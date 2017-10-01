Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos (4606 Views)

Nollywood Actress, Obot Etuk's Daughter Set To Wed



Jessica, the beautiful daughter of actress, Obot Etuk, is set to wed her fiance, Idowu Akintade.



The couple would be having their wedding in Lagos next month. Congrats to them!



See more of their pre-wedding photos below...







Choir master and his bae.









This gal mama fine that year oh



pyyxxaro:

Wish them good luck







frbona:

This is what I call HYBRIDISATION...

this is nice

Sometimes what the eyes see, the mouth can't talk 1 Like

Nice one.

Who gives a shiit

Who is the mother in the first pics.



What was the guy waiting for all these while? Dont tell me he is 36 ooooo.

I used to admire obot etuk back then. Lovely and decent actress.

DozieInc:

DIZZY bawo? You better enter with clear eyes. Don't want stories that touch o

and some peeps be shouting afonja and flatino evrywhere....I pity anybody wey carry tribal matter for head 1 Like

The hubby should be marrying her mum instead.

Aww cute.



I can see a bit of her mum. Her mum was hot.

A Yoruba demon don catch this one

the guy just dey hide face since morning........... 1 Like

Those fresh legs looks like boobs

nice one, congrats

wellmax:

A Yoruba demon don catch this one For this country, Yoruba no dey spare any tribe.

They patiently await their daughters and pick them up. Lol



Divay22:

Hmmm

Sometimes what the eyes see, the mouth can't talk Bad belle, oya talk na



