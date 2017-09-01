₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 2:04pm
Davido's Babymama and Mama Imade, Sofiatu Momodu shared this photos on Social Media bearing cleavage.
She also tagged the photo;
Oyaaaa Ooooo hide your fathers.
See Another Photo Below:
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/davidos-babymama-sofia-momodu-bears.html
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:05pm
OLOSHO!!!
34 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by boman2014: 2:06pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Florblu(f): 2:08pm
Her "slippers cleavage"
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 2:15pm
So this girl don finish with young boys like Davido na thier papa she wan come born for ?
18 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:18pm
when some women have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING valuable to showcase in order to attract a man, they flaunt their bodies as bait to the deluded (aka Davido)... no wonder she was fukced and dropped, when her body is what she put forward!
i guess she is advertising for more....
12 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:29pm
Florblu:
...coming from a lady? It is a certified slappers Boobs
16 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:49pm
Oya hide your boobs
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Johnemeka247: 2:49pm
Ok
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:49pm
This bitch is is doing everything to win Davido's heart
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by stcool(m): 2:49pm
My heart cries out for this generation...A wicked and perverted generation.
How can a mother take Olosho as work. Hide your fathers...Which Kind nonsense be this
5 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by pautex: 2:50pm
Davido has removed all the milk there.
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 2:50pm
Weed infested boobs
Nothing more
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 2:50pm
k
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by vicque(f): 2:50pm
Everything about these boobs is irritating.
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 2:51pm
Nice
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by affable4: 2:52pm
K
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 2:52pm
Fallen boobs
Check mine...still kuloto
4 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:52pm
Dry bones shall rise again
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 2:52pm
stop promoting this girl abeg.. dry breast
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 2:52pm
fairly used!...
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by affable4: 2:52pm
Nothing else to offer than fallen boobs supported by very tight push up bras.
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 2:53pm
Shes looking fly, but i still don't get the caption: Hide your fathers? for what?
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 2:53pm
Olosho......
Mr Dele na my........
Dele na my......
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by cstr1000: 2:53pm
Is it the same cleavage that has been boob-fuccked by davido?
Carry your market dey go.
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 2:53pm
in the next ten years this boobs will dissolve
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Olanrefront3355(m): 2:53pm
Olympus has fallen
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 2:54pm
naijaisGOOD:haba !!
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by Mopolchi: 2:54pm
SMH
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by creamylicious(f): 2:54pm
Y should we hide our fathers? When fathers re thru wt u, they will kiss and tell for bloggers to publish
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by dadabashua1(m): 2:56pm
Pweetyjuddy:hmmmmm
|Re: Sophia Momodu Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 2:57pm
Wicked people... How you call her Sofiatu
