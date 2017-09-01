₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by PapiNigga: 11:10am
Egusi with egg roll: things we see on social media...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/hot-lady-weird-meal-combo-sparks-outage.html?m=1
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Evaberry(f): 11:12am
...
I know what I'm looking at and it is definitely not that meal
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by yarimo(m): 11:14am
All what I can See in the picture is soft smooth BOOBS
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by ShyCypher(m): 11:14am
I hope she mistakenly chops off her large black Tips in the process.
I'll be the first respondent on the scene to help.
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by IamSINZ(m): 11:15am
Oh my goodness me!
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by joinnow: 11:19am
I can see three egg rolls
As long as her eating habits is making her sumptuous no problem
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:19am
Evaberry:
Me too..
That guy on white shirt looking hot even tho all i can see is juz his back
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by kingjomezy(m): 11:25am
GIRINGORI come ohhh..u day see bobi .....yehhh
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by FemiEddy(m): 11:42am
.......
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Neminc: 11:56am
Egusi with egg roll and two ripe pawpaw. Really weird combo
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by faith551(m): 12:34pm
Jesus Christ, my medicine
Between she can eat whatever the bleep she likes if that what kept her in that shape
Happy new month Laveda
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:04pm
Well guys the real meal is served you can order for it,bye bye
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by elderhimself(m): 1:34pm
Yeahhh, i really like the "twin egg-rolls " too
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Laveda(f): 1:47pm
faith551:
Thanks, and happy new month to you too.
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Mologi(m): 2:20pm
Elemin meje....
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by RichFoundation(m): 2:20pm
Ok
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by FisifunKododada: 2:21pm
Very lovely looking AYA...very lovely
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Kizyte(m): 2:21pm
D
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Dollabiz: 2:21pm
Oh
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:21pm
Arrant nonsense...
Posting nude pix pretending to be displaying food pix..
#Demon incarnates
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Billyonaire: 2:22pm
I will like to 'invest' on the milk factory.
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Oghenedoh: 2:22pm
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by LastMumu: 2:22pm
am I the only one seeing 3 egg rolls?
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by Archero(m): 2:22pm
All I can see are two large melons
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by BuhariNaWah: 2:22pm
But how is this news?!
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by coalcoal1(m): 2:22pm
me likey
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by LexngtonSteele: 2:22pm
I would love to feast on her melons
Imagine sliding your rod in between
Someone somewhere is tired of her, chai!
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by priceaction: 2:22pm
I know someone volunteered to snap the pics in other to see the egg rolls well. She must be amarketer of egg and rolls..
She resembles bimbo akintola sha.
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by profolaolu: 2:22pm
Even the weird meal on her chest require vasline
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:23pm
Using that to attract attention to the 'market' on her chest.
Warris this!!!
|Re: Hot Lady's Weird Meal Combo Sparks Outrage Online (photo) by deanmartins(m): 2:24pm
Wat a combo
