Nigeria top their qualifying group with nine points from three matches.



Algeria will welcome Zambia to Constantine on Tuesday night.



Zambia are second on four points, Cameroon slipped to third with two points after a 4-0 bashing in Nigeria and Algeria are bottom with a point.



The overall winners of the group will qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.



The Super Eagles are now safely booked at the Hilton Hotel in Yaounde, Cameroon after a 50-minute flight from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The Eagles will leave for training later this evening. Tomorrow's match between hosts Cameroon and Nigeria will be played inside the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde and it will kick off at 6pm Nigerian time.

Meanwhile, Our boys should continue to work hard so they can return back home with another 3 points.



Good development. Anytime I remembered the wuruwuru the Cameroun did to us in Ghana/Nigeria 2000 through the help of Issa Hayatou I still feel pain within

Meanwhile, Our boys should continue to work hard so they can return back home with another 3 points.

God Bless Super Eagle.

I know they will disappoint us.

Sad but true

Cameroonians be like....





their match come 2morrow. I rebuke every spirit of juventus from

See them feeling funky

If they can win in yaounde and get a draw from Zambia or Algeria , we are there.



I hope they will fly on Monday just like on Friday .If they can win in yaounde and get a draw from Zambia or Algeria , we are there.I always prefer foreign coaches for super eagles to local coaches.

I know they will disappoint us.



Sad but true

The way they disappointed you on Friday ba?

Cameroonians will be like ooooh, they don come again you na no fit just leave this one for us.



When next akwa ibom hears that super eagles want to play indomitable lions of Cameroon and someone ask him to pledge an amount per goals for the super eagles. ( make them come finish all the money, I wan use for next election.)

The NFF President pot belly he !

anyway, I wish eagles the best!!!

another 3 points by God's grace !!!

I know they will disappoint us.



Go Go Eagles

What we should do





More bashing for Cameroon tomorrow





I PRAY THEY DEFEND THE FIRST LEG WIN







I wish us another incredible victory over the lions right in their den.





Back To Back victory is needed in Nigerian to atleast drown some tensions and bad news

A day will come when Biafra will play Nigeria but in the meantime, let's finish what we started bois.. Show them no mercy..

Hope say NFF don pay for una bills. I no wan hear say una dey stranded o. Enjoy but remember we need a win from u guys.

Beating round 2. Show them no mercy.

No be say wen Cameroon beat dem now Nigerians go begin throw abuses at them o

Hope the Akwaibom state governor travelled with them. We need the $10k per goal motivation again.

Shine on eagles and make once proud just like d way you guys always do

I know they will disappoint us.

Sad but true will you shut up will you shut up

He who trust God can't fail victory is ours

Up 9ja

Just a win tomorrow boys..Russia 2018 here we come

God bless the super Eagles of Nigeria

Hope no be today dem land? Tomorrow na match.