|"Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by NoApology(m): 7:35am
This has got to be the most confusing Christian song in Nigeria. Please who knows the complete lyrics? Even some choir members I asked don't know it.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:39am
don't worry goro choping cows will help u
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Ololanla: 7:46am
I know it ke.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by NoApology(m): 7:46am
DOUBLEWAHALA:is it an hausa song? Don't even know it's origin.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by franktolk(m): 8:09am
Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi
Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi
Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi
Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi
The song is in Hausa language. It means
Done it done it ,Jesus done it
The thing no human can do,Jesus has done it
Done it ,done it ,Jesus done it
The thing no human/man can do,Jesus has done it
(Hausa speaking churches are really interesting and you'll enjoy the service and the songs ) I am Yoruba but love knowing more about other tribes . In Christ Jesus there is neither Jew no Greek,bond nor free..... but we are all one in Christ Jesus . (Gal 3.28)
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Houseofglam7: 9:45am
Lol
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by zulex880: 9:46am
Yayi yayi jesu yayi
Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Integrityfarms(m): 9:46am
franktolk:
Got to know this song in nccf kaduna many years ago during one of our rural rugged outreach.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by ohosi4real(m): 9:47am
God understand it better
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by BroZuma: 9:47am
It means God has done what no man can do...
"Abun da mutum bai yi ba..". is the part that sounds like speaking in tongues it's not, because it's hausa.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Tolexander: 9:48am
franktolk:
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by IamPatriotic(m): 9:50am
franktolk:
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by ismokeweed(m): 9:52am
Hausa worship songs are beautiful.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by tosyne2much(m): 9:52am
Many people don't know the lyrics of this song
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by frankmoney(m): 9:53am
It's abunda mutum ba yi ba yesu yayi , just knew of recent
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by NJUWithOfego: 9:55am
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Aquarius15: 9:55am
zulex880:
Hahahaha, you're not serious
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by ThisKC: 9:55am
franktolk:
I learnt it's "abun da mutum ba yi ba Yesu yayi". Well, it could probably have been the pronunciation cos I was told in words not written down
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by xreal: 9:57am
zulex880:
Clap for your self.
Hakuna Matata, Abdulsalam
Chai!
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by benosky(m): 9:58am
zulex880:I[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Uyi168(m): 9:59am
zulex880:..loool
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by xreal: 9:59am
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Monkey. Na im u be.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Noblesoul123: 10:00am
ThisKC:
Abun is the correct word.
However, Abin could be due to dialectic differences.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by ogunwalea(m): 10:01am
zulex880:
Cow...
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by chyy5(m): 10:03am
Now I know
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Doctorphil: 10:04am
Funke!!!!!!
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by zolapower: 10:09am
franktolk:Gbam ! Well said one of the best gospel song of all time . Only Jesus has done what no man has done . The Christian song I was able to adapt to with no one telling me the meaning the moment I began to pick the Hausa language gradually ,back in 1999.
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by timilehing(m): 10:10am
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by MrThisandthat: 10:11am
Yayi yayi Yesu Yayi
Abun da mutum ba iyi ba Yesu yayi
Meaning God has done what no man can do
|Re: "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? by Omoluabi16: 10:12am
hahahaha! this song sef alongside that calabar a kan nan kwe. Na to chop mouth sure.
