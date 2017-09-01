₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by CastedDude: 9:25am
A Nigerian lady with twitter name (Asma'u A Nyako) has raised an alarm after someone decided to impersonate her on Twitter. Not only that, according to her, the twitter account handler went to the extent of sharing fake nude pictures of her...See details below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/pretty-lady-cries-shes-impersonated-twitter-fake-nude-photos-involved.html
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by CastedDude: 9:27am
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:28am
Wetin concern me
Am here to see the nude pics na
I know most people got disappointed like me on seeing those pics up there
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:29am
Social media is the hub of the trolls..Anyone can be a victim.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:29am
IamKashyBaby:
Have you been victimized?
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Tolexander: 9:30am
I guess one of her exes or clients did that.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Criis(m): 9:33am
I won't be surprised if she's actually the one
Stop sending nudes , they'll never hear
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Fadiga24(m): 9:34am
After spending his money, you think you will go free ba?
your pics go full Internet.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:34am
ishowdotgmail:
Not yet but i have to check all my social media account now and secure it before its too late..
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Evaberry(f): 9:35am
look
aunty why are you lying na
you sent your nudes
oga leaked it and you are complaining
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:36am
IamKashyBaby:
That's cool
Love your pretty smile. Hello from my side
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 9:36am
That's her headache, who did she offend?
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by PrinzCarter(m): 10:00am
IamPatriotic:buhari
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:12am
ishowdotgmail:
Confirm bad market for you,no nude pics you ooo appi sunday
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by destiny322(m): 12:14pm
Wia r d fake nudes
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by joeaz58: 12:14pm
where is d nude??
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by akuracy(m): 12:15pm
Click like if you are here for the nudes
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Fadiga24(m): 12:15pm
Evablizin:Api Sunday baby
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by OsuMmanu1: 12:15pm
Buhari ya mutu ya mutu ya mutu ya mutu masha Allah amin
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by vault(m): 12:15pm
...... ejo lo wo nu......... she must av done somtin to the person.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Oghenedoh: 12:16pm
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by beautiful232(f): 12:16pm
they won't say the real truth.....until is too late..
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by seunny4lif(m): 12:17pm
OP
Stop posting nonsense
Where are the nude pics?
Where is the boobs
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by adeblow(m): 12:17pm
Who else came to see nudes?
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 12:18pm
ishowdotgmail:pervert!!, its sunday pls
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by soberdrunk(m): 12:18pm
I hâte all This unneccessary suspense!! If Una know Say Una nor go show nudes, no NEED TO TELL US! How Will i put back This lotion?
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by doctorkush(m): 12:18pm
until I post her nudes on nairaland. then she will know am for real.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Fadiga24(m): 12:18pm
adeblow:.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by Partnerbiz3: 12:19pm
nawaooo
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by itiswellandwell: 12:21pm
Hmmmmm so many people will be disappointed not seeing nude.
|Re: Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos by marooh(m): 12:21pm
That's is the silly answers all the social media slay mama give when they mistakely upload wrong pic due to kpalansa phone
But where is nude Tip pic
