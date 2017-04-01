₦airaland Forum

Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Islie: 3:14pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


An apprentice trader at Ladipo Market Mushin identified as Emenike has fled his master’s home after he was caught sleeping with his master’s wife in Lagos.

The incident happened around Ailegun Road in Bucknor Estate at Ejigbo where they reside.

The matter has been reported to the police in the area. But the wife revealed the plan to the house boy, insisting that he did nothing wrong because she lured him into it as her husband had abandoned her and the children and faced business.

However, there has been turn of events since then. The wife has insisted that the husband should withdraw the matter from the police and allow the Emenike to come back. It was gathered that the wife was threatening to expose her husband if he insisted on arresting Emenike and sending him away.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Ugochukwu (surname withheld) married Ego some years back, they had three kids and lived comfortably in their own house at the estate.

However, Ugochukwu’s business scope expanded and he was travelling out of the countries to import vehicles and spare parts which they sold at the Ladipo market.

It was learnt that Emenike was the senior manager among other apprentices Ugochukwu had and was very loyal to both his boss and his wife.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the wife fell in love with Emenike because he was not only humble, but gave her access to her husband’s money.

The show of affection led to both of them having intimate relationship which closed the emotional gap her husband created because of his business and frequent travelling. But the amorous relationship between Emenike and his wife was revealed to the man and he acted on it and caught them.

The day the incident happened, the husband who had travelled returned unannounced and with the arrangement of an insider in the house, Emenike was caught inside madam’s own room.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that when the husband knocked at the door, they had no choice than to open the door and Emenike fled. Since then, his whereabout remained unknown except for the madam who was planning for his comeback.

P.M.EXPRESS learnt that Ugochukwu seemed to be in a dilemma on what to do now because of the wife’s threat to expose him and likely crashing their marriage and then temporarily leave the house.

It was not certain what Ugochukwu will do to both his wife and Emenike, and nobody knew what the wife had threatened to expose if her husband did not bring Emenike back.


http://pmexpressng.com/man-catches-wife-sleeping-house-boy/


lalasticlala
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by madridguy(m): 3:15pm
Very unusual of igbo woman.

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by vault(m): 3:15pm
normal thing

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by cummando(m): 3:20pm
Punna is football....anything can happen. That's why he for play away match.

Left for me I go free the houseboy. Continue chopping. Na just 20 naira I go use make am realise say I be Edo boy. Don't ask me how.

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by pyyxxaro: 3:33pm
So Emenike nor gree play football again

Naa people Wife e de Climb now sad

No wonder e nor play against Cameroun on Friday kiss




Bulldozer fall on his scrotum

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Evablizin(f): 3:35pm
Nawa oo Emenike your gateman will sleep with your wife that's all i have to say to you


Ego you'se simply wicked

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by airmirthd1(f): 3:48pm
Always pay attention to your family. It is not all about money. Don't be so carried away with business. Let your family feel you.

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by MhizzAJ(f): 3:50pm
Very shameful act undecided

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Merci404: 7:51pm
angry

Nawa for the housewife oo

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by pmc01(m): 7:51pm
Nollywood meets reality. grin
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Rorachy(f): 7:52pm
Very degrading.
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by medolab90(m): 7:52pm
That serves the man right no time for family.


She was simply sex starved
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by thoollz: 7:52pm
This cyriacus izuekwe guy no dey get good news to report, na so so bad news.

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Midgut(m): 7:52pm
What can I say?

I used to say one thing that the word 'love' does not exist. How can someone convince me that love exists when adultery and infidelity abound among spouses that once proclaimed heaven and earth for one another?

There is no true love! There is no true friend! We only have people that feign being in love with us and being friends with us because of the word 'interest'. There is only interest, no true love no true friend.

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Nma27(f): 7:52pm
When we have toys. Why descend soooo low? Evils
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Franchise21(m): 7:52pm
Odiegwu
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by MRAKBEE(m): 7:52pm
Two things are obvious
Its either the man didn't give it her the way she wants it or the woman is just a cheat
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by itiswellandwell: 7:52pm
Very bad
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by LamiHandsome(m): 7:53pm
Who knows what the husband has done in the past as an house boy.

What goes around would surely come around. grin


Emenike Wehdone bro. He's a brother to my mathematics teacher in college.
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by psalmson001: 7:53pm
Opiooooo.....
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by jetbomber17: 7:53pm
Is it supposed to be a police case? just asking
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by GurusVevo(m): 7:53pm
Nasty..

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by soberdrunk(m): 7:54pm
Somebody cannot just help his oga again??! angry angry

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Edum13656: 7:54pm
...and wetin concern police for this matter?
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by nonut: 7:54pm
madridguy:
Very unusual of igbo woman.
Na Igbo Lagos Women.
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Esepayan(m): 7:54pm
Weak man
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by stevenson007: 7:54pm
Abeg the Sunday never finish na wha kinda news be this one

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by pmc01(m): 7:54pm
See as the reporter package the story like movie script sef. I smell amateurism.
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by simbol(f): 7:54pm
Too bad for a married woman.
Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Oloripelebe: 7:54pm
shame on that Flatinoo

Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Lexusgs430: 7:55pm
Maybe Oga no dey service hin madam well well. She simply took her vehicle to another mechanic.......

If only Gazzuzz serviced all type of vehicles ......

