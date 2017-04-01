₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by AnonymousIP: 2:51pm
@VIVIANGIST
Port Harcourt based beauty queen and entrepreneur who is the current 2017 Face of CandyCity Nigeria Miss Personality title holder, Blessing Anietie released these hot pictures to celebrate her birthday.
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.com.ng/face-of-candycity-nigeria-2017-miss-personality-blessing-anietie-releases-hot-pictures-to-mark-birthday
CC - Lalasticlala
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by pyyxxaro: 2:56pm
After zooming carefully into the 3rd picture
I concluded she must be an Ashawo or a retired Akunakuna
Chidinma Okeke didn't give reveal her boobs like this
3 Likes
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Partnerbiz3: 3:13pm
sex sells
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by carlkenny: 7:45pm
N
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 7:45pm
Every lady is a beauty Queen nowadays
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Merci404: 7:46pm
Beautiful lady
Tboss shares hot sultry pictures
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by maberry(m): 7:46pm
na wa o
where be CandyCity for Nigeria again na?
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Neimar: 7:46pm
porn industry needs an actor like her
she go sell pass mia khalifa
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by visijo(m): 7:46pm
who she epp ?
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by ken19: 7:47pm
what is this useless thread doing on FP?
I go soon leave nairaland if......
3 Likes
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by generationz(f): 7:47pm
Why are the winners of this contest always fat women mstww
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by starstunna1313(m): 7:47pm
MhizzAJ:
I NO FIT LAUGH
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by sheykruz1(m): 7:48pm
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by medolab90(m): 7:48pm
Who is this again
An industry should be created for all this slay queens
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by nairavsdollars: 7:48pm
Hot koo; ice water nii
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by joeeee240(m): 7:48pm
THIS UGLY THING
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by UnknownT: 7:48pm
I opened this time see the "age balloons" she will be carrying. Disappointed
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Durhleepee(f): 7:50pm
Quite bea
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Austema(m): 7:52pm
She is showing part of her breast in the name of celebrity, finaly the devil has really come to live among the people, (kirie eleiso, christe eleiso)
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by constance500: 7:54pm
I'm coming
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by GurusVevo(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by pentax: 7:56pm
HEAVEN is real
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Kunleskey(m): 7:56pm
hmmm
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Lexusgs430: 7:58pm
Why do ladies love to show their yansh in pictures ?
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by soberdrunk(m): 7:58pm
Why she come resemble Daniella Okeke?
Ps-Please who knows how much they sell Nivea special lotion?
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Dexter247: 8:00pm
Lexusgs430:
They are displaying their goods for purchase...
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by LockDown69(m): 8:01pm
F!
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by funso4life(m): 8:03pm
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by varmint: 8:04pm
Lexusgs430:That's the only thing most have to offer
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Lexusgs430: 8:05pm
varmint:
Haba .....
|Re: Blessing Anietie Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Pictures by Lexusgs430: 8:06pm
Dexter247:
The bigger the back, the higher the negotiating price point ?
