|Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by celebsnest(m): 11:04am
Talented, and well-endowed Nollywood actress, Ene Miltex, has revealed the qualities of a man that turns her off..
The Benue State-born actress, who is single and unattached, said;
“For a start, I can’t date a man that doesn’t love God. Also, I can’t date a man that talks anyhow and has no regards for women. But for a sincere man that wants to love Ene Miltex, he must be kind and honest.
He must love God and be able to take very good care of me,”
Recalling the craziest thing a fan has ever done to her, the leggy diva narrated how a total stranger slapped her at a car park.
“I love and appreciate my fans a lot, they are very important to me in this journey. I’ve had so many funny experiences with some of my fans.
One day, I went to the bank with my elder sister in Abuja and decided to wait for her in the car. Suddenly, someone gave me a hot slap on the back. My goodness, it was so painful.
When I turned over, I was shocked to see a lady standing and smiling. She says, ‘is this you, na lie, na lie’. What! I was speechless, tears started rolling down my eyes. I felt so weak I couldn’t say a word.
It was a pastor, who sat with me in the car that said, ‘ha madam, all this slap because you like her?’ Then, the lady says, ‘sorry please, I was too excited.
I just love you. I will tell my husband and children that I saw you. Please take care’. And she walked excitedly to her car and drove off. My dear, this whole fan thing is sweet but sometimes it can be crazy.”
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/cant-date-man-talks-anyhow-actress-ene-miltex/
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by mgdimagaladima(f): 11:24am
imagine!!!! she dey fear God ?or she no dey talk anyhow
?
I don't know what girls wants now adays
every girl go carry her long mouth dey talk
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by NeeKlaus: 11:52am
One day, I went to the bank with my elder sister in Abuja and decided to wait for her in the car. Suddenly, someone gave me a hot slap on the back. My goodness, it was so painful.Nigerian Ladies and the bolded are like Rice&Beans..
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Flashh: 2:42pm
Why do women who expect a man to be this and that don't possess same thing(s) they ask for, in a man?
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Sniper12: 2:43pm
No wonder she is single. See as she be lik man. D benue babes i know dey fine. Where dem see dis one
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Shortyy(f): 2:43pm
mgdimagaladima:Are you not a girl?
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by deepwater(f): 2:43pm
Aunty you don dey tail for house.
Small time now, we go hear say man Na man
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by slyd90(m): 2:43pm
mtscheew!!!
olosho1
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Emotionless100: 2:43pm
K
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by carpmam: 2:43pm
It shld b d other way round, no man with his rite senses will want to marry her with her over painted face, bunch f idiots with over bloated ego claiming celebs
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Punctual(m): 2:44pm
Who she help
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by jfleece(m): 2:44pm
We actually don't give a fvvk!!!!!
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by maxiuc(m): 2:44pm
Who is she
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by guy2two: 2:44pm
Who is this one again?
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by partyfly11: 2:45pm
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by FamousAbN: 2:46pm
OK, my grandpa is your spec
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by SplendidE(f): 2:46pm
Same here I love clean,cute n quiet guys. Guys that talk anyhow dont keep secrets and they're the kiss n tell kinda guys
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Flashh: 2:47pm
BubbleBee2ice, is that you?
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Coldfeets: 2:49pm
So this old aunty never marry sef?
She con dey talk rawbish dey talk anyhow
Mtcheeew
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by soberdrunk(m): 2:51pm
:DHahahaha!!! Wowo girls sabi get high requirements for men sha, see babe way suppose buy ring dey find man way she go propose to, come dey get choice....
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by baby124: 2:51pm
Very honest and straight to the point. People who talk too much or anyhow are a turn off.
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by doctorkush(m): 2:51pm
SplendidE:that is me sweet heart,
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by temptnow: 2:52pm
How about dating kemen?
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Rorachy(f): 2:52pm
I can't date talkative, listening to them give me headache.
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by kobijacobs(m): 2:52pm
no one will like to marry such person, whether a man or woman
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by free2ryhme: 2:52pm
mgdimagaladima:
Tell us wetin she want
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Brownhypo(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Solomon777: 2:53pm
Good for you ohhh.....learn not to do talk anyhow as well oh nhhhh......don't give what you forbid to another...sure there must be a repeat walahi talahi
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Solomon777: 2:54pm
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by hokafor(m): 2:54pm
U are looking for a man that can take care of you very well. I want to know what you are also bringing to the table or just your pussy
|Re: Ene Miltex: "I Can't Date A Man Who Talks Anyhow" by Rorachy(f): 2:54pm
kobijacobs:Most women are talkatives and guys don't mind cos that's how they are.
