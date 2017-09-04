₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Anstalk(f): 2:03pm
The Nigeria Union in South Africa has protested against the hijack of a house belonging to a Nigerian Baptist missionary in that country.
Mr Theodore Ezeunara, Chairman of the union in Johannesburg South, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that persons claiming to be members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a political party, allegedly took over the house.
He said that the EFF members chased away the tenants in the building and brought in new persons.
He said that efforts made by the owner of the house and the union to stop the hijacking fell on deaf ears.
He said that the union had lodged a complaint with the police on the hijacking and trespassing on a property.
The owner of the house, who did not want his name mentioned for safety, said that he bought the property in 2011.
“The house is a bungalow, comprising of four bedroom flat, two-bedroom guest house and two rooms boy quarters.
“Last week, some people came to the house, claiming to be members of a political party, drove away the tenants, alleging that they (tenants) were foreigners.
“It is clear that this is a case of hijacking and trespassing on a private property,” he said.
Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of Nigeria Union, said that the case had been reported to the national secretariat of the union.
“We will hand it over to our national legal adviser to take it up,” he said. (NAN)
Source: http://anstalk.com/south-africans-hijacked-nigerian-houses/
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by shunletsam(m): 2:35pm
SouthAfricans with their troublesome act again...
6 Likes
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 2:43pm
SECOND TO COMMENT AT LEAST;
WE ARE COMING CLOSER!!
1 Like
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Johngla(m): 2:43pm
And then Nigerians go see the once when they our country them go carry them like egg. Smh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by 234mart(m): 2:43pm
all is well
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Jaytecq(m): 2:44pm
SA.. we are coming for u
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by xpressng(m): 2:44pm
bad
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by nairavsdollars: 2:44pm
But why are these South Africans treating Nigerians as criminals? The same people Nigeria rescued from apartheid slavery
8 Likes
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by DICKtator: 2:45pm
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by jobbers: 2:45pm
hmmm
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by free2ryhme: 2:45pm
Abike dabiri
oya come answer kwesion
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by apesinola001(m): 2:45pm
Wetin consign me
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Odianose13(m): 2:46pm
What did we really do to the South Africans. They do much despise Nigerians and everything Nigerian. Are there no laws in that country?
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by apesinola001(m): 2:46pm
Next NeWS pls
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by apesinola001(m): 2:47pm
I will comment later
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by jegz25(m): 2:47pm
Nigerians are too nice... No matter how you try to paint us black. We entertain our guest
4 Likes
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Essence1900: 2:47pm
Xenophobia everywhere
1 Like
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by banmee(m): 2:47pm
Anstalk:
Jaqenhghar, are you sure Nigerians still go to school? How do you hijack a house?
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Fuadeiza(m): 2:47pm
Leh me pick a space first, before i read
Modification;
So as the house big reach dem no get BadArse or Rascal from Nigeria ghetto, to teach that EFF lessons of their life.
Just because i came to cook my rice with your stove, doesnt mean you are the owner of the food.
2 Likes
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Johnemeka247: 2:47pm
Wow
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by AdeniranBJ: 2:47pm
.....Xenophobic people.
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by ZombieTAMER: 2:47pm
Why won't they treat Nigerians like garbage when buhari is still the president
1 Like
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by WebSurfer(m): 2:48pm
Jaytecq:Brother are you okay at all or you did not read the story before commenting
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Ladyjumong(f): 2:48pm
This south africans are really bitting more than the can chew
3 Likes
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Johnemeka247: 2:48pm
Ok
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by Benjom(m): 2:49pm
Some South Africans are sadists. They just want to reap where they didn't sow
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by ruffcoin09(m): 2:50pm
Why not travel and explore other countries to see the reason why people migrate for a better life?
Jaytecq:
3 Likes
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by lankieman: 2:50pm
We're busy snapping Pinshure @Shoperite
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by point5: 2:51pm
Nigerians owing billions of legit properties everywhere not non making sense 1s in dia country...dis case go soon die bcus d owner dosnt want to mention his name..else we kn dem...politians
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by WebSurfer(m): 2:51pm
But why cant you say what your name is?
What secuity when they already invaded and took over your house?
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by menstrualpad: 2:52pm
banmee:That's South African English parlance
|Re: South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian's House by vicque(f): 2:52pm
Omonile sef dey southy?
1 Like
