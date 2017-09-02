₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by lalasticlala(m): 8:08pm On Sep 03
"Deadly Proposal" star actress, Obot Etuk posted this piece of advice to ladies on her Facebook page.
Read after the cut:
My young lady........
Obot Etuk has featured in a good number of Nollywood films such as Rituals, Battle Of Musanga, Suicide Mission, Amongst others.
Recall that The divorced mother of two once dated younger actor, Ernest Asuzu, before their affair crumbled amid controversy. The talented actress is now a born again Christian, a pastor and an inspirational speaker. She now uses her Facebook page as a platform to preach and motivate people.
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Tittusstar22(m): 8:09pm On Sep 03
wonderful
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by MhizzAJ(f): 8:10pm On Sep 03
In other words
Pre marital sex is bad
Sex before marriage is wrong
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by NCANpatroller: 8:10pm On Sep 03
I can't marry à girl that i ve not slept with.
I dont want to marry à girl without vagina.
My opinion
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Evaberry(f): 8:10pm On Sep 03
hmmmm
What if she's the one insisting on sex before marriage because I know I will insist on sex before marriage to avoid story that touch or super story.
does that mean I'm not the one for him.
Premarital Sex rocks
Stop the hypocrisy
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Emyogalanya: 8:15pm On Sep 03
nothing new she just caught the bug thats all
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by seunAccount: 8:16pm On Sep 03
All those against her view would goto Hell.
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by yemmit90: 8:18pm On Sep 03
Evaberry:
This girl must be a virgin or cheerful giver.
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by OrestesDante: 8:20pm On Sep 03
Divorced? A pastor? Àbí na pastoress
After dem don patrol everywhere finish wey body don settle dem go con turn adviser
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by mofeoluwadassah: 8:23pm On Sep 03
another tonto dikeh don come
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Homeboiy(m): 9:08pm On Sep 03
Why will I marry a girl that I have not slept with?
I don't do blind business
I taste before buying
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by LesbianBoy(m): 9:17pm On Sep 03
If sex is not love then get married and don't have sex na
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by auntysimbiat(f): 10:32pm On Sep 03
Na xo
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Evablizin(f): 10:33pm On Sep 03
Good one from pastor obot
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by jimohattab: 10:36pm On Sep 03
Oh oh... Well I don't know her
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Lexusgs430: 10:37pm On Sep 03
Why this yeye woman wan burn our cables ?
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Badboiz(m): 10:37pm On Sep 03
See as girls just dey agreee. Guys what's your say on this matter.
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by OCTAVO: 10:37pm On Sep 03
Hmm
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by VictorAB: 10:38pm On Sep 03
NCANpatroller:
So why dont you take her to a Hospital to confirm if she has a Vigina
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by free2ryhme: 10:38pm On Sep 03
Pastor Don talk ooo
These girls will never listen
Even at this very moment some girls are engaging in the act somewhere
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by slyd90(m): 10:39pm On Sep 03
shey una don hear abii
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by emmyquan: 10:39pm On Sep 03
..
yemmit90:..
A CHEERFUL GIVER
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by goodnewscliff(m): 10:39pm On Sep 03
Evaberry:ahh ahh... not again!!!! can u jst type something good, natural for once without being too logical in reasoning!!! gooshh
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by KKKWHITE(m): 10:39pm On Sep 03
if no sex before marriage, the lady shouldn't expect money from the guy before marriage also it goes both ways
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Oluwaseunbandur: 10:39pm On Sep 03
Evaberry:
U av spoken well
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by EmpresFIDEL(f): 10:42pm On Sep 03
Homeboiy:when you go to local market you can text some of their food stuff b4 buying but you cannot do DAT in the mall. please everything has quality.
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by KKKWHITE(m): 10:42pm On Sep 03
VictorAB:take her to the hospital to confirm if she has a vagina why not just simply take a look at it yourself if it's there
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by smartty68(m): 10:46pm On Sep 03
NCANpatroller:Wicked
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by kobijacobs(m): 10:48pm On Sep 03
she dey use style tell her daughters make dem no open leg for any guy wey no be their hubby. after she don do her own dat year, abi she marry as virgin?
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by BrightEye(m): 10:52pm On Sep 03
I always wonder why our religious people haven't yet realised their misconception on marriage and sex. People that are in love are already 'married' even before wedding ceremony, so they are good to go.
It is not healthy for a matured person, to deprive himself/herself sex, but it should be with the right person, your love.
|Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by muller101(m): 10:56pm On Sep 03
Test run the engine before u buy.
