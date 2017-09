Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Ifeanyi Ubah Celebrates His 46th Birthday. Pictured With His Wife & Children (8216 Views)

Dr.( Mrs) UCHE UBAH

"Special thanks to the special gifts from God; my lovely wife and my beautiful of-springs who have been my pillar of strength throughout my journey here on earth.Your invaluable presence in my life has given me wings to soar as high as I can dream. Together, we will soar as high as the Lord permits."

Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah



Were these children born the same day?



Cute family!

Nice

Happy Birthday Sir!!

Happy Buff-day Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah (Capital Oil)!



We the people of Nnewi so much appreciate everything you've done for us.



More God's protection and blessings to you and your household! 1 Like 2 Shares







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSNiapz-ipA This man should run for president. Watch him giving the government priceless advice on how to crash dollar and revive Nigerian Economy 4 Likes 1 Share

Age gracefully!!!!!!

Nice family. That girl is protected. With 4 brothers. Lol 3 Likes







Congrats. He seems really young!

Where the wife dey?

Nigerian most philanthropist of our time...

May you live long sir'

God bless your hustle sir. It is well with me too!

See his children but he they chop others own flesh and blood

So this Ifeanyi ubah I have bin hearing upandan is just 46 years old... Chei. God you must pick my call oo 1 Like

Which one is the wife and which is the daughter 4 Likes

Confused. Is It his wife's birthday?

Awwwn, cute family 1 Like

Nice

hbd sir wullnp age gracefully.........

point5:

Nigerian most philanthropist of our time...

Now watch da comment below...afonjas oya

I'm quoting to correct your grammar.

You can say......



Nigeria's most celebrated philanthropist of our time I'm quoting to correct your grammar.You can say......Nigeria'sof our time 3 Likes