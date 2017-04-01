₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Islie: 3:14pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-catches-wife-sleeping-house-boy/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by madridguy(m): 3:15pm
Very unusual of igbo woman.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by vault(m): 3:15pm
normal thing
6 Likes
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by cummando(m): 3:20pm
Punna is football....anything can happen. That's why he for play away match.
Left for me I go free the houseboy. Continue chopping. Na just 20 naira I go use make am realise say I be Edo boy. Don't ask me how.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by pyyxxaro: 3:33pm
So Emenike nor gree play football again
Naa people Wife e de Climb now
No wonder e nor play against Cameroun on Friday
Bulldozer fall on his scrotum
11 Likes
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Evablizin(f): 3:35pm
Nawa oo Emenike your gateman will sleep with your wife that's all i have to say to you
Ego you'se simply wicked
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by airmirthd1(f): 3:48pm
Always pay attention to your family. It is not all about money. Don't be so carried away with business. Let your family feel you.
16 Likes
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by MhizzAJ(f): 3:50pm
Very shameful act
4 Likes
Nawa for the housewife oo
Nawa for the housewife oo
Tboss shares hot sultry pictures
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by pmc01(m): 7:51pm
Nollywood meets reality.
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Rorachy(f): 7:52pm
Very degrading.
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by medolab90(m): 7:52pm
That serves the man right no time for family.
She was simply sex starved
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by thoollz: 7:52pm
This cyriacus izuekwe guy no dey get good news to report, na so so bad news.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Midgut(m): 7:52pm
What can I say?
I used to say one thing that the word 'love' does not exist. How can someone convince me that love exists when adultery and infidelity abound among spouses that once proclaimed heaven and earth for one another?
There is no true love! There is no true friend! We only have people that feign being in love with us and being friends with us because of the word 'interest'. There is only interest, no true love no true friend.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Nma27(f): 7:52pm
When we have toys. Why descend soooo low? Evils
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Franchise21(m): 7:52pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by MRAKBEE(m): 7:52pm
Two things are obvious
Its either the man didn't give it her the way she wants it or the woman is just a cheat
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by itiswellandwell: 7:52pm
Very bad
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by LamiHandsome(m): 7:53pm
Who knows what the husband has done in the past as an house boy.
What goes around would surely come around.
Emenike Wehdone bro. He's a brother to my mathematics teacher in college.
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by psalmson001: 7:53pm
Opiooooo.....
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by jetbomber17: 7:53pm
Is it supposed to be a police case? just asking
Nasty..
Nasty..
Free waec gce mathematics expo
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by soberdrunk(m): 7:54pm
Somebody cannot just help his oga again??!
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Edum13656: 7:54pm
...and wetin concern police for this matter?
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by nonut: 7:54pm
madridguy:Na Igbo Lagos Women.
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Esepayan(m): 7:54pm
Weak man
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by stevenson007: 7:54pm
Abeg the Sunday never finish na wha kinda news be this one
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by pmc01(m): 7:54pm
See as the reporter package the story like movie script sef. I smell amateurism.
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by simbol(f): 7:54pm
Too bad for a married woman.
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Oloripelebe: 7:54pm
shame on that Flatinoo
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches Wife Sleeping With His House Boy by Lexusgs430: 7:55pm
Maybe Oga no dey service hin madam well well. She simply took her vehicle to another mechanic.......
If only Gazzuzz serviced all type of vehicles ......
1 Like
