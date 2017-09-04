₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by EvenBlogger: 2:29pm
Mide Funmi Martins shared these lovely pictures , to say Happy new week to Fans , check it out below.
Shared with caption ..
Happy Holiday & Happy New Week Peeps!!!.... New Week New Blessings In Sha Allah...
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/actress-mide-funmi-martins-shares-new-adorable-pictures
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:32pm
adorable
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by 40kobo77: 2:32pm
Wow.
Is this not the Ooni of Ife runaway bride Wuraola?
These light skin ladies are starting to confuse me like the Chinese. They all look alike to me now.
Can't tell a real light skin with the fake ones now.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by fuckerstard: 2:33pm
Not bad, this one still dey take care of her knuckles
Afmagic Yoruba
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Tolexander: 2:42pm
40kobo77:remove the cobweb in your eyes bro!
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by folakemigeh(f): 3:19pm
I like her attire, she looks amazing
BTW: I really need this food right now, i'm so famished
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Alameer(m): 3:19pm
[I love you die baby
] wish to have you on bed just for 30second
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Odianose13(m): 3:19pm
Would u like to marry a ruler in yorubaland? We need a queen in white....... Lol. Nice outfit tho.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:19pm
She looks adorable and very beautiful
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by oladiti00(m): 3:20pm
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by mickeymimi: 3:20pm
seems she just returned from Hajj...not bad
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by simplytemmie(f): 3:20pm
Nice
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:21pm
oloshooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by inourcare: 3:22pm
Arabian Queen Abi?
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Amajerry83(m): 3:22pm
Too many fine women in this country. Thank God say I don marry if not I for dey confused till now.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by uzoclinton(m): 3:23pm
mchew
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by maryjan8(f): 3:23pm
Nice
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 3:23pm
Can someone share her 'before' photo? Can't seem to remember the face.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by ayamprecious: 3:23pm
In other news
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Wanice: 3:25pm
Make una hear my new track o. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft-jezzay-tonightprod-jayrush/
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by luminouz(m): 3:25pm
40kobo77:Lmaooooo
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by gaburiel(m): 3:27pm
Alameer:
Are you a 30 seconds man?
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by emmasege: 3:27pm
40kobo77:She used to be as dark as a typical African. Why do these ladies take so much pleasure in bleaching these days ?
In this lady's case, what amazes me is how she ended up with the kind of man she married. This is why I counsel young ladies to never underestimate the manipulative powers of 'Alfas'.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Burgerlomo: 3:27pm
She's absolutely gorgeous.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by seunmohmoh(f): 3:28pm
her facial expression though
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Oyindidi(f): 3:29pm
She dey send ooni message
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by teacherbim(f): 3:29pm
Jacksparr0w1207:All the females in your fmly are the same oloshooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by AuroraB(f): 3:29pm
I no wan talk my mind
But, that her husband, is he a young man or something? #confused
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by 40kobo77: 3:30pm
folakemigeh:
Go buy am with your own money.
No man here go offer to take you out,if you dey think say your advance "Ragging" go work.
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by feelgoodstuffs(m): 3:30pm
She's biuriful
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Oyindidi(f): 3:30pm
folakemigeh:Go cook am na, abi u no sabi?
|Re: Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures by Daeyou(m): 3:33pm
teacherbim:What causes the disagreement
