|Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Muckross1122(m): 2:12pm
Nigerian Rapper "Yung6ix" has reply comedian "Akpororo" for shading him and advice him to have bought a hit song with the N3.9 millions he recently splashed on drinks inside a club.
Watch Video Below As Akpororo Shades Him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUqYVdqMW94&feature=youtu.be
Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/09/yung6ix-come-for-akpororo-after-he.html
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by UncleRichy(m): 2:19pm
who them epp ??
yeyebrities...
3 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by NairalandCS(m): 2:25pm
1. Akpororo na comedian, so it's in his job description to make fun of people, don't take it personal.
2. Why you sef go buy drinks of 3.9m come put am online sef ?
3. Just gerrarahia.
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:31pm
Na u sabi oo
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by fuckerstard: 2:36pm
I think say na play now, this one don take am personal.
Otiti koro
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by digoster(m): 2:38pm
Yung6ix is the best rapper in Africa whether you like it or not
11 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Jaytecq(m): 2:59pm
k
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Ladyjumong(f): 2:59pm
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by nairalandfreak(m): 2:59pm
Yung who
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by ClintonNzedimma(m): 3:00pm
digoster:lol...he is not even d best rapper in Warri.
Erigga be like "Cow wey go Yankee dey come back as cornbeef"
24 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Wanice: 3:00pm
Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft-jezzay-tonightprod-jayrush/
2 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by ikombe: 3:00pm
All this yeye yahoo boys forming musician self
12 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by nairavsdollars: 3:00pm
Fake lives
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Amberon11: 3:00pm
How is this slamming?
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by AfonjaBoston: 3:00pm
Yung6ix brain done knock
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:01pm
Lol.
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by columbus007(m): 3:01pm
Na the 2 of them sabi
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by digoster(m): 3:01pm
ClintonNzedimma:na you be best rapper 4 warri
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Enemking: 3:01pm
digoster:I can't remember him having any hit song
5 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by coalcoal1(m): 3:01pm
slamming indeed
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by kullozone(m): 3:01pm
Guy, just live any life... Fake life, real life, duplicate life, any type at all... Bottom line is that there're people who will always hate you.
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by takenadoh: 3:02pm
How now? Yungsix no be the whole money dem use sign u be that?
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Mohwin(m): 3:02pm
digoster:Best gini?..... Alaraka ma leleyi ke
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by williamdeluxe(m): 3:02pm
Ycee no wel Y u go flaunt dat kind money self Hit LIKE if u luv Akpororo
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by sirnoah(m): 3:02pm
Every damn poo nigger splash, whether real or fake...they would always want to make it public!...
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by nwafresh(m): 3:02pm
Psquare be like *Dis own too na news*
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Johngla(m): 3:02pm
ClintonNzedimma:oboy i don peace for.body
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by slic0355(m): 3:03pm
Akpororo get bad and big �. .E pain yung6ix sha. ....
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by digoster(m): 3:03pm
Enemking:leave hit song, if you dey into hip-hop you go know
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by chikeze(m): 3:03pm
Hope say in d near future they wont be asking us to contribute. Make him invest d money so we wont hear stories that touch d heart.
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by 9japrof(m): 3:03pm
3.9 million naira on drinks alone, nigga 3.9 million naira drinks would only weaken ur kidney.
3.9 million would have done you a lot more good than drinks, a new land, a new car, a new business would have been better and you wey no even be an A-List artist to spend such amount is so crazy and ridiculous
|Re: Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks by Macdawid(m): 3:04pm
Nawa o, no more respect in the industry
1 Like
