king and entertainment personality, Shina Peller has

just made her debut in the music industry with the

release of her debut sing titled Believe.



Her dad announced the release of her official music

video with an Instagram post that reads, 'Hey

everyone! My daughter @naomipeller music video

for BELIEVE is out! Go check it out on YouTube at

Naomi Peller. Really fun and exciting video, can't wait

for you all to see it! Link in her Bio'.



Naomi made her recording debut when she was nine

years old and performed in front of a large crowd for

the first time ever on 17th August 2017, at the Peller

Unity Cup Final organized by her Dad, in memory of

her Grandad, the great Professor Peller.



Naomi's debut single "Believe" was written by her,

and in her words. She plays the violin, the guitar and

the piano.



...



some parents are really greedy



Allow her to enjoy her childhood 4 Likes 1 Share





Congrats Congrats

Congrats to her. I really love music too much.

Nice one. She should keep it up. Another ASHA in the making.



Cool

congrats to her and her family congrats to her and her family

Congrats..She should feature Que Peller in her next song.

Good to know

Keep it up girl

I love her new music video with nnamdi Kanu

Evaberry:

...



some parents are really greedy



Abeg, are you somehow related to NwAmaipke Abeg, are you somehow related to NwAmaipke 6 Likes 1 Share

activistjohnny:

Congrats to her. I really love music too much.

you love music so much, na now your morning reach abi





but you get time to comment on NL at this time. go and sleep my friend you love music so much, na now your morning reach abibut you get time to comment on NL at this time. go and sleep my friend 3 Likes

Good for them

Shina abeg visit Uk na. I like this guy sha. Most yahoo guys cannot run/establish sustainable businesses with thier loots 1 Like

NA XO









I for like book this girl for future use. Shina Peller what does it take to be your in-lawI for like book this girl for future use.

Evaberry:

...



some parents are really greedy

you dat your parents are not greedy



you still dey comment on top the small pickin success



kontinue ooo night don reach for your matter you never know you dat your parents are not greedyyou still dey comment on top the small pickin successkontinue ooo night don reach for your matter you never know

Those two evas for up there ehn

She don dey rub pancake at this age

Nawao

Meet her whr

Wetin money no fit do, i must make it in life

That's good. Congrats to her.

free2ryhme:





you dat your parents are not greedy



you still dey comment on top the small pickin success



kontinue ooo night don reach for your matter you never know abeg oooo



See finishing abeg ooooSee finishing

Evaberry:

...



some parents are really greedy



Allow her to enjoy her childhood

So you want to wait till your child is 21 to show her talents. That was in the olden days. So you want to wait till your child is 21 to show her talents. That was in the olden days.

Pretty girl