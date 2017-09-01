₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by owukpa(m): 11:00am
This is very urgent and important! Please Share this photos until it gets to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Samuel Ortom, Minister for Works and any other concerned authority, road users from Makurdi to Nasarawa or Abuja, Jos, Kaduna and other states might be stranded by the end of today.
[url]WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM [/url]observed that apart of Federal road which serves as access road from Makurdi to Nasarawa, Abuja and other states collapsed in what appeared to be a landslide at Yelewata, in Guma Local government Area of Benue State, following last night rainfall.
What is left of this part of Federal road, is is just a tiny portion which I doubt could stand for long, with heavy duty vehicles plying that road.
Photo credit: Desmond Ogwu
MORE PHOTOS HERE http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/09/makurdi-lafia-road-collapses-shocking.html
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 11:03am
Coupled with the flood ravaging Makurdi... even my own sister's house was affected...
# please pray for the people of Benue state...
If it happened in America or Europe,our illiterate yeyebrities would take to social media and start advocating for unsolicited support.
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by majamajic(m): 11:04am
So erosion happens in North too ?
Something needs to be done and fast
Its a death trap now
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by fav444(f): 11:15am
My route o
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by damilola1978: 11:17am
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:37am
The gods are angry
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 11:58am
That is not even fit to be called a road in the first place.
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:39pm
What is wrong with my state for fvck sake?
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by rjek: 2:39pm
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by deepwater(f): 2:39pm
Omenka your village road is out, you would spend the next 10 Christmas in Lagos.
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:39pm
Chai!! May God continue to protect us!!
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by yommyk222(m): 2:39pm
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 2:39pm
Fashola a d his camera crew are needed here
And not apapa
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 2:39pm
Omenka come nd see ur village road oo
So there is red mud in the north
Then why calling Anambra state red mud erosion ravaged
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by wiringdpt(m): 2:39pm
This is gonna get worse, imagine people traveling at night?
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by partyfly11: 2:39pm
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Keneking: 2:39pm
Fashola needs to visit there now
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Chidexsco8448(m): 2:39pm
My pple, my pple!!!
Una tink say sickness don finish me?
Hahahaha l still dey gallant like a soldier
With d show of luv, prayers and support l hv recieved, no doubt l will still be presido till 2023
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Mannylex(m): 2:39pm
I wonder what would be going through the mind of that truck driver, knowing fully well that a disaster might and can happen in seconds..
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by danowena: 2:41pm
Death trap. Hope it is repaired soon
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by pezeji(m): 2:41pm
over to our careless house of reps and senators doing nothing but steal and sleep in d house...
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 2:41pm
like the case of okene, when road finish, you enter bush
If the road is not leading to Govt house, they will not do anything about it.
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by campbelljosh(m): 2:42pm
There ought to be bridge there. why wont it collapse with the water flowing under the road
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 2:42pm
Their land is getting devastated, pestilence, faming and earthquake is gradually coming to them... they(North) angered God by shedding blood of innocence. The earlier it is for them to realize the better or else, their land shall be no more and their clan be wiped away from the face of the earth.
He who has an ear, let him hear!!!!
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 2:43pm
Very good very very good, I thought it's only the east that has erosion, make una see as e dey pain
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Nma27(f): 2:43pm
Govt should please do something about that Ajaokuta Road, the open that leads to Western Ceramic! A lady lost her pregnancy due to the bad road no thanks to dem trailers!
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by mayor2013: 2:43pm
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Kenetumori: 2:43pm
Where govt dey sef
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 2:44pm
Everything is Falling Apart
Only God can help us
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by supereagle(m): 2:44pm
eezeribe:
Nigeria Govt will turn blind eyes to it until it becomes a major problem.
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by Juliette05(f): 2:45pm
If air travel can be banned in Nigeria, we won't have any bad roads, cos the high and mighty would feel the pain, unfortunately they have private jets.
|Re: Makurdi - Lafia Road Collapses (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 2:47pm
natural disasters helping us reduce rate at which boko haram crosses territory...
this is a blessing in disguise, let's celebrate.. almajiris northerners
