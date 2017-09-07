₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Kolababe: 4:56pm On Sep 06
Ayobami is the beautiful wife of Shina Peller, the self acclaimed King of Nigerian night life whose club has high profile Nigerians enjoying life every night even with sometimes underage girls.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/?id=7144
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Kolababe: 4:58pm On Sep 06
Here are pics of the gorgeous Shina Peller's wife http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/?id=7144
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Evaberry(f): 5:08pm On Sep 06
Who allows an 11 year old have and manage a social media account
what an irresponsible Mum.
You will soon see what you are looking for
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Partnerbiz3: 5:10pm On Sep 06
Take her out of media pls.
These paedophile go spoil her abeg?
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Nutase(f): 5:18pm On Sep 06
Perverts.
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by BlackDBagba: 5:21pm On Sep 06
Can't stop this.... Hammer time.
Well you can , take her out of social media. Protect the lil' innocence she's got left.
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by thesicilian: 5:21pm On Sep 06
Later they'll say paedophilia is part of their religion.
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Evablizin(f): 5:24pm On Sep 06
More toast,roast etc is coming as long as she is on social media,you better get use to it since 11years old girl must be on social media.mtchwwwwww
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by optional1(f): 5:32pm On Sep 06
at 11 how many of us knows what is called social media....
You show her off to the world so deal with what comes after it more guys are queuing up already...
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Macdawid(m): 5:47pm On Sep 06
Catch them young sturvz
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by silkytouch(m): 6:01pm On Sep 06
Shey you be modern mum na...
You neva start to de issue warnings, at 11 the only pages I knew were those of my notebooks and textbooks.
You carry phone give small girl wey never reach teen age sef come de para.
All I see is ant infested firewood...you know the rest.
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by muller101(m): 6:04pm On Sep 06
The mum should get ready. More are cumming
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by firebaby(f): 6:09pm On Sep 06
Why should she be on social media in the first place I feel she is still young though.... My one piece ww
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by alexialin: 7:00pm On Sep 06
muller101:
Lol
If her mum was like my mum?
Be ready for showdown with trails of insults following such men.
Shame will. Make the men run for cover.. Lol
She will give it in harsh terms to the men she catches, as e dey hot!
She can protect like kilode.
Lol
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by muller101(m): 7:25pm On Sep 06
alexialin:some men no de hear o.
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by alexialin: 7:30pm On Sep 06
muller101:
During my own growing stage, they heard and feared.. Lol
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by OrestesDante: 8:35pm On Sep 06
A butcher shouldn't be tired of seeing blood.
Na wa ooo.... Make dem no touch your daughter ba? Continue
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by femi4: 8:42pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:for the first time, this transgendered make sense
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by femi4: 8:43pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:for the first time, this shemal.e make sense
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by bigsmoke2(m): 10:22pm On Sep 06
Thirsty asss nigerrs everywhere
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by itiswellandwell: 10:31pm On Sep 06
Hmmmm... Her Mum had better get the account deleted for her cos MORE are still coming...
Hmmmm... Her Mum had better get the account deleted for her cos MORE are still coming...
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Sukeyusa: 10:32pm On Sep 06
Pedophile ti Gbera
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by kennygee(f): 10:32pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:
That is the generation of silly mothers we have these days.
What is wrong with a Nokia torch light phone till the child is done with Secondary school.
Many slay queens on IG are Minors who dress scantily on IG to attract followers, some take pictures in their underwear and take mirror selfies.
And mummy and daddy are still thinking their kids are innocent.
See the long weave on wey small pikin carry for head biko. That's how they will be attracting Paedophiles upandan
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Johnemeka247: 10:32pm On Sep 06
Ok
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Sep 06
Kolababe:
na useless man
mdm no vex
e village pipu dey do am
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Sep 06
some pipu no just get shame sha
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Eaglekus001: 10:34pm On Sep 06
Evaberry:This is the fact
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Guestlander: 10:34pm On Sep 06
She should have reminded him that her grandfather was a magician and he risk being turned to a frog if he doesn't back off.
But seriously, there are too many pedophiles in Nigeria.
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by Bootybuttchic(f): 10:34pm On Sep 06
Too many poor and little minded people on here!
So you dont know instagram feeds can be filtered in other to prevent seeing explicit photos!
And many of you are claiming you uses nokia phones at her age?when did phone enter nigeria?where you hoping to use an iphone in the year 2000? Had you even seen a computer before? Because you may have been less privilesged doesnt mean you shoukd hate on priviledged people,i will keep saying it ,nairaland has been occupied by hungry,angry and frustrated people! If mark zuckerberg was born in this country there wouldnt have beena facebook! Too many shallow minded people in this country....tomorrow they will blame the government!
Evaberry:please keep queit....only a fooool talks just because they think they should and on nairaland when trying to get likes...
An 11year old having a social media account makes the mother irresponsible? You are really delusional and also a slowpoke ...
The girl is by no way posting a nude picture of herself moreover she sings and would need media hype as much as possible!
That paedophile is the ome you should be attackimg and not the mother slowpoke! Its people like you who support rapists and accuse the victim of not dressing properly and deserved to be raped!
You are one of those people whom the media has given space to vent out every crap that manages to get out of your dead beat head..please stop coming to nl to spew trash! 10year olds visit nl....and they may think you made sense....i see your post on the front page most times and you have nevr made sense,the new front page chasers are usually dumvb posters!
Grow up please
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by BCISLTD: 10:35pm On Sep 06
really stupid mum..what's she doing on social media at that age...
|Re: Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter by kalemy: 10:36pm On Sep 06
she's not even a teen yet
