|Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by kidap: 12:35pm
Nollywood Actress, Obot Etuk's Daughter Set To Wed
Jessica, the beautiful daughter of actress, Obot Etuk, is set to wed her fiance, Idowu Akintade.
The couple would be having their wedding in Lagos next month. Congrats to them!
See more of their pre-wedding photos below...
Source: http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-actress-obot-etuks-daughter-set-wed/
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by DozieInc(m): 12:38pm
Choir master and his bae.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by pyyxxaro: 1:00pm
Wish them good luck
This gal mama fine that year oh
I nor know y d gal con resemble pa james
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by izospindle(m): 1:04pm
lovely couple lovely makeup lovely camera lovely photoshop
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by frbona: 1:16pm
pyyxxaro:I for like see ur daughter
4 Likes
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by pyyxxaro: 1:25pm
frbona:
OK come my junction make u see them
1 Like
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Bayajidda1: 1:45pm
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Bayajidda1: 1:45pm
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Bayajidda1: 1:46pm
J
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Dharniel(m): 1:46pm
This is what I call HYBRIDISATION...
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by bunmioguns(m): 1:46pm
this is nice
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Bayajidda1: 1:47pm
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 1:48pm
Hmmm
Sometimes what the eyes see, the mouth can't talk
1 Like
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Pavore9: 1:48pm
Nice one.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by 2shure: 1:48pm
Who gives a shiit
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Deprofessional(m): 1:49pm
Who is the mother in the first pics.
What was the guy waiting for all these while? Dont tell me he is 36 ooooo.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Ayo4251(m): 1:50pm
.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Ronnicute(m): 1:51pm
I used to admire obot etuk back then. Lovely and decent actress.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by coursehybridrep(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by oloriLFC(f): 1:52pm
DIZZY bawo? You better enter with clear eyes. Don't want stories that touch o
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by beyooooni1(m): 1:52pm
and some peeps be shouting afonja and flatino evrywhere....I pity anybody wey carry tribal matter for head
1 Like
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 1:53pm
The hubby should be marrying her mum instead.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by janellemonae: 1:53pm
Aww cute.
I can see a bit of her mum. Her mum was hot.
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by wellmax(m): 1:54pm
A Yoruba demon don catch this one
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Marcelinho(m): 1:54pm
the guy just dey hide face since morning...........
1 Like
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by Sgttanner: 1:55pm
Those fresh legs looks like boobs
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by tendix: 1:57pm
nice one, congrats
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by TimeManager(m): 2:00pm
wellmax:For this country, Yoruba no dey spare any tribe.
They patiently await their daughters and pick them up. Lol
kiss the truth!
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by 1stMD: 2:00pm
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by TimeManager(m): 2:02pm
Divay22:Bad belle, oya talk na
kiss the truth!
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by sKy007: 2:04pm
Ronnicute:Decent fire.
Person go still go pay bride price for something wey others don chop for free
|Re: Obot Etuk's Daughter, Jessica To Wed Idowu Akintade. Pre-Wedding Photos by chinnan(m): 2:04pm
