Their traditional wedding will reportedly hold on September 9th. Powede took to her IG page minutes ago to share their first dapper pre-wedding photo taken by George Okoro.



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/mbgn-tourism-2013-powede-lawrence.html?m=1



Lovely

Lovely





Decent Wow!Decent 2 Likes

May their marriage be blessed with children. I also use this medium to pray for every female nairalander waiting for find the right person to marry. That whatsoever is keeping the man from coming, either financially or otherwise; may the man have that breakthrough so that we can see our own nairalanders' photoshoot like this. Amen 56 Likes 2 Shares

Cute

That guy likes unnessary ceremony. Marry all of them oó. 1 Like 1 Share

Happy Married Life to them but their child could resemble Nnamdi Kanu 1 Like

Sweet

Sowing the seed of beautiful generation to come





Congrats! 2 Likes

chidima second cucumber fall on you

Yesss... on behalf of the beard gang association, we are pleased to announce that our members are making us proud. 1 Like

Who are they bikonu

sweet ,the babe catch better fish. 1 Like

Sweet

Cute kids alert. You guys look good together, once again,congrulations 1 Like



not like others who snap with their head on their wive's yansh this is lovely ,not like others who snap with their head on their wive's yansh 1 Like

simplicity is life

See how both of them Fine anyhow like foreign pancake........

Where is flavour?

Beard gang



Both of them are light skinned





light skinned couples tho.





hope their kids won't be albino

ChuksEpells:

this is lovely ,

not like others who snap with their head on their wive's yansh as in eh! I trip for their decency. As beauty queen concern, i tink say she go dey half Unclad sef. This is hw i want mine to be. Nt doz ones holding their wives nyash as in eh! I trip for their decency. As beauty queen concern, i tink say she go dey half Unclad sef. This is hw i want mine to be. Nt doz ones holding their wives nyash

Beautiful people

ok

God bless them abundantly. I'm proud of these pre-wedding pics. This is what is expected from a queen, decency and moderation. God bless u.

This girl try to snatch a fine aśs igbo man like this from the grip of igbo women 1 Like

Slayer got hookup