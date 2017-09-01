₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,231 members, 3,772,712 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 04:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA (4828 Views)
Akwa Ibomites Stance On Biafra / Northerner On Facebook Begging Akwa Ibomites To Hate Biafra (screenshot) / SS/SE Need Deep Seaport Not Calabar To Lagos Rail. Give Us Deep Seaport. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by IbomPR: 1:07pm On Sep 04
On September 1st, 2017, a rather interesting match was played at the Nest of Champions, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions. Fortunately, Nigeria thrashed the Lions with a four goals to nil score line. The country has since been in high spirits. However, the immediate hosts of the match, the good people of Akwa Ibom state, are hurting.
The match, like all events of such magnitude, was reported on National TV. NTA however, had it that the match was played in Calabar, Cross River State – a rather egregious error for a national TV station. And this little mistake is the reason why Akwa Ibomites are hurting: the fact that Uyo was elided for Calabar, or that Uyo was subsumed under Calabar.
This obvious mistake seems quite a trifle for an entire people to pine over, and it’s definitely something that can be overlooked. But it seems that it has become a norm; at least it has become so commonplace as to be carried on national TV! Since Akwa Ibom was created from Cross River state thirty years ago, and given the relative cultural uniformity of both states, it seems that in the minds of people, Akwa Ibom is yet to exist. So, a lot of people just say Calabar (the capital city of Cross River), when they mean to say Uyo (the capital city of Akwa Ibom). An NTA scrollbar advert during yesterday’s news even said that the match was played in Calabar. But IT’S UYO, NOT CALABAR; IT’S AKWA IBOM, NOT CROSS RIVER.
Even though the people of Akwa Ibom very readily identify with those of Cross River, it is outrageous to see Akwa Ibom through the eyes of Cross River, to put it that way. It’s a slight on the pride of Akwa Ibomites as a socio-political unit.
A state that is 30 years old is not a small state. And even if age doesn’t count, solid personal achievements cannot be ignored.
Akwa Ibom has recorded the following achievements and must be given her pride of place amongst other states:
· The 1914 Amalgamation Declaration was done in the present-day Ikot Abasi Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State. Nigeria began to exist as a single, even if incoherent, political entity from Akwa Ibom. We have Sir Fredrick Lord Lugard’s residence here, which should have, by now, become a national tourist attraction.
· The famous women’s riot of 1929 which lead to a micro-war against taxation in the entire south eastern region began in Ikot Abasi. The panel that sat thereafter to investigate the matter only did so in Aba. But till today, that riot is still fallaciously referred to as the Aba Women’s Riot.
· Akwa Ibom produced one of Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor – Clement ISONG.
· Akwa Ibom produced one of Nigeria’s first legal luminaries – Justice Udo UDOMA, first Chief Justice of Kenya.
· Akwa Ibom produced Nigeria’s first Nigerian WWE Boxing Champion – Samuel OKON Peter.
· Akwa Ibom has produced the likes of INI Edo, IME Bishop, Emem ISONG, etc., who are contributing their quota to make Nigeria a country to reckon with in the global movie sphere.
· Akwa Ibom has one of the first Prelates of the Methodist Church – Bishop Sunday MBANG.
· In literature, Akwa Ibom has produced Uwem AKPAN, Anietie ISONG, etc., whose works have won laurels.
· And to add to all these, Akwa Ibom is also the number one producer of oil in the nation
And, for a lot of those who do not know, the Efik people of Calabar migrated from the now Uruan Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom.
Till today, whenever the Obong of Calabar dies, it is an Uruan man that crowns another. The Efik people as we know them today are ethnic children, more or less, of the Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom state.
The essence of this campaign is not to spread bile between these two sister tribes. It is just to set records straight. Indeed, as it is said, you bale the water while it is still at the knees. If such a scandalizing error can be made on national TV, the water has indeed come to the ankle. Every people have the right to self-assertion. Surely any well-meaning Nigerian can understand that, especially looking at our multi-lingual, multi-ethnic nation.
We want Nigerians and indeed the entire world to know that there is Uyo, just as there is Calabar, and that there is Akwa Ibom, just as there is Cross River. We are Akwa Ibomites, not Cross Riverians, and this needs to register in every mind!
We are of the opinion, that NTA should tender an apology to the Akwa Ibom people and we've gone ahead to create a petition to that regard. Sign the petition here, if you share in our opinion>
Join the campaign: #UyoNotCalabar; #AkwaIbomNotCrossRiver. It might not bother you today, but someday it might.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by 1bunne4lif(m): 1:09pm On Sep 04
Ok
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Tolexander: 1:12pm On Sep 04
The match, like all events of such magnitude, was reported on National TV. NTA however, had it that the match was played in Calabar, Cross River State – a rather egregious error for a national TV station. And this little mistake is the reason why Akwa Ibomites are hurting: the fact that Uyo was elided for Calabar, or that Uyo was subsumed under Calabar.NTA is still dwelling in the pre 87 era when Calabar was the capital of Cross River state still having Uyo as one of the towns in the state, before the creation of Akwa Ibom from it.
Little wonder Channels, AIT, Silverbird, TVC et al have surpassed NTA in terms of relevance.
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by xcommando(m): 1:19pm On Sep 04
May be because of the believe that akwa ibom speaks calabar language,
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by IbomPR: 1:20pm On Sep 04
For more info on the campaign, please visit>> http://ibompr.com
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by sukafia: 1:23pm On Sep 04
NTA news ticker (Scroll bar) reported the match was played in Calabar. That's too big an error for a National TV. The Akwa Ibom people deserve an apology.
Oga Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by veragistonline(f): 1:39pm On Sep 04
NTA really should tender an apology to the Akwa Ibom people.
cc; Mynd44, OAM4J
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by IbomPR: 1:47pm On Sep 04
xcommando:
Akwa Ibom does not speak Calabar language. Calabar (Cross River State) speaks Efik while Akwa Ibom majorly speaks Ibibio. Yes, some part of Akwa Ibom does speak Efik but the major language is Ibibio.
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by IbomPR: 1:51pm On Sep 04
Tolexander:
Its a shame. They need to understand Its #UyoNotCalabar
A state that has existed for 30 years is not a small state. An Akwa Ibom boy/girl is not a Calabar boy/girl.
Akwa Ibom - Uyo
Cross River - Calabar
2 Likes
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by NCP: 2:08pm On Sep 04
So Imo and Abia, Kebbi and Sokoto, Whatdaya Goat To Say?
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Amberon11: 2:59pm On Sep 04
That bike should be riding them, not the other way round.
NCP:
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by IbomPR: 2:43pm On Sep 05
Please help us spread this message
Mynd44, OAM4J, Lalasticlala
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by markfemisgay: 3:38pm On Sep 05
IbomPR:The first governor of central bank was alhaji mai borno. His picture is on the 1000 naira note. Op your post is full of lies and it doesn't worth front page.
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by MyNewJackeT: 4:34pm On Sep 05
NCP:
it's the same thing just like AKWA IBOM AND CROSS RIVER STATE ARE THE SAME THING.
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by MyNewJackeT: 4:36pm On Sep 05
markfemisgay:
have you held a #1000note before?
3 Likes
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by markfemisgay: 4:38pm On Sep 05
MyNewJackeT:?.
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Eastside046: 4:43pm On Sep 05
Diz Akwa Ibom people na tribal bigots
we see una as de same so make una no dey differentiate
See as dem dey chest beat dey call useless people as great people
Akwa Ibom as a whole cannot compete with my Town Ogidi in Anambra state wen it comes to great people..
2 Likes
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Greatzeus(m): 6:01pm On Sep 05
NTA been falling hands since my primary school era.
A TV station that doesn't know that Uyo is in Akwa Ibom,is that one a TV station.
Moustache fall on them
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by IbomPR: 3:27pm
markfemisgay:
Full of lies? why not point out the lies? Pull out your 1000 naira note and check the name of the man at the right hand side. Thanks
Clement Nyong Isong, CFR was a Nigerian banker and politician who was governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.
Source: Wikipedia
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by yaki84: 3:55pm
Eastside046:can we now say ur town ogidi is in enugu state?
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by BAILMONEY: 3:55pm
Ntoakwaibom
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by kkaluko: 4:20pm
E no concern us ooo... All na calabar
1 Like
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by 4ward(m): 4:22pm
ok now
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Thobiy(m): 4:22pm
Its a mistake, no one is perfect
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by magoo10: 4:23pm
OK the dullard have also infected NTA with brain loss.
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by 1Sharon(f): 4:24pm
Ppl that kill kids for being witches. Fvck em
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by GloryCardinal(m): 4:24pm
This political TV anyone on power is their supporter if you loose you are no longer their supporter
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:26pm
It is well.
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Nellybank(m): 4:27pm
You mind them? Na so them go dey confuse themselves. Kudos to Obong Victor Attah and most especially Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio who took Akwa Ibom state off from the shadow of CRS. Proudly Akwa Ibomite
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Enoquin(f): 4:27pm
Imagine, such an error from NTA. Shame!
But OP, Cross Riverians do not speak just Efik, there are various languages in that state. The town's (calabar) lingua franca is Efik but it is also erroneous to think Efik is used for the whole of cross river.
#ntoakwaibom
#ayenannang
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by okerekeikpo: 4:28pm
Nta Na very useless station, who still watches them?
|Re: It's Uyo, Not Calabar; Akwa Ibom, Not Cross River - Akwa Ibomites Tell NTA by Aspireahead(m): 4:28pm
but when it suits you guys you begin to claim Calabar. start your campaign by telling your numerous brothers in the cross river civil service to resign from their jobs.
Why Do Nigerian Actors And Actresses Want To Become Musicians? / Countdown To Premier Of Prisonbreak Season3: 2hrs:40mins:50secs / Can "harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows" - Part 2 Overtake "titanic"
Viewing this topic: evolvepress, unite4real, Zilifish, Ruhegertyp, ItachiUchiha, vickoozy(m), jstemmanex(m), buchio7(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), mosedgreat(m), geogift(f), MRAKBEE(m), Opelwonder(m), hamatime, arthurous(m), Monjerk, jafardambatta(m), kachijack(m), oldman112, celestialAgent(m), lovedigger, dgbaba, monimekaz(m), bubbaslim, ITbomb(m), Donwizy1(m), kessgreen(m), mambani, ForValour, drizslim(m), Koboko99(m), latonyn(m), emmahoney(m), herich(m), Calebbold, anetuno(m), CEOYOMZZYBLOG, fran6co(m), Charleschidera(m), alexistaiwo, Ayomidric(m), echampion(m), iyisco2001(m), StRichard(m), yehesica, panco, xpressng(m), MPEROR, issy4vic, Enosa1(m), arabralph(m), yomijnr(m), ronpeters(m), omololu2020(m), Nkmonic, eikenberry(m), chyka33, Oluwasegunbash(m), peter0071(m), warbay, abecent(m), plethoral, Andalus(m), clarocuzioo(m), thespokenword, Trinity33(m), Mekanus(m), Onojanson(m), chynie, Humblesam(m), Blackchampion, usenemma, Pampasi, Anasko(m), davillian(m), Tolexander, Engenuo(m), Silas0(m), Sall(m), papa007, BIBLESPEAKS(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), brownlolly(m), Sapiosexuality(m), Asuokaa, onpoint247, Lexxyla, UDIOK, hugoboss70(m), potent5(m), cyrilfosy(m), 01mcfadden(m), Efewestern, SLOVFO, catlova2, musamuzamil, lammie21(m), Joseunlimited(f), VERDA, Proudgorgeousga(f), kumari089(m), Only1mi(f), Netroemmy(m), Error403, username226, dynamicshow, swankmee(f), agadez007(m), spacks(m), troubleseller, samyyoung(m), olopaooo(m), empron(m), Letslive, Stephandeswardt, Damfostopper(m), mascot19(m), whyteteeth, emoa2002(m), tosynbolade(m), uchrikk(m), crouch2014(m), mezcri(m), edirex, markfemisgay, fippycbk(m), chrisantus25(f), wendyberry(m), Ebay14(m), Odingo1, sunny3kng(m), odamaken(m), Nwaoguta(m), Onide(m), mizGene(f), abbeyd17(m), ashaju33, Alech101(m), vislabraye(m), Edoi, Flatties, NubiLove(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15