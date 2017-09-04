



His sadness is for the sudden death of his elder sister popularly called Aunty Julie in a car accident at the Koko Junction near Sapele Delta State



Nobert Young made a phone call some 20 minutes ago to Lagos to express his devastation about the incident involving her sister who was so much loved and popular.



The Nollyzone and Nairalands sympathizes with Young, one of Nigeria’s greatest actors.



http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actor-norbert-young-loses-sister-car-accident-warri-delta-state/ Norbert Young, you remember him, the veteran actor is sad now.His sadness is for the sudden death of his elder sister popularly called Aunty Julie in a car accident at the Koko Junction near Sapele Delta StateNobert Young made a phone call some 20 minutes ago to Lagos to express his devastation about the incident involving her sister who was so much loved and popular.The Nollyzone and Nairalands sympathizes with Young, one of Nigeria’s greatest actors. 1 Like