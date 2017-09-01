₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,913 members, 3,768,212 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 03:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children (8216 Views)
Take A Look At Ifeanyi Ubah's House / Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) / Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 45th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by todaynewsreview: 2:06pm
"The love in our family flows strong and deep, leaving us special memories to treasure and keep. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BETTER HALF".
Dr.( Mrs) UCHE UBAH
..................................................................
"Special thanks to the special gifts from God; my lovely wife and my beautiful of-springs who have been my pillar of strength throughout my journey here on earth.Your invaluable presence in my life has given me wings to soar as high as I can dream. Together, we will soar as high as the Lord permits."
Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah
More here: http://naijanewsheadlines.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/ifeanyi-ubah-46-see-his-wifes-birthday.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Tolexander: 2:11pm
Were these children born the same day?
Cos hardly could one notice the difference in their age.
13 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by AtbuAbdul(m): 2:53pm
Cute family!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Pweetyjuddy(f): 2:53pm
Nice
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:53pm
Happy Birthday Sir!!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Kizyte(m): 2:54pm
Happy Buff-day Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah (Capital Oil)!
We the people of Nnewi so much appreciate everything you've done for us.
More God's protection and blessings to you and your household!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by oyoyoyo: 2:55pm
This man should run for president. Watch him giving the government priceless advice on how to crash dollar and revive Nigerian Economy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSNiapz-ipA
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by olaolulazio(m): 2:55pm
Age gracefully!!!!!!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Odianose13(m): 2:55pm
Nice family. That girl is protected. With 4 brothers. Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by ikombe: 2:55pm
Congrats Baba
A blessed happy birthday
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:55pm
Congrats. He seems really young!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by chris6flash: 2:55pm
Where the wife dey?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by point5: 2:56pm
Nigerian most philanthropist of our time...
Now watch da comment below...afonjas oya
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by digoster(m): 2:56pm
May you live long sir'
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by pautex: 2:56pm
God bless your hustle sir. It is well with me too!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by abokibuhari: 2:56pm
See his children but he they chop others own flesh and blood
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by uzoclinton(m): 2:56pm
So this Ifeanyi ubah I have bin hearing upandan is just 46 years old... Chei. God you must pick my call oo
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by shehuson53(m): 2:56pm
Noted! then after that...
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Mopolchi: 2:56pm
Tolexander:Na money naa, dem fresh wella.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Enemking: 2:57pm
Which one is the wife and which is the daughter
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Nutase(f): 2:58pm
Confused. Is It his wife's birthday?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Benjom(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Ladyjumong(f): 2:58pm
Awwwn, cute family
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by eddieguru(m): 2:58pm
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by misschacha: 2:59pm
Nice
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Segadem(m): 3:00pm
Tolexander:money is speaking here, I can bet it,the age gap from the first born to the last can't be more than 7 yrs
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by udifia4life: 3:00pm
hbd sir wullnp age gracefully.........
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Wanice: 3:01pm
Beautiful family. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft-jezzay-tonightprod-jayrush/
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by Odianose13(m): 3:02pm
point5:
I'm quoting to correct your grammar.
You can say......
Nigeria's most celebrated philanthropist of our time
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children by tonero230(m): 3:02pm
Utu nwoke Kara aka na amu odogwu.Capital,nna gi utu ya Kara aka.
1 Like
Business Partner Is Needed In Haulage Bussiness / Annual Reports For Listed Companies In Nigeria / Exporting Used Car Parts To Nigeria
Viewing this topic: globigpun(m), Eu24(m), McReoz, Fancylife(m), Vokians(m), palamo(m), justiniyke(m), az65, Classicalman(m), wayaa007(m), johcalleb(m), ThisIsLeo(m), sunsewa16, Jesubiyi01(m), Pivot, BOMA2912(m), Jamalj, ibodom, sarutobie(m), scofield(m), oluwaju1lo(m), Jssamuel33(m), favouredon(f), etosly, ogidiarinzep, aduhube, Candyjohn, tunde55(m), lexsals4real(m), chinnyvera, monday1x, ugolandy, fayvoh(f), fluxbush(f), saintchibu(m), toyecoach(m), handsomeyinka(m), snassdala86(m), habeeb246(m), Elvis2kay, Openreach, maria43, Tkcyril, DKOKO3(m), kenyibe, micklplus(m), Machiny, NIKEDEEDS(m), Arsasee(m), Gpopsicle(m), buchio7(m), talktome, joeprince23(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3