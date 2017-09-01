₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,505 members, 3,766,733 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos (10463 Views)
Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Wedding Introduction / Powede Lawrence Set To Wed Ikechukwu (Photos) / Powede Eniola Lawrence Gets Engaged (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by badassProdigy(m): 5:16pm
Former MBGN Tourism (2013), Powede Lawrence who got engaged to her heartthrob, Ikechukwu recently, will be tying the knot soon.
Their traditional wedding will reportedly hold on September 9th. Powede took to her IG page minutes ago to share their first dapper pre-wedding photo taken by George Okoro.
See below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/mbgn-tourism-2013-powede-lawrence.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by badassProdigy(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by LUGBE: 5:55pm
Lovely
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by LUGBE: 5:55pm
Lovely
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by ShayGirl(f): 6:00pm
Wow!
Decent
2 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by henritinecy(m): 9:10pm
May their marriage be blessed with children. I also use this medium to pray for every female nairalander waiting for find the right person to marry. That whatsoever is keeping the man from coming, either financially or otherwise; may the man have that breakthrough so that we can see our own nairalanders' photoshoot like this. Amen
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by prettyzee11(f): 9:10pm
Cute
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Flashh: 9:10pm
^
^
That guy likes unnessary ceremony. Marry all of them oó.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by gift01: 9:10pm
Happy Married Life to them but their child could resemble Nnamdi Kanu
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by demsid(m): 9:11pm
Sweet
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by greatiyk4u(m): 9:12pm
Sowing the seed of beautiful generation to come
Congrats!
2 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by baike: 9:12pm
chidima second cucumber fall on you
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Nutase(f): 9:12pm
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by osaggy(m): 9:13pm
Yesss... on behalf of the beard gang association, we are pleased to announce that our members are making us proud.
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 9:14pm
Who are they bikonu
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by ariklawani: 9:14pm
sweet ,the babe catch better fish.
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by amaka4eva: 9:14pm
Sweet
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by twinycharis6(f): 9:14pm
Cute kids alert. You guys look good together, once again,congrulations
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by ChuksEpells: 9:14pm
this is lovely ,
not like others who snap with their head on their wive's yansh
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Generalyemi(m): 9:15pm
simplicity is life
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:16pm
See how both of them Fine anyhow like foreign pancake........
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by OrestesDante: 9:16pm
Where is flavour?
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Evaberry(f): 9:18pm
...
Beard gang
Both of them are light skinned
light skinned couples tho.
hope their kids won't be albino
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Opelwonder(m): 9:19pm
ChuksEpells:as in eh! I trip for their decency. As beauty queen concern, i tink say she go dey half Unclad sef. This is hw i want mine to be. Nt doz ones holding their wives nyash
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Diamond65: 9:20pm
Beautiful people
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by omoikea(m): 9:20pm
ok
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by Odianose13(m): 9:21pm
God bless them abundantly. I'm proud of these pre-wedding pics. This is what is expected from a queen, decency and moderation. God bless u.
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:24pm
This girl try to snatch a fine aśs igbo man like this from the grip of igbo women
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by lonlytroy: 9:24pm
Slayer got hookup
|Re: Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos by joeeee240(m): 9:25pm
THIS WOMAN NO DESERVE THIS MAN. SEE AS HE FINE PASS HER LIKE MAD
1 Like
Amb. Kingsley Amafibe CEO Miss Ambassador For Peace Celebrate 2nd Birthday Party / 6 Top banded Nollyhood XX.Xmovies that never got into market / Who Is The Best Kisser In Nollywood?
Viewing this topic: markpenk, manmustwac(m), patroccini, Tumeric, dustar, Marveleuphoria, ozodigboo(m), modulexservice, foreverkind1, panthera4, Theyveedo(m), engrFsumtin(m), untillionltd, Idyllwhizz(m), Unpredictableme(m), deardevil, faithfulwife(f), seunhuzzle, WhoDeyThere(m), jokqees(f), dljbd1(m), Sijo01(f), stephcat, leticia28, Linda1921, Natcho, Ajicold(f), Nizguy(m), Intrepid01(m), greatdude, Abdul010 and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17