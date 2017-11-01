₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,303 members, 3,916,281 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 06:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos (14168 Views)
Man Poses With His Fiancees Backside In Pre-Wedding Photo, Nigerians React / Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture / Meraiah Ekeinde Shows Off Belly In A Crop Top (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by newsynews: 1:57pm
Nollywood Star Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde appears to be the type that never ages.
The Actress fondly called Omosexy shared some stunning pictures of herself in a lovely green jumpsuit.
She wore the outfit to an occassion that had Rukky Sanda and Ayo Animashaun in attendance.
One of the pictures she shared is definitely the type capable of making you stare continuously at your screen cos she flaunted her backside.
Her quote on Instagram:
''Hmm...been a looooong time I posted a backview...hmm''
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/omotola-jalade-ekeinde-shows-off-her.html
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by newsynews: 2:00pm
More Pictures
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Kenzico(m): 2:09pm
Cute mama
That's one hell ova big phat Arzzz!!
4 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by adetoroamos(m): 2:17pm
in Olamide voice... to ni idi nla x2
5 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 2:21pm
She's looking thicker but I like. And I love the fact that only one man been enjoying that.
6 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 2:22pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:24pm
Omosexy
Beautiful as ever ! Forget her figure we know she has it to a T
But she is a very good actress one of my favourites ............ like most movies she is in
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by alexialin: 2:24pm
Rokia2:
Lol
How many men wan enjoy her Bifor?
She no be Animashaun Nah?
Lol.
9 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LuvU2(f): 2:25pm
Pretty for ever ❤❤
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by nikkypearl(f): 2:26pm
Awon yoruba ni....*idi laye wa*
Hmmmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 2:38pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LifestyleTonite: 2:50pm
Rokia2:How certain are you?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 2:57pm
LifestyleTonite:
She looks like the faithful type. She give off this good wife vibe.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by ogaJona(m): 3:14pm
Rokia2:don't be too sure
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:36pm
Rokia2:
Stop bleaching
16 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LifestyleTonite: 3:37pm
Rokia2:Siddon there make pant they wear you.
No be Nollywood Actress she be again?
4 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by wittyt98(m): 3:37pm
cute woman she is with backside looking my granny's
I'm ara here mehn
8 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:38pm
Lalas247:
Gbenu e soun your nyansh is bigger
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 3:38pm
LifestyleTonite:
And so? do you think she will be fu::cling every Tom and Dick because she's an actress?
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:39pm
ogaJona:
Don't mind her! That was how she said daniella okeke is still a virgin
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Hozier: 3:46pm
If I hit a girl's buttock by mistake and she doesn't react or say anything, I will continue to hit it until she says something!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by WotzupNG: 3:55pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by potbelly(m): 4:00pm
Calling my nigga lefulefu over...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 4:13pm
Meanwhile..... She no wear pant!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Tyrabarbara(f): 4:26pm
i know some boiz wanna put dick in between. hoery boiz.
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 4:37pm
Tyrabarbara:
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by AyamConfidence(m): 4:40pm
Lala no kuku dey take yansh play
In fact.... Lala right now
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by binsanni(m): 4:57pm
iyansh wey don old, waiting person go see inside mitchew
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LifestyleTonite: 4:59pm
Rokia2:If she's not fcdking every Tom Dick and Harry, then she could be doing rich Senators.
Omo, I no know o
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by ogaJona(m): 5:11pm
LesbianBoy:hahahahhaha
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by AngelicBeing: 5:37pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Abbeyme: 5:39pm
But why?
I so much respect this actress. But this show of warefa - I do not understand.
4 Likes
Nwankwo Kanu's Wife Hits Town / John Dumelo Is In High Demand In Nollywood / Nigerian Musicians, Bloggers And The GOLD Album Saga
Viewing this topic: cutiedave(m), Dobsever, Tamakay(m), gorecwears(m), hen6kay(m), ymx(m), greenone, ElFabchuks(m), Phylix76, emmayayodeji(m), Rilwayne001, opestein, phreethinker, freshdude99(m), designVATExcel, lebienconnu, nnamdiosu(m), Aol360, Olaleyeabdullah(m), Oluwasantus(m), fodiyo(m), uchebe(m), Retiredflirt, BruncleZuma, Darkclaude, mayor1115, Questyjayblack(m), sakaba(m), pweetiedee(f), midetinz(m), ak76(m), horlarkoonlay(m), ojile100, bamakoe(f), FunnyDude, juncheng, lakesguy(m), teetalks, stevemayor, emmasege, ganasy, groundforce(m), emydot(m), ollyfessy(m), Benyong, cookieL, wascolee(m), bevybay(f), MrImole(m), Charles042, fellory, giles14(m), chichichilolo1(f), Bjaydjay, belloabd1914(m), tempex88(m), General2COAS(m), EdDave(m), sambrow(m), biosepeter1(m), openmine(m), eragonis(m), Chrisjordan2015(m), Akamaka, ikemesit4477, stepo707, Darvel(m), Tiredoffakeshit, iWise(m), amidafrica, Cachez(m), Rooneyboy(m), Boybreezy(m), Tecno66, sambina, missbehave247(m), sholly2017, xplode111(m), Rio84(m), ifeolu002(m), Mrbeee(m), modefancy, ChocolateMeenah(f), MIPNIG, Seyilexy(m), mannys(m), Adeoluwa7070(m), jideflash(m), rman, tigonana, Zangurum, fikayormie, sweeterman(m), jaeyking(m), zeus9634, talkoon, sojikul(m), ofureasues(f), kingsman66(m), Dotnie00(m), Giddybaba(m), Raiders1973, dyze, Chicolee(f), ceeafuejay(m), AprokoNaija, Nizguy(m), samdeto(m), Henrybliz(m), Pink1000(f), Baamivic, Mcslize, sundilazo(m), sekem, dame134, mike234, Solace5, onyetrucks(m), Habakus, talk2riel, kayelm87(m), anyaclinton, lagosboy86, Egbi2020(f), oldninja(m), blowjob, zachanalysis, chillychill(f), dynamicbuzz(f), ToyinDipo(m), Omam4life, Diamond23(f), slowturtle(m), Olaide59(f), Petbuk122(m), Babangida70(m), letusbepieces, Mrkings203, sunmike065(m), Blackhawk01, cciojazz, xtratagem(m), benebaby77, Skyfornia(m), leesworld(m), Rokia2(f), MartinsOnyx, he1845, jayesmalling(m), xzibukz(m), heatflux, bewitching, olaolayink(m), Crixina(f), TheMainMan, Biamond(m), bugidon(m), PUSH1(m), Oladimeji61(m), Uniportadmision, Albie101, swiperthefox(m), KanesHost, LeopardX, nowpresence(f), mhizoma(f), Blackfyre, demmyzenny(m), doctorregular01(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), Bunmarium(m), Mbamally(m), skyisthelimit(m), Vicboi1(m) and 271 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11