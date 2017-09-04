₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,808 members, 3,767,860 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State (8900 Views)
Norbert Young Laments:everyone Wants To Act These Days / Why Norbert Young Doesn't Watch Nigerian Movies / Terry-G In Ghastly Car Accident In Lekki(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Nollyzonenews: 7:56am
Norbert Young, you remember him, the veteran actor is sad now.
His sadness is for the sudden death of his elder sister popularly called Aunty Julie in a car accident at the Koko Junction near Sapele Delta State
Nobert Young made a phone call some 20 minutes ago to Lagos to express his devastation about the incident involving her sister who was so much loved and popular.
The Nollyzone and Nairalands sympathizes with Young, one of Nigeria’s greatest actors.
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actor-norbert-young-loses-sister-car-accident-warri-delta-state/
1 Like
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:14am
eeeyah
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by marooh(m): 9:33am
RIP!
But remind one of the film did by......
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by modelmike7(m): 11:24am
RIP. So Sad
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Nyerhovwo101(m): 11:24am
Rip
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Viergeachar: 11:24am
Oh...
RIP
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by spunkyuch(m): 11:25am
Take heart sir
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by nicerichard05: 11:25am
na wa o. everytin na news to Nigeria bloggers.
1 Like
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by benedictnsi(m): 11:25am
Sardonic
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Briansill: 11:26am
modelmike7:
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by scholes0(m): 11:27am
Warri or sapele?
Rip
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Prebaby93(f): 11:28am
Chai so sad... may God give him the fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by greggng: 11:29am
Very responsible celebrity without scandal just like kanu nwankwo
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by ShayGirl(f): 11:29am
Sorry for d loss Sir......May heaven accept her soul!
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by sotall(m): 11:31am
OK
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by agbonkamen(f): 11:33am
Why is that accidents are common during EMBER months. Every blood sucking demons that will make us to cry over loved ones this EMBER months be roasted by fire.
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by nairaman66(m): 11:37am
My heartfelt condolence to the family. God will give you fortitude in this time of mourning!!
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Obikemmi: 11:38am
Rest on
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by lordsharks(m): 11:39am
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by pyyxxaro: 11:49am
agbonkamen:
Not only roasted
They would be barbecued by firewood
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by fasterwell(m): 11:52am
Rip to the dead
But
Since the days of Igodo till today and tomorrow, almost all nollywood movies must feature evil forest. Either to look for egg, water, skull etc.
Very soon they will go to evil forest to look for nairaland or seun
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by Sijo01(f): 12:01pm
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by MhizzAJ(f): 12:08pm
No pix of his sister
May God console him
|Re: Norbert Young's Sister Dies In Car Accident In Warri, Delta State by agbonkamen(f): 12:17pm
pyyxxaro:
(0) (Reply)
Last Name Drama: Kanye Sad Over Kim K's Refusal To Change Her Last Name. / I Am Not Done With Linda Ikeji Yet - Ayedee / Unbelievable Transformation! SEE Nicki Minaj @17 Before Surgery And Fame! [pics]
Viewing this topic: bomsybomsy(m), sd6, onomz, jasper042(m), olaruchi, Abbies, jahlud, donprinyo, kense88, Chuvin22(m), blogbaby(f), SapeeSky, akigbemaru, LadyCherish(f), toni68, CoolChinex07, myqel(m), TheAngry1, juniormercy, pussysucker1, bulletproofmonk(m), JERRY1925(m), ifymorena(f), Adeyeye09(m), Decapo, Kingxway, Pangea, m4una(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13