Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by newsynews: 1:57pm
Nollywood Star Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde appears to be the type that never ages.

The Actress fondly called Omosexy shared some stunning pictures of herself in a lovely green jumpsuit.

She wore the outfit to an occassion that had Rukky Sanda and Ayo Animashaun in attendance.

One of the pictures she shared is definitely the type capable of making you stare continuously at your screen cos she flaunted her backside.

Her quote on Instagram:

''Hmm...been a looooong time I posted a backview...hmm''


http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/omotola-jalade-ekeinde-shows-off-her.html

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by newsynews: 2:00pm
More Pictures

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Kenzico(m): 2:09pm
Cute mama

tongue That's one hell ova big phat Arzzz!!

4 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by adetoroamos(m): 2:17pm
in Olamide voice... to ni idi nla x2

5 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 2:21pm
She's looking thicker but I like. kiss And I love the fact that only one man been enjoying that. cool

6 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 2:22pm
cheesy
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:24pm
Omosexy cheesy

Beautiful as ever ! Forget her figure we know she has it to a T
But she is a very good actress one of my favourites ............ like most movies she is in
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by alexialin: 2:24pm
Rokia2:
She's looking thicker but I like. kiss And I love the fact that only one man been enjoying that. cool




Lol

How many men wan enjoy her Bifor?

She no be Animashaun Nah?

Lol.

9 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LuvU2(f): 2:25pm
Pretty for ever ❤❤
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by nikkypearl(f): 2:26pm
Awon yoruba ni....*idi laye wa*


Hmmmmm

2 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 2:38pm
Hmmmm
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LifestyleTonite: 2:50pm
Rokia2:
She's looking thicker but I like. kiss And I love the fact that only one man been enjoying that. cool
How certain are you?

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 2:57pm
LifestyleTonite:
How certain are you?

She looks like the faithful type. She give off this good wife vibe.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by ogaJona(m): 3:14pm
Rokia2:
She's looking thicker but I like. kiss And I love the fact that only one man been enjoying that. cool
don't be too sure

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:36pm
Rokia2:
She's looking thicker but I like. kiss And I love the fact that only one man been enjoying that. cool

Stop bleaching angry

16 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LifestyleTonite: 3:37pm
Rokia2:


She looks like the faithful type. She give off this good wife vibe.
Siddon there make pant they wear you.

No be Nollywood Actress she be again?

4 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by wittyt98(m): 3:37pm
cute woman she is with backside looking my granny's grin grin
I'm ara here mehn grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:38pm
Lalas247:
Omosexy cheesy

Beautiful as ever ! Forget her figure we know she has it to a T
But she is a very good actress one of my favourites ............ like most movies she is in

Gbenu e soun your nyansh is bigger tongue
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 3:38pm
LifestyleTonite:
Siddon there make pant they wear you.

No be Nollywood Actress she be again?

And so? undecided do you think she will be fu::cling every Tom and Dick because she's an actress? undecided

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:39pm
ogaJona:
don't be too sure

Don't mind her! That was how she said daniella okeke is still a virgin

3 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Hozier: 3:46pm
If I hit a girl's buttock by mistake and she doesn't react or say anything, I will continue to hit it until she says something! angry
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by WotzupNG: 3:55pm
lalasticlala
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by potbelly(m): 4:00pm
Calling my nigga lefulefu over... cheesy
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 4:13pm
Meanwhile..... She no wear pant!
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Tyrabarbara(f): 4:26pm
i know some boiz wanna put dick in between. hoery boiz.

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 4:37pm
Tyrabarbara:
i know some boiz wanna put dick in between. hoery boiz.

lipsrsealed
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by AyamConfidence(m): 4:40pm
Lala no kuku dey take yansh play

In fact.... Lala right now

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by binsanni(m): 4:57pm
iyansh wey don old, waiting person go see inside mitchew

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by LifestyleTonite: 4:59pm
Rokia2:


And so? undecided do you think she will be fu::cling every Tom and Dick because she's an actress? undecided

If she's not fcdking every Tom Dick and Harry, then she could be doing rich Senators.

Omo, I no know o
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by ogaJona(m): 5:11pm
LesbianBoy:


Don't mind her! That was how she said daniella okeke is still a virgin
hahahahhaha
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by AngelicBeing: 5:37pm
angry

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shows Off Her Backside In New Photos by Abbeyme: 5:39pm
But why?

I so much respect this actress. But this show of warefa - I do not understand.

4 Likes

