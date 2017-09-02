Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage (12771 Views)

Read after the cut:



My young lady........



if he is insisting on sex before marriage, he is not the man for you. You cannot use sex to prove love. Goats have sex. Infact, dogs have sex and everywhere too but they are not in love.



If sex means love, then the prostitute should fall in love with every man she has sex with.

Sex is meant for marriage young lady. Waiting is the real love. It is mark of maturity. That is the kind of man you should say yes to, not the one that wants you to compromise your virtue, pride, dignity, just to satisfy his lust.

And how many will you love cos I'm sure he's not the only man you've had sex with.



#EyenBoIfiok

#TruthIsBitter

#LearnFromOthersMistakes



Remembering Pastor Bimbo (Continue To Rest Ma)

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1978768298830644&id=100000924789931&refid=17



Obot Etuk has featured in a good number of Nollywood films such as Rituals, Battle Of Musanga, Suicide Mission, Amongst others.



wonderful

In other words

Pre marital sex is bad



Sex before marriage is wrong 12 Likes

I can't marry à girl that i ve not slept with.

I dont want to marry à girl without vagina.

My opinion 19 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm







What if she's the one insisting on sex before marriage because I know I will insist on sex before marriage to avoid story that touch or super story.



does that mean I'm not the one for him.





Premarital Sex rocks



Stop the hypocrisy 18 Likes 3 Shares

nothing new she just caught the bug thats all

All those against her view would goto Hell. 3 Likes

This girl must be a virgin or cheerful giver. This girl must be a virgin or cheerful giver. 4 Likes 1 Share





Divorced? A pastor? Àbí na pastoress



After dem don patrol everywhere finish wey body don settle dem go con turn adviser Divorced? A pastor? Àbí na pastoressAfter dem don patrol everywhere finish wey body don settle dem go con turn adviser 7 Likes

another tonto dikeh don come 3 Likes 1 Share

Why will I marry a girl that I have not slept with?



I don't do blind business

I taste before buying 6 Likes 2 Shares

If sex is not love then get married and don't have sex na 5 Likes 1 Share

Na xo





Good one from pastor obot Good one from pastor obot 2 Likes

Oh oh... Well I don't know her

Why this yeye woman wan burn our cables ?

See as girls just dey agreee. Guys what's your say on this matter.

Hmm

So why dont you take her to a Hospital to confirm if she has a Vigina So why dont you take her to a Hospital to confirm if she has a Vigina 3 Likes

Pastor Don talk ooo



These girls will never listen



Even at this very moment some girls are engaging in the act somewhere 2 Likes

shey una don hear abii 4 Likes

it goes both ways if no sex before marriage, the lady shouldn't expect money from the guy before marriage alsoit goes both ways 7 Likes

Homeboiy:

Why will I marry a girl that I have not slept with?





I don't do blind business



I taste before buying

when you go to local market you can text some of their food stuff b4 buying but you cannot do DAT in the mall. please everything has quality. when you go to local market you can text some of their food stuff b4 buying but you cannot do DAT in the mall. please everything has quality. 5 Likes

she dey use style tell her daughters make dem no open leg for any guy wey no be their hubby. after she don do her own dat year, abi she marry as virgin? 1 Like

I always wonder why our religious people haven't yet realised their misconception on marriage and sex. People that are in love are already 'married' even before wedding ceremony, so they are good to go.



It is not healthy for a matured person, to deprive himself/herself sex, but it should be with the right person, your love.