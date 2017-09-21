





Talented, and well-endowed Nollywood actress, Ene Miltex, has revealed the qualities of a man that turns her off..



The Benue State-born actress, who is single and unattached, said;



“For a start, I can’t date a man that doesn’t love God. Also, I can’t date a man that talks anyhow and has no regards for women. But for a sincere man that wants to love Ene Miltex, he must be kind and honest.



He must love God and be able to take very good care of me,”







Recalling the craziest thing a fan has ever done to her, the leggy diva narrated how a total stranger slapped her at a car park.



“I love and appreciate my fans a lot, they are very important to me in this journey. I’ve had so many funny experiences with some of my fans.



One day, I went to the bank with my elder sister in Abuja and decided to wait for her in the car. Suddenly, someone gave me a hot slap on the back. My goodness, it was so painful.



When I turned over, I was shocked to see a lady standing and smiling. She says, ‘is this you, na lie, na lie’. What! I was speechless, tears started rolling down my eyes. I felt so weak I couldn’t say a word.



It was a pastor, who sat with me in the car that said, ‘ha madam, all this slap because you like her?’ Then, the lady says, ‘sorry please, I was too excited.



I just love you. I will tell my husband and children that I saw you. Please take care’. And she walked excitedly to her car and drove off. My dear, this whole fan thing is sweet but sometimes it can be crazy.”



