₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,354 members, 3,766,171 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 03:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing (7441 Views)
Beware Of Wolves In Sheep’s Clothing / The Last Great Prophet : Learn The Traits Of Persistence From This Man / ***beware Church, Wolves In Sheep Clothing ***(pix Inclusive) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by MRAKBEE(m): 1:48pm
The problem with wolves in sheep's clothing is from afar they will look like the other sheep.
https://www.charismamag.com/spirit/spiritual-warfare/33732-7-recognizable-traits-of-wolves-in-sheep-s-clothing
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by biz2get(m): 1:58pm
FTC
A good example of wolves in sheeps clothing,
1. Sheep like to act like they are a pack, but in real sense.
THEY ARE NOT IN A "PACK". Bcus they are wolves
Be careful of these set. They will talk to you in a fun way this week and next week they will use it against you so quickly.
2. Those sheeps that changes bedsheets more often than dey sleep on it. They are Wolves.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by hardywaltz(m): 1:58pm
Ok
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Teewhy2: 1:58pm
May GOD watch us over wolf in sheep's clothing, that is what many people are today. They are your friends and say good things about you in your presence but at the back they say or do things to finish you.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Famoustemmy: 1:58pm
My nairaland broda no dey rest ooo.. Ao una take overtake me? I hail una ooo.
can someone summarize that epistle for me?
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by soberdrunk(m): 1:59pm
Some sermons fit give sinnerman like me headache, why all the fruit', sheep' wolf' analogy? Pastor give it to us straight!!!
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by BiafranBushBoy: 1:59pm
hmm
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by AkhereOkaka(m): 1:59pm
Your apt.
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by olowobaba10: 1:59pm
d
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by BroZuma: 1:59pm
Bros put it as your opinion...for one I'd prefer to trust a Buddhist than a Nigerian Pastor any day...BTW Op ain't you supposed to be going to school at this time? Or preparing for school?
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by xpressng(m): 2:01pm
correct
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by legitimatefrank1(m): 2:02pm
@OP So We Should Now Visit Police Barack
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by velai(m): 2:03pm
I am very religious but I wish my children would follow science instead of religion. Can belief in God be possible without religion?
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by shevy878: 2:04pm
They are Everywhere and we knw them
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by kingxsamz(m): 2:04pm
olowobaba10:
hardywaltz:
biz2get:space bookers I hail o
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Evaberry(f): 2:04pm
....
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by legitimatefrank1(m): 2:05pm
soberdrunk:Even To The Extent Of Abbrievating It To WISC
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Hakeemnadel: 2:07pm
AkhereOkaka:
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by partyfly11: 2:07pm
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by princefunmmy(m): 2:07pm
Skin every Sheep with the bible...
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by soberdrunk(m): 2:08pm
legitimatefrank1:
I say make i behave before they threaten me with "HELL"
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by okpolo666(m): 2:09pm
Everywhere wolves. How did you know all this
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by ExInferis(m): 2:11pm
Lies.
Here's the real list
1. Fangs
2. Ill-fitting sheep's skin
3. Bloody claws
4. Long snout
5. Drools whenever he stares at other sheep
6. Can't baaa
7. Howls at the moon.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Chidexsco8448(m): 2:12pm
Wolves! Wolves!! Wolves!!!
Hmmm...
Op use ur head ooo
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by biz2get(m): 2:13pm
kingxsamz:
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by emmabest2000(m): 2:15pm
Wolve's and sheep's sermon ...
1 Share
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by dangotesmummy: 2:18pm
Some pastors go dey vex for you o op
Why you dey open their yash
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by partyfly11: 2:19pm
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Shortyy(f): 2:19pm
Buhari issa wolf in sheep's clothing
1 Like
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by olaszydaruma(m): 2:21pm
I know my own and my own know me is what Jesus says.
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Oghenedoh: 2:22pm
This is what you get when you think you are smarter than your Grandpa >>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lJ9ILdeRS0&itct=CHQQpDAiEwjngMDjgYjWAhXTgFUKHW0KAcoyCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&gl=NG&client=mv-google&hl=en-GB
|Re: 7 Recognizable Traits Of Wolves In Sheep's Clothing by Zeze06(m): 2:23pm
Describe Tunde Bakare In Two Words / What Did You Learn From Today's Message In Church. / Why Pray - ”Let Thy Will Be Done”?
Viewing this topic: sokoanugwa, ICEMAN(m), blaksril(m), kayceshow(m), santosjohn(m), Tboy1975, Tongsman(m), MISSCONGENIALITY(f), foxychev, mooyi, timishift, reee, danieljessy, Ezebohirepurcha(m), dominicnuel(m), izudon10, cutestA, manfred10(m), Damnmaster, Salispro, Malcolmx12, linusbnn(m), Manuelmarvyy(m), Joshua15(m), Dasgoro, Jumybecks(m), TaiwoAJD, jabdulhamid97(m), mumAAA, zinaunreal(m), Celcius, mamatayour(f), hokafor(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9