Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Yayi Yayi Jesus Yayi": Who Knows The Lyrics Of This Christian Song? (1758 Views)

My Favourite Christian Song (LMFAO!) / Im Confused Abt This Christian Theory... / Is Godwin A Christian Song? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This has got to be the most confusing Christian song in Nigeria. Please who knows the complete lyrics? Even some choir members I asked don't know it. 1 Like

don't worry goro choping cows will help u

I know it ke.

DOUBLEWAHALA:

don't worry goro choping cows will help u is it an hausa song? Don't even know it's origin. is it an hausa song? Don't even know it's origin.

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi



The song is in Hausa language. It means

Done it done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human can do,Jesus has done it

Done it ,done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human/man can do,Jesus has done it



(Hausa speaking churches are really interesting and you'll enjoy the service and the songs ) I am Yoruba but love knowing more about other tribes . In Christ Jesus there is neither Jew no Greek,bond nor free..... but we are all one in Christ Jesus . (Gal 3.28) 55 Likes 2 Shares

Lol



Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi Yayi yayi jesu yayiHakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi 3 Likes

franktolk:

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi



The song is in Hausa language. It means

Done it done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human can do,Jesus has done it

Done it ,done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human/man can do,Jesus has done it



(Hausa speaking churches are really interesting and you'll enjoy the service and the songs ) I am Yoruba but love knowing more about other tribes . In Christ Jesus there is neither Jew no Greek,bond nor free..... but we are all one in Christ Jesus . (Gal 3.28)



Got to know this song in nccf kaduna many years ago during one of our rural rugged outreach. Got to know this song in nccf kaduna many years ago during one of our rural rugged outreach. 2 Likes

God understand it better





It means God has done what no man can do...



"Abun da mutum bai yi ba..". is the part that sounds like speaking in tongues it's not, because it's hausa. It means God has done what no man can do...is the part that sounds like speaking in tongues it's not, because it's hausa. 1 Like

franktolk:

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi



The song is in Hausa language. It means

Done it done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human can do,Jesus has done it

Done it ,done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human/man can do,Jesus has done it



(Hausa speaking churches are really interesting and you'll enjoy the service and the songs ) I am Yoruba but love knowing more about other tribes . In Christ Jesus there is neither Jew no Greek,bond nor free..... but we are all one in Christ Jesus . (Gal 3.28)

franktolk:

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi



The song is in Hausa language. It means

Done it done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human can do,Jesus has done it

Done it ,done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human/man can do,Jesus has done it



(Hausa speaking churches are really interesting and you'll enjoy the service and the songs ) I am Yoruba but love knowing more about other tribes . In Christ Jesus there is neither Jew no Greek,bond nor free..... but we are all one in Christ Jesus . (Gal 3.28)

Hausa worship songs are beautiful.

Many people don't know the lyrics of this song

It's abunda mutum ba yi ba yesu yayi , just knew of recent

zulex880:

Yayi yayi jesu yayi

Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi

Hahahaha, you're not serious Hahahaha, you're not serious

franktolk:





Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi



I learnt it's "abun da mutum ba yi ba Yesu yayi". Well, it could probably have been the pronunciation cos I was told in words not written down I learnt it's "abun da mutum ba yi ba Yesu yayi". Well, it could probably have been the pronunciation cos I was told in words not written down

zulex880:

Yayi yayi jesu yayi

Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi

Clap for your self.

Hakuna Matata, Abdulsalam



Chai! Clap for your self.Hakuna Matata, AbdulsalamChai!

zulex880:

Yayi yayi jesu yayi

Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi I[color=#006600][/color] I[color=#006600][/color] 1 Like 1 Share

zulex880:

Yayi yayi jesu yayi Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi ..loool ..loool

DOUBLEWAHALA:

don't worry goro choping cows will help u



Monkey. Na im u be. Monkey. Na im u be.

ThisKC:





I learnt it's "abun da mutum ba yi ba Yesu yayi". Well, it could probably have been the pronunciation cos I was told in words not written down

Abun is the correct word.



However, Abin could be due to dialectic differences. Abun is the correct word.However, Abin could be due to dialectic differences.

zulex880:

Yayi yayi jesu yayi

Hakuna matata albusalem jesu yayi

Cow... Cow...

Now I know



Are you into sports betting? Check my signature.

Funke!!!!!!

franktolk:

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi

Yayi, yayi, Yesu yayi

Abin da mutum be yi ba Yesu ya yi



The song is in Hausa language. It means

Done it done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human can do,Jesus has done it

Done it ,done it ,Jesus done it

The thing no human/man can do,Jesus has done it



(Hausa speaking churches are really interesting and you'll enjoy the service and the songs ) I am Yoruba but love knowing more about other tribes . In Christ Jesus there is neither Jew no Greek,bond nor free..... but we are all one in Christ Jesus . (Gal 3.28) Gbam ! Well said one of the best gospel song of all time . Only Jesus has done what no man has done . The Christian song I was able to adapt to with no one telling me the meaning the moment I began to pick the Hausa language gradually ,back in 1999. Gbam ! Well said one of the best gospel song of all time . Only Jesus has done what no man has done . The Christian song I was able to adapt to with no one telling me the meaning the moment I began to pick the Hausa language gradually ,back in 1999.

Yayi yayi Yesu Yayi

Abun da mutum ba iyi ba Yesu yayi



Meaning God has done what no man can do