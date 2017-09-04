₦airaland Forum

This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by talk2rotman(m): 7:53am
It was around 8pm yesterday my neighbour sense an unusual movement in the corner of his room... Looking at it, behold it was a snake.

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by SugarMummyUSA(f): 7:55am
Ouch! Looks quite dangerous!

1 Like

1 Like

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Nwodosis(m): 7:55am
Let me join lala in promoting snakes extinction! Hope this is not a hate speech o for the animal right advocates?

1 Like

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by DanseMacabre(m): 8:03am
Wow. Your friend should thank the good lord that his WiFi was passworded, and as such his/her village people could not access it for unlimited browsing.

I don't know if lalasticlala shares my opinion though.

8 Likes

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Benekruku(m): 8:04am
Egusi soup loading


Run to the market and get ingredients

Don't boil too much so you can suck fresh fluids from the meat
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by LoudNdclear: 8:07am
Benekruku:
Egusi soup loading


Run to the market and get ingredients

Don't boil too much so you can suck fresh fluids from the meat



Ogbolor soup will be better with this kind of snake..... lol
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by thesicilian: 8:15am
Nwodosis:
Let me join lala in promoting snakes extinction! Hope this is not a hate speech o for the animal right advocates?
Lol. This is Naija bro, human beings never get rights finish, na animals go come get rights?

6 Likes

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by uzoormah(m): 8:15am
Lala..its breakfast time!! FP loading
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by veekid(m): 11:27am
Begin chop
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Obikemmi: 11:27am
Let the snake games commence
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by budosky(m): 11:28am
Because you live in the ZOO, No snake in Biafra grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Briansill: 11:28am
Lala's fav
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Dujardin(m): 11:28am
Didn't even check the snake picture sef... cos I knew this thread will be sentenced to 18 hrs on FP by Barrister Lalasticlala (Senior Aadvocate of Snakes)

so I booked space by typing "lala" grin

Some of u will start taunting lala but see crowd for this thread... All of us like snake � stories!

3 Likes

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Slayer2: 11:28am
Eeewww
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by maberry(m): 11:29am
Nairaland and snakes be Like...
You know the rest
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by KKKWHITE(m): 11:29am
snake living with someone
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by IgedeBushBoy(m): 11:29am
Lala oo, fud don done. Call your brothers grin

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by mrkings84(m): 11:29am
Do people still eat snakes in this 21st century?
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by maxiuc(m): 11:30am
This type of snake isn't edible must it still baffles me when your people eats it

Yuck

Yuck
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by sotall(m): 11:30am
Is he living in a forest?
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by freedom96: 11:30am
Does your neighbors name starts with "lala" and ends with same?You've nothing to fear,na him hubby.
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by modelmike7(m): 11:30am
Thank God for una life o
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by takenadoh: 11:31am
Lala is happy
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by Suspect33(m): 11:31am
wow
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by greggng: 11:31am
Is ur nebor living in the bush?
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by pol23: 11:32am
mrkings84:
Do people still eat snakes in this 21st century?
Snake pepper soup still one of the best.
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by mightyhazell: 11:33am
i hate snakes with humongous passion.



spotted one weeks ago in my garden.. the whole neighborhood felt the commotion dat ensued...

the way i swore and roared in agitation while i struck at d slimy beast was enough to startle the whole area. i cudt be bothered snappin n uploading it d next monin tho...
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by burkingx(f): 11:35am
grin

1 Share

Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by ShayGirl(f): 11:35am
Lala never plays with snakes.... FP straight even if na one comment sef grin


Anyway, hope d snake was killed sha cos thats the most important... It looks too deadly. Oh! How I hate snakes cry
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by lordsharks(m): 11:35am
lala's food is here
Re: This Long Snake Was Killed In My Neighbour's Room Yesterday Night by lebron7(m): 11:36am
SugarMummyUSA:
Ouch! Looks quite dangerous!

Proud Sugar Mummy
So brother u dey find who u go swindle

