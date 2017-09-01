₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Angelanest: 6:25pm
The Super Eagles are now safely booked at the Hilton Hotel in Yaounde, Cameroon after a 50-minute flight from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The Eagles will leave for training later this evening. Tomorrow’s match between hosts Cameroon and Nigeria will be played inside the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde and it will kick off at 6pm Nigerian time.
Nigeria top their qualifying group with nine points from three matches.
Algeria will welcome Zambia to Constantine on Tuesday night.
Zambia are second on four points, Cameroon slipped to third with two points after a 4-0 bashing in Nigeria and Algeria are bottom with a point.
The overall winners of the group will qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/super-eagles-land-in-yaounde-cameroon.html
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Angelanest: 6:26pm
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Angelanest: 6:26pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:27pm
Good development. Anytime I remembered the wuruwuru the Cameroun did to us in Ghana/Nigeria 2000 through the help of Issa Hayatou I still feel pain within
Meanwhile, Our boys should continue to work hard so they can return back home with another 3 points.
God Bless Super Eagle.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Evaberry(f): 6:31pm
I know they will disappoint us.
Sad but true
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by MrRichy(m): 6:32pm
Cameroonians be like....
.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by pryingeyes(m): 6:38pm
I rebuke every spirit of juventus from
their match come 2morrow.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Young03(m): 6:41pm
See them feeling funky
picnick be like chief priest
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by majamajic(m): 6:42pm
I hope they will fly on Monday just like on Friday .
If they can win in yaounde and get a draw from Zambia or Algeria , we are there.
I always prefer foreign coaches for super eagles to local coaches.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by lomprico(m): 6:46pm
Evaberry:
The way they disappointed you on Friday ba?
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Teewhy2: 7:55pm
Cameroonians will be like ooooh, they don come again you na no fit just leave this one for us.
When next akwa ibom hears that super eagles want to play indomitable lions of Cameroon and someone ask him to pledge an amount per goals for the super eagles. ( make them come finish all the money, I wan use for next election.)
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Samunique(m): 7:58pm
The NFF President pot belly he !
anyway, I wish eagles the best!!!
another 3 points by God's grace !!!
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Ogbenimax: 8:11pm
Evaberry:
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by jimohattab: 10:02pm
Go Go Eagles
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm
What we should do
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDhztPz_zzA
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by emeijeh(m): 10:03pm
More bashing for Cameroon tomorrow
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:03pm
I PRAY THEY DEFEND THE FIRST LEG WIN
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 10:03pm
I wish us another incredible victory over the lions right in their den.
Back To Back victory is needed in Nigerian to atleast drown some tensions and bad news
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 10:04pm
A day will come when Biafra will play Nigeria but in the meantime, let's finish what we started bois.. Show them no mercy..
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Odianose13(m): 10:04pm
Hope say NFF don pay for una bills. I no wan hear say una dey stranded o. Enjoy but remember we need a win from u guys.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Badonasty(m): 10:04pm
Angelanest:
Great
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by besticality: 10:04pm
Beating round 2. Show them no mercy.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Danelo(m): 10:04pm
No be say wen Cameroon beat dem now Nigerians go begin throw abuses at them o
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by MaziOmenuko: 10:04pm
Hope the Akwaibom state governor travelled with them. We need the $10k per goal motivation again.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by medolab90(m): 10:05pm
Shine on eagles and make once proud just like d way you guys always do
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by morganist99(m): 10:06pm
Evaberry:will you shut up
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Ilemona93(m): 10:07pm
He who trust God can't fail victory is ours
Up 9ja
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:07pm
Just a win tomorrow boys..Russia 2018 here we come
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by anidan(m): 10:08pm
God bless the super Eagles of Nigeria
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by Mopolchi: 10:08pm
Hope no be today dem land? Tomorrow na match.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos by bedford101(m): 10:08pm
Pinnic head be like 9"inches block, belle look like 10litre keg of palmwinne
