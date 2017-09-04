Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House (7111 Views)

Mr Theodore Ezeunara, Chairman of the union in Johannesburg South, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that persons claiming to be members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a political party, allegedly took over the house.



He said that the EFF members chased away the tenants in the building and brought in new persons.



He said that efforts made by the owner of the house and the union to stop the hijacking fell on deaf ears.



He said that the union had lodged a complaint with the police on the hijacking and trespassing on a property.



The owner of the house, who did not want his name mentioned for safety, said that he bought the property in 2011.



“The house is a bungalow, comprising of four bedroom flat, two-bedroom guest house and two rooms boy quarters.



“Last week, some people came to the house, claiming to be members of a political party, drove away the tenants, alleging that they (tenants) were foreigners.



“It is clear that this is a case of hijacking and trespassing on a private property,” he said.



Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of Nigeria Union, said that the case had been reported to the national secretariat of the union.



“We will hand it over to our national legal adviser to take it up,” he said. (NAN)





SouthAfricans with their troublesome act again... 6 Likes

And then Nigerians go see the once when they our country them go carry them like egg. Smh 4 Likes 1 Share

Good for them..... build in your country... them go say No .... Invest in your country... them go say No



SA.. we are coming for u SA.. we are coming for u

But why are these South Africans treating Nigerians as criminals? The same people Nigeria rescued from apartheid slavery 8 Likes

oya come answer kwesion Abike dabirioya come answer kwesion

What did we really do to the South Africans. They do much despise Nigerians and everything Nigerian. Are there no laws in that country?

Nigerians are too nice... No matter how you try to paint us black. We entertain our guest 4 Likes

Xenophobia everywhere 1 Like

Jaqenhghar, are you sure Nigerians still go to school? How do you hijack a house?







So as the house big reach dem no get BadArse or Rascal from Nigeria ghetto, to teach that EFF lessons of their life.



Just because i came to cook my rice with your stove, doesnt mean you are the owner of the food.



So as the house big reach dem no get BadArse or Rascal from Nigeria ghetto, to teach that EFF lessons of their life.

Just because i came to cook my rice with your stove, doesnt mean you are the owner of the food.

.....Xenophobic people.

Why won't they treat Nigerians like garbage when buhari is still the president 1 Like

Jaytecq:

Brother are you okay at all or you did not read the story before commenting

This south africans are really bitting more than the can chew 3 Likes

Some South Africans are sadists. They just want to reap where they didn't sow 3 Likes 1 Share

Why not travel and explore other countries to see the reason why people migrate for a better life? Jaytecq:

Good for them..... build in your country... them go say No .... Invest in your country... them go say No 3 Likes

We're busy snapping Pinshure @Shoperite

Nigerians owing billions of legit properties everywhere not non making sense 1s in dia country...dis case go soon die bcus d owner dosnt want to mention his name..else we kn dem...politians

But why cant you say what your name is?



What secuity when they already invaded and took over your house?

banmee:





Jaqenhghar, are you sure Nigerians still go to school? How do you hijack a house? That's South African English parlance That's South African English parlance