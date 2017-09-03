₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,223 members, 3,765,690 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 10:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! (1532 Views)
"Buhari's Problem Is Spiritual" - Prophet Wisdom Nnamdi Ezeigwe / 7 Significant Numbers From The Bible / 7 Biblical/ Wisdom Ways To Avoiding "RAPE" At All Cost In A Filthy World (1) (2) (3) (4)
|40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:12am
The Bible says in Proverbs 4:6-7, "Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you. Wisdom is supreme; therefore get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding."
All of us can use a guardian angel to watch over us. Knowing that wisdom is available to us as a protection, why not spend a little time meditating on Bible verses about wisdom. This collection is compiled here to quickly help you gain wisdom and understanding by studying
God's Word on the topic.
BIBLE VERSES ABOUT WISDOM
Job 12:12
Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old. (NLT)
Job 28:28
Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom, and to depart from evil is understanding. (NKJV)
.
Psalm 37:30
The godly offer good counsel; they teach right from wrong. (NLT)
Psalm 107:43
Whoever is wise, let him heed these things and consider the great love of the LORD. (NIV)
Psalm 111:10
The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom; all who follow his precepts have good understanding. To him belongs eternal praise. (NIV)
Proverbs 1:7
Fear of the Lord is the foundation of true knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline. (NLT)
.
Proverbs 3:7
Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the LORD and shun evil. (NIV)
..
Proverbs 4:6-7
Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you. Wisdom is supreme; therefore get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding.
(NIV)
Proverbs 10:13
Wisdom is found on the lips of him who has understanding, but a rod is for the back of him who is devoid of understanding. (NKJV)
Proverbs 10:19
When words are many, sin is not absent, but he who holds his tongue is wise. (NIV)
Proverbs 11:2
When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.
(NIV)
Proverbs 11:30
The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and he who wins souls is wise. (NIV)
Proverbs 12:18
Reckless words pierce like a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing. (NIV)
Proverbs 13:1
A wise son heeds his father's instruction, but a mocker does not listen to rebuke. (NIV)
Proverbs 13:10
Pride only breeds quarrels, but wisdom is found in those who take advice. (NIV)
Proverbs 14:1
The wise woman builds her house, but with her own hands the foolish one tears hers down. (NIV)
Proverbs 14:6
The mocker seeks wisdom and finds none, but knowledge comes easily to the discerning. (NIV)
Proverbs 14:8
The wisdom of the prudent is to give thought to their ways, but the folly of fools is deception. (NIV)
Proverbs 14:33
Wisdom rests in the heart of him who has understanding, but what is in the heart of fools is made known. (NKJV)
Proverbs 15:24
The path of life leads upward for the wise to keep him from going down to the grave. (NIV)
Proverbs 15:31
He who listens to a life-giving rebuke will be at home among the wise. (NIV)
Proverbs 16:16
How much better to get wisdom than gold, to choose understanding rather than silver! (NIV)
Proverbs 17:24
A discerning man keeps wisdom in view, but a fool's eyes wander to the ends of the earth.
(NIV)
Proverbs 18:4
The words of a man's mouth are deep waters, but the fountain of wisdom is a bubbling brook. (NIV)
Proverbs 19:11
Sensible people control their temper; they earn respect by overlooking wrongs. (NLT)
Proverbs 19:20
Listen to advice and accept instruction, and in the end you will be wise. (NIV)
Proverbs 20:1
Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise. (NIV)
Proverbs 24:14
Know also that wisdom is sweet to your soul; if you find it, there is a future hope for you, and your hope will not be cut off. (NIV)
Proverbs 29:11
A fool gives full vent to his anger, but a wise man keeps himself under control. (NIV)
Proverbs 29:15
To discipline a child produces wisdom, but a mother is disgraced by an undisciplined child. (NLT)
Ecclesiastes 2:13
I thought, “Wisdom is better than foolishness, just as light is better than darkness." (NLT)
https://www.thoughtco.com/bible-verses-about-wisdom-701361
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by phranq30(m): 9:51am
Nice
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Ejehjoe(m): 9:51am
The bible is complete and has something to say in all conditions. Those who ignore the biblical views in situations of abject poverty and surplus supplies shall never find fulfilment on either planet earth nor in the heavenly Jerusalem. May God guide us aright to go after biblical injunctions. Happy Sunday and God bless us all!
1 Like
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by NJUWithOfego: 9:54am
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by lightblazingnow(m): 9:54am
You didn't tell us who is wisdom
For the record: Wisdom is a person and not just a subject, most Author like king Solomon referred to wisdom as she, but I will tell you that wisdom is CHRIST
Who existed before anything was created and share equal status with God Almighty.
Philippians 2:5 Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus:
2:6 Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God:
2:7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:
2:8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
2:9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:
2:10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;
2:11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
And so, before anyone would enjoy wisdom that man needs to know and comprehend who he is...
I am CHRIST JESUS the word which God prepared to be revealed at the end of all time..
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by mooresucre(f): 9:54am
ogbon nkigbe lode o nfo ohun re nigboro. golden nuggets
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by LordKO(m): 9:55am
Without reading further, let me state my reservation on the number 1 "Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old. (NLT)"
I stand bold to say that wisdom belongs to the insightful aged not just the aged - after all leaders are readers but not all readers are leader. And understanding doesn't belong to the old per se, but to the goodness proponents and practitioners - oldness doesn't confer goodness, ethical leanings does.
1 Like
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by neatideas: 9:56am
Thanks for sharing
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Akwasi(m): 9:57am
I listen to the book of proverbs each day on iPod. One thing I can say is that wisdom abounds in the Bible
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by benosky(m): 9:57am
Amen
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Dignity12clems: 9:58am
phranq30:EXACTLY, WISDOM DIRECT
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by cassidy1996(m): 9:59am
this is good, thanks....
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Franco93: 9:59am
Job 12:12This is not for the likes of Buhari, Lai Muhammed, whose wisdom is inversely proportional to their age.
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by wickyyolo: 9:59am
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by MhizzAJ(f): 10:02am
cool
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Dignity12clems: 10:02am
Wisdom and devotion is cruciaL AND both give birth to direction and discretion
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Doctorphil: 10:06am
Haha
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by chyy5(m): 10:06am
Encouraging
Are u into sports betting? Check my signature.
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by FatGuy: 10:07am
One of my favorite books in the Holy Bible is the book of Proverbs.
It has so many wise sayings in it.
And it has 31 chapters, each for a day of the month.
Ben Carson has been doing in for a very long time, according to his book, Gifted Hand.
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by Dottore: 10:11am
Ok
|Re: 40 Words Of Wisdom From The Bible!!! by twilliamx: 10:13am
G
(0) (Reply)
Onced Saved,always Saved? / What Does It Mean To Be Slain In The Spirit? - An Honest Evaluation / Nigerian Billionaire Pastors
Viewing this topic: 20bc(m), obongkaks, beede(m), lotex(m), Abuja12345, gabolz(m), jakpowa, oluwaniyi66(m), sandrahnaub(f), Tonye93(m), mustybaba55(m), nady94, ChScott(m), datron2944, Bucazine, Tyrese80, HenryO2(m), kennypoka2(m), tobedaniel(m), kirchofff(m), oruma19, superfelix, 1oba, frostland(m), samboi54(m), iykenex(m), glingev(m), Intrepid01(m), aparata, imeessien, FAITHFUL12, Djyucee1, mcdon20202020, Febup, vkon2(m), SenR(m), Ejehjoe(m), raystanley(m), thug, Ibhadetheodora, Robinhoodxxx(f), sojiboy(m), tonexman18(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10