₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,425 members, 3,773,392 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 12:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video (12378 Views)
Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter / E-money Sitting Room Vs Shina Peller Sitting Room, Which Do You Prefer (photos) / Wizkid Meets Naomi Peller, 11-Year-Old Musician & Kid Of Quilox Club Owner (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by activistjohnny: 2:16pm On Sep 04
Naomi Peller, the 11 year old daughter of nightlife
king and entertainment personality, Shina Peller has
just made her debut in the music industry with the
release of her debut sing titled Believe.
Her dad announced the release of her official music
video with an Instagram post that reads, 'Hey
everyone! My daughter @naomipeller music video
for BELIEVE is out! Go check it out on YouTube at
Naomi Peller. Really fun and exciting video, can't wait
for you all to see it! Link in her Bio'.
Naomi made her recording debut when she was nine
years old and performed in front of a large crowd for
the first time ever on 17th August 2017, at the Peller
Unity Cup Final organized by her Dad, in memory of
her Grandad, the great Professor Peller.
Naomi's debut single "Believe" was written by her,
and in her words. She plays the violin, the guitar and
the piano.
Source::www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/shina-pellers-11-year-old-daughter-goes.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Evaberry(f): 2:48pm On Sep 04
...
some parents are really greedy
Allow her to enjoy her childhood
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Evablizin(f): 2:56pm On Sep 04
Congrats
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by activistjohnny: 3:19pm On Sep 04
Congrats to her. I really love music too much.
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by itiswellandwell: 10:29pm On Sep 06
Nice one. She should keep it up. Another ASHA in the making.
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by auntysimbiat(f): 10:29pm On Sep 06
Cool
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by free2ryhme: 10:29pm On Sep 06
activistjohnny:
congrats to her and her family
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:30pm On Sep 06
Congrats..She should feature Que Peller in her next song.
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Briteiyobo1(m): 10:30pm On Sep 06
Good to know
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by benlizfoods(m): 10:30pm On Sep 06
Keep it up girl
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by billycayana(f): 10:30pm On Sep 06
I love her new music video with nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by NorthSide: 10:31pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:
Abeg, are you somehow related to NwAmaipke
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by free2ryhme: 10:31pm On Sep 06
activistjohnny:
you love music so much, na now your morning reach abi
but you get time to comment on NL at this time. go and sleep my friend
3 Likes
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Sukeyusa: 10:31pm On Sep 06
Good for them
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Sniper12: 10:31pm On Sep 06
Shina abeg visit Uk na. I like this guy sha. Most yahoo guys cannot run/establish sustainable businesses with thier loots
1 Like
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by ERICCJ5(m): 10:31pm On Sep 06
NA XO
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by XaintJoel20(m): 10:32pm On Sep 06
Shina Peller what does it take to be your in-law
I for like book this girl for future use.
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:
you dat your parents are not greedy
you still dey comment on top the small pickin success
kontinue ooo night don reach for your matter you never know
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by purem(m): 10:32pm On Sep 06
Those two evas for up there ehn
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by nwakibie3(m): 10:34pm On Sep 06
She don dey rub pancake at this age
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Partnerbiz3: 10:41pm On Sep 06
Nawao
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by obaival(m): 10:47pm On Sep 06
Meet her whr
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Thobiy(m): 10:53pm On Sep 06
Wetin money no fit do, i must make it in life
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:53pm On Sep 06
That's good. Congrats to her.
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by maxiuc(m): 10:56pm On Sep 06
free2ryhme:abeg oooo
See finishing
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by haywhy80: 10:57pm On Sep 06
For affordable car cleaning service at homes and offices, book for our services at www.dotclean.com.ng or call 09036483217
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by ImaIma1(f): 11:08pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:
So you want to wait till your child is 21 to show her talents. That was in the olden days.
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by modelmike7(m): 11:32pm On Sep 06
Pretty girl
|Re: Naomi Peller Releases "Believe" Music Video by LesbianBoy(m): 11:35pm On Sep 06
What is wrong with forum sef? How many times would we meet her
Family Releases Burial Details For OJB Jezreel / 'i Dropped Out Of School For Koko Mansion’ – Rita Isokhen / BankyW's 'Good Good Loving' Video Shoot (Pictures)
Viewing this topic: Derek67(m), touchmark(m), abimbolabolaw(m), GodMercy2015, perfectgen(m), vicarsenal(m), ikyTech(m), Yemike(m), cjbaba2011, limitless777(m), Nossa(m), SIRmuel86(m), femigeisha and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13