbs 16:16

How much better to get wisdom than gold, to choose understanding rather than silver! (NIV)







Proverbs 17:24

A discerning man keeps wisdom in view, but a fool's eyes wander to the ends of the earth.

(NIV)







Proverbs 18:4

The words of a man's mouth are deep waters, but the fountain of wisdom is a bubbling brook. (NIV)







Proverbs 19:11

Sensible people control their temper; they earn respect by overlooking wrongs. (NLT)







Proverbs 19:20

Listen to advice and accept instruction, and in the end you will be wise. (NIV)







Proverbs 20:1

Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise. (NIV)







Proverbs 24:14

Know also that wisdom is sweet to your soul; if you find it, there is a future hope for you, and your hope will not be cut off. (NIV)







Proverbs 29:11

A fool gives full vent to his anger, but a wise man keeps himself under control. (NIV)







Proverbs 29:15

To discipline a child produces wisdom, but a mother is disgraced by an undisciplined child. (NLT)







Ecclesiastes 2:13

I thought, “Wisdom is better than foolishness, just as light is better than darkness." (NLT)









