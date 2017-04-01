₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by JamieNaij(m): 4:03pm
Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde dazzled in a black gown as she stepped out for The Tribunal movie premiere which she also starred in.
Mama, Keep on slaying..
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by eezeribe(m): 4:13pm
Beauty and brain...
The real slay queen,not the hungry slay dimwits that litter our cyberspace with borrowed clothes and wigs.
BTW the shape is just like fish...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by NairalandCS(m): 4:21pm
Omotola the Slay queen = Night King
Other slay queens = White Walkers
NL babes = Army of the undead.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by FemiEddy(m): 4:36pm
NairalandCS:You are not serious o
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by Homeboiy(m): 4:38pm
who's she?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by internationalman(m): 4:41pm
they will soon rush here to call her ageless woman.. But honestly speaking she's too old for a 39 years old lady...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by F22RAPTOR(m): 5:01pm
NairalandCS:lol...savage
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by Tamarapetty(f): 6:05pm
NairalandCS:I love those white walkers
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by ignis(f): 7:14pm
I just like this woman. She's a representative of the African beauty.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by GurusVevo(m): 7:15pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by LesbianBoy(m): 7:16pm
This woman is just too sexy...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by LesbianBoy(m): 7:16pm
Tamarapetty:
You finally changed your DP......Praiseeeeeeeeeee tha lord someborry
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by KinzyeWriter(m): 7:17pm
Black inside out
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by zeekeyboy: 7:17pm
She tooooo fine
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by kingxsamz(m): 7:17pm
k
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by abike12(f): 7:17pm
she's a hottie! Go omosexy!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by kingxsamz(m): 7:17pm
Kenetumori:
ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by alphaconde(m): 7:18pm
happy dazzling
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by eworker(m): 7:18pm
Always looking gorgeous.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by Tamarapetty(f): 7:18pm
LesbianBoy:papi
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by dangotesmummy: 7:19pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by Iamzik: 7:19pm
NairalandCS:
Game of thrones crew have arrived
What of king Jeffery?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by LesbianBoy(m): 7:22pm
Tamarapetty:
Mami
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by Egbedii(m): 7:23pm
Black is the way...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by nobleblood: 7:23pm
Hale berry didn't get that Oscar till she show a little asss in monster ball(actually more than a little, with billy Bob ).
So many "perv" out there push that movie alter ego to #1. All because she gave them a little of their deep fantasy.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by coolestchris(m): 7:27pm
ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by funso4life(m): 7:28pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by simbol(f): 7:31pm
Beauty and brain.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by giles14(m): 7:33pm
NairalandCS:abeg wen season 8 dey comot
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere by AfricanElite: 7:39pm
ignis:she's not looking bad, but I think she's overhyped
