₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,539 members, 3,766,863 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:17 AM

Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage (12771 Views)

Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" / New Photos Of Obot Etuk / Queeneth Agbor: I Believe In Sex Before Marriage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by lalasticlala(m): 8:08pm On Sep 03
"Deadly Proposal" star actress, Obot Etuk posted this piece of advice to ladies on her Facebook page.

Read after the cut:

My young lady........

if he is insisting on sex before marriage, he is not the man for you. You cannot use sex to prove love. Goats have sex. Infact, dogs have sex and everywhere too but they are not in love.

If sex means love, then the prostitute should fall in love with every man she has sex with.
Sex is meant for marriage young lady. Waiting is the real love. It is mark of maturity. That is the kind of man you should say yes to, not the one that wants you to compromise your virtue, pride, dignity, just to satisfy his lust.
And how many will you love cos I'm sure he's not the only man you've had sex with.

#EyenBoIfiok
#TruthIsBitter
#LearnFromOthersMistakes

Remembering Pastor Bimbo (Continue To Rest Ma)

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1978768298830644&id=100000924789931&refid=17

Obot Etuk has featured in a good number of Nollywood films such as Rituals, Battle Of Musanga, Suicide Mission, Amongst others.

Recall that The divorced mother of two once dated younger actor, Ernest Asuzu, before their affair crumbled amid controversy. The talented actress is now a born again Christian, a pastor and an inspirational speaker. She now uses her Facebook page as a platform to preach and motivate people.

3 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Tittusstar22(m): 8:09pm On Sep 03
wonderful
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by MhizzAJ(f): 8:10pm On Sep 03
In other words
Pre marital sex is bad

Sex before marriage is wrong

12 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by NCANpatroller: 8:10pm On Sep 03
I can't marry à girl that i ve not slept with.
I dont want to marry à girl without vagina.
My opinion

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Evaberry(f): 8:10pm On Sep 03
hmmmm



What if she's the one insisting on sex before marriage because I know I will insist on sex before marriage to avoid story that touch or super story.

does that mean I'm not the one for him.


Premarital Sex rocks

Stop the hypocrisy

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Emyogalanya: 8:15pm On Sep 03
nothing new she just caught the bug thats all
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by seunAccount: 8:16pm On Sep 03
All those against her view would goto Hell.

3 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by yemmit90: 8:18pm On Sep 03
Evaberry:
hmmmm



What if she's the one insisting on sex before marriage because I know I will insist on sex before marriage to avoid story that touch or super story.

does that mean I'm not the one for him.


Premarital Sex rocks

Stop the hypocrisy

This girl must be a virgin or cheerful giver.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by OrestesDante: 8:20pm On Sep 03
grin

Divorced? A pastor? Àbí na pastoress

After dem don patrol everywhere finish wey body don settle dem go con turn adviser

7 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by mofeoluwadassah: 8:23pm On Sep 03
another tonto dikeh don come cry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Homeboiy(m): 9:08pm On Sep 03
Why will I marry a girl that I have not slept with?

I don't do blind business
I taste before buying

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by LesbianBoy(m): 9:17pm On Sep 03
If sex is not love then get married and don't have sex na angry

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by auntysimbiat(f): 10:32pm On Sep 03
Na xo
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Evablizin(f): 10:33pm On Sep 03
shocked

Good one from pastor obot

2 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by jimohattab: 10:36pm On Sep 03
Oh oh... Well I don't know her
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Lexusgs430: 10:37pm On Sep 03
Why this yeye woman wan burn our cables ?
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Badboiz(m): 10:37pm On Sep 03
See as girls just dey agreee. Guys what's your say on this matter.
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by OCTAVO: 10:37pm On Sep 03
Hmm
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by VictorAB: 10:38pm On Sep 03
NCANpatroller:
I can't marry à girl that i ve not slept with.
I dont want to marry à girl without vagina.
My opinion

So why dont you take her to a Hospital to confirm if she has a Vigina

3 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by free2ryhme: 10:38pm On Sep 03
Pastor Don talk ooo

These girls will never listen

Even at this very moment some girls are engaging in the act somewhere

2 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by slyd90(m): 10:39pm On Sep 03
shey una don hear abii grin

4 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by emmyquan: 10:39pm On Sep 03
..
yemmit90:


This girl must be a virgin or cheerful giver.
..



A CHEERFUL GIVER

1 Like

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by goodnewscliff(m): 10:39pm On Sep 03
Evaberry:
hmmmm



What if she's the one insisting on sex before marriage because I know I will insist on sex before marriage to avoid story that touch or super story.

does that mean I'm not the one for him.


Premarital Sex rocks

Stop the hypocrisy
ahh ahh... angrynot again!!!! can u jst type something good, natural for once without being too logical in reasoning!!! gooshh undecided

1 Like

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by KKKWHITE(m): 10:39pm On Sep 03
if no sex before marriage, the lady shouldn't expect money from the guy before marriage also it goes both ways

7 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by Oluwaseunbandur: 10:39pm On Sep 03
Evaberry:
hmmmm



What if she's the one insisting on sex before marriage because I know I will insist on sex before marriage to avoid story that touch or super story.

does that mean I'm not the one for him.


Premarital Sex rocks

Stop the hypocrisy

U av spoken well

2 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by EmpresFIDEL(f): 10:42pm On Sep 03
Homeboiy:
Why will I marry a girl that I have not slept with?


I don't do blind business

I taste before buying
when you go to local market you can text some of their food stuff b4 buying but you cannot do DAT in the mall. please everything has quality.

5 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by KKKWHITE(m): 10:42pm On Sep 03
VictorAB:


So why dont you take her to a Hospital to confirm if she has a Vigina
take her to the hospital to confirm if she has a vagina why not just simply take a look at it yourself if it's there

2 Likes

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by smartty68(m): 10:46pm On Sep 03
NCANpatroller:
I can't marry à girl that i ve not slept with.
I dont want to marry à girl without vagina.
My opinion
Wicked

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by kobijacobs(m): 10:48pm On Sep 03
she dey use style tell her daughters make dem no open leg for any guy wey no be their hubby. after she don do her own dat year, abi she marry as virgin?

1 Like

Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by BrightEye(m): 10:52pm On Sep 03
I always wonder why our religious people haven't yet realised their misconception on marriage and sex. People that are in love are already 'married' even before wedding ceremony, so they are good to go.

It is not healthy for a matured person, to deprive himself/herself sex, but it should be with the right person, your love.
Re: Obot Etuk Is Now A Pastor, Admonishes Ladies Against Sex Before Marriage by muller101(m): 10:56pm On Sep 03
Test run the engine before u buy.

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

'Beautiful Women Know Nothing About Love' – Charly Boy / Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 74th Birthday Today! / Hottest Lauren Graham Hot Photoshoot Pictures Photos And Wallpapers

Viewing this topic: teebanks, Marknsima555, akinmusi(m), petermichaels(m), HoneyCompany, bigCassava, sirguy542(m), Ogarj(m), ticker(m), iykemanchi(m), zealblinks(m), sconp, Watchit1, mjames, oluwakekz(m), lilbazy(m), EXLOVER(m), asuustrike2009, Ice4jez(m), lanrayco(m), purpledferanmi1, FoolishBoy419 and 73 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.