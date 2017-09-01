Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks (6699 Views)

Watch Video Below As Akpororo Shades Him:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUqYVdqMW94&feature=youtu.be



Check More Via Source:

Nigerian Rapper "Yung6ix" has reply comedian "Akpororo" for shading him and advice him to have bought a hit song with the N3.9 millions he recently splashed on drinks inside a club.

who them epp ??



yeyebrities...

3 Likes





2. Why you sef go buy drinks of 3.9m come put am online sef ?



3. Just gerrarahia. 1. Akpororo na comedian, so it's in his job description to make fun of people, don't take it personal.2. Why you sef go buy drinks of 3.9m come put am online sef ?3. Just gerrarahia. 58 Likes 2 Shares

Na u sabi oo

I think say na play now, this one don take am personal.



Otiti koro 2 Likes 1 Share

Yung6ix is the best rapper in Africa whether you like it or not 11 Likes

k

Yung who

digoster:

Yung6ix is the best rapper in Africa whether you like it or not lol...he is not even d best rapper in Warri.

Erigga be like "Cow wey go Yankee dey come back as cornbeef" lol...he is not even d best rapper in Warri.Erigga be like "Cow wey go Yankee dey come back as cornbeef" 24 Likes

All this yeye yahoo boys forming musician self 12 Likes

Fake lives

How is this slamming?

Yung6ix brain done knock

Lol.

Na the 2 of them sabi

ClintonNzedimma:



lol...not even d best rapper in warri na you be best rapper 4 warri na you be best rapper 4 warri

digoster:

Yung6ix is the best rapper in Africa whether you like it or not I can't remember him having any hit song I can't remember him having any hit song 5 Likes

slamming indeed

Guy, just live any life... Fake life, real life, duplicate life, any type at all... Bottom line is that there're people who will always hate you. 1 Like

How now? Yungsix no be the whole money dem use sign u be that? 1 Like

digoster:

Yung6ix is the best rapper in Africa whether you like it or not Best gini?..... Alaraka ma leleyi ke Best gini?..... Alaraka ma leleyi ke

Ycee no wel Y u go flaunt dat kind money self Hit LIKE if u luv Akpororo

Every damn poo nigger splash, whether real or fake...they would always want to make it public!...

Psquare be like *Dis own too na news*

ClintonNzedimma:



lol...he is not even d best rapper in Warri.

Erigga be like "Cow wey go Yankee dey come back as cornbeef" oboy i don peace for.body oboy i don peace for.body

Akpororo get bad and big �. .E pain yung6ix sha. .... Akpororo get bad and big �. .E pain yung6ix sha. ....

Enemking:

I can't remember him having any hit song leave hit song, if you dey into hip-hop you go know leave hit song, if you dey into hip-hop you go know 1 Like

Hope say in d near future they wont be asking us to contribute. Make him invest d money so we wont hear stories that touch d heart.

3.9 million naira on drinks alone, nigga 3.9 million naira drinks would only weaken ur kidney.



3.9 million would have done you a lot more good than drinks, a new land, a new car, a new business would have been better and you wey no even be an A-List artist to spend such amount is so crazy and ridiculous