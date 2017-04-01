Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dazzles In Black Gown For "The Tribunal" Premiere (7689 Views)

Yvonne Jegede Fawole Shows Off New Body Weight In Black Gown / Omotola Jalade-ekeinde Hosts Dangote, Otedola, Donald Duke, Others (photos) / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dances With Students Of Mary Gold College (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mama, Keep on slaying..



NEWS VIA: Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde dazzled in a black gown as she stepped out for The Tribunal movie premiere which she also starred in.Mama, Keep on slaying..NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/omotola-jalade-dazzles-in-black-gown.html 1 Share

Beauty and brain...

The real slay queen,not the hungry slay dimwits that litter our cyberspace with borrowed clothes and wigs.

BTW the shape is just like fish... 7 Likes





Other slay queens = White Walkers



NL babes = Army of the undead. Omotola the Slay queen = Night KingOther slay queens = White WalkersNL babes = Army of the undead. 19 Likes 4 Shares

NairalandCS:

Omotola the Slay queen = Night King



Other slay queens = White Walkers



NL babes = Army of the undead. You are not serious o You are not serious o 2 Likes

who's she?

they will soon rush here to call her ageless woman.. But honestly speaking she's too old for a 39 years old lady... 1 Like

NairalandCS:

Omotola the Slay queen = Night King

Other slay queens = White Walkers

NL babes = Army of the undead. lol...savage lol...savage 1 Like

NairalandCS:

Omotola the Slay queen = Night King

Other slay queens = White Walkers

NL babes = Army of the undead. I love those white walkers I love those white walkers

I just like this woman. She's a representative of the African beauty. 2 Likes

This woman is just too sexy... 4 Likes

Tamarapetty:

I love those white walkers

You finally changed your DP......Praiseeeeeeeeeee tha lord someborry You finally changed your DP......Praiseeeeeeeeeee tha lord someborry

Black inside out

She tooooo fine

k

she's a hottie! Go omosexy!

Kenetumori:

Woman crush for life.. Till my last breathe

ok ok

happy dazzling

Always looking gorgeous. 1 Like

LesbianBoy:





You finally changed your DP......Praiseeeeeeeeeee tha lord someborry papi papi

NairalandCS:

Omotola the Slay queen = Night King



Other slay queens = White Walkers



NL babes = Army of the undead.

Game of thrones crew have arrived

What of king Jeffery? Game of thrones crew have arrivedWhat of king Jeffery? 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

papi

Mami Mami

Black is the way...

Hale berry didn't get that Oscar till she show a little asss in monster ball(actually more than a little, with billy Bob ).



So many "perv" out there push that movie alter ego to #1. All because she gave them a little of their deep fantasy. 1 Like

ok

wao check out the latest soccer prediction site in town with 96% accuracy https://correctpicks.blogspot.co.ke/?m=1 1 Like

Beauty and brain.

NairalandCS:

Omotola the Slay queen = Night King

Other slay queens = White Walkers

NL babes = Army of the undead. abeg wen season 8 dey comot abeg wen season 8 dey comot