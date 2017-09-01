Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) (11650 Views)

Bridge Collapses In Niger State Due To Heavy Rainfall (Photos) / Nigerian Man Collapses, Dies On A Flight From Dubai To Luwanda. Do You Know Him? / Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Ikire, Osun State (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





[url]WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM [/url]observed that apart of Federal road which serves as access road from Makurdi to Nasarawa, Abuja and other states collapsed in what appeared to be a landslide at Yelewata, in Guma Local government Area of Benue State, following last night rainfall.

What is left of this part of Federal road, is is just a tiny portion which I doubt could stand for long, with heavy duty vehicles plying that road.



Photo credit: Desmond Ogwu



MORE PHOTOS HERE This is very urgent and important! Please Share this photos until it gets to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Samuel Ortom, Minister for Works and any other concerned authority, road users from Makurdi to Nasarawa or Abuja, Jos, Kaduna and other states might be stranded by the end of today.[url]WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM [/url]observed that apart of Federal road which serves as access road from Makurdi to Nasarawa, Abuja and other states collapsed in what appeared to be a landslide at Yelewata, in Guma Local government Area of Benue State, following last night rainfall.What is left of this part of Federal road, is is just a tiny portion which I doubt could stand for long, with heavy duty vehicles plying that road.Photo credit: Desmond OgwuMORE PHOTOS HERE http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/09/makurdi-lafia-road-collapses-shocking.html 1 Like

Coupled with the flood ravaging Makurdi... even my own sister's house was affected...

# please pray for the people of Benue state...

If it happened in America or Europe,our illiterate yeyebrities would take to social media and start advocating for unsolicited support. 25 Likes 1 Share





Something needs to be done and fast



Its a death trap now So erosion happens in North too ?Something needs to be done and fastIts a death trap now 12 Likes

My route o 1 Like

Mods Front page please..."space for rent"

The gods are angry 2 Likes

That is not even fit to be called a road in the first place. 15 Likes

What is wrong with my state for fvck sake? 3 Likes



http://www.eduterate.com/drop-school-need-student/ See reasons why you should drop out of school

Omenka your village road is out, you would spend the next 10 Christmas in Lagos. 13 Likes

Chai!! May God continue to protect us!!

space booked

Fashola a d his camera crew are needed here





And not apapa 6 Likes

Omenka come nd see ur village road oo



So there is red mud in the north



Then why calling Anambra state red mud erosion ravaged 18 Likes 1 Share

This is gonna get worse, imagine people traveling at night?

Fashola needs to visit there now 2 Likes

My pple, my pple!!!







Una tink say sickness don finish me?









Hahahaha l still dey gallant like a soldier







With d show of luv, prayers and support l hv recieved, no doubt l will still be presido till 2023 3 Likes

I wonder what would be going through the mind of that truck driver, knowing fully well that a disaster might and can happen in seconds..

Death trap. Hope it is repaired soon 3 Likes

over to our careless house of reps and senators doing nothing but steal and sleep in d house...





If the road is not leading to Govt house, they will not do anything about it.



like the case of okene, when road finish, you enter bushIf the road is not leading to Govt house, they will not do anything about it.

There ought to be bridge there. why wont it collapse with the water flowing under the road 7 Likes

Their land is getting devastated, pestilence, faming and earthquake is gradually coming to them... they(North) angered God by shedding blood of innocence. The earlier it is for them to realize the better or else, their land shall be no more and their clan be wiped away from the face of the earth.

He who has an ear, let him hear!!!! 2 Likes

Very good very very good, I thought it's only the east that has erosion, make una see as e dey pain 1 Like

Govt should please do something about that Ajaokuta Road, the open that leads to Western Ceramic! A lady lost her pregnancy due to the bad road no thanks to dem trailers!

Where govt dey sef

Everything is Falling Apart









Only God can help us

eezeribe:

Every problem has a solution...

Nigeria Govt will turn blind eyes to it until it becomes a major problem. Nigeria Govt will turn blind eyes to it until it becomes a major problem.

If air travel can be banned in Nigeria, we won't have any bad roads, cos the high and mighty would feel the pain, unfortunately they have private jets.