Shared with caption ..



Happy Holiday & Happy New Week Peeps!!!.... New Week New Blessings In Sha Allah...

Mide Funmi Martins shared these lovely pictures , to say Happy new week to Fans , check it out below.

adorable

Wow.



Is this not the Ooni of Ife runaway bride Wuraola?



These light skin ladies are starting to confuse me like the Chinese. They all look alike to me now.



Can't tell a real light skin with the fake ones now. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Not bad, this one still dey take care of her knuckles



Afmagic Yoruba

I like her attire, she looks amazing





BTW: I really need this food right now, i'm so famished 5 Likes 1 Share

[I love you die baby

] wish to have you on bed just for 30second

Would u like to marry a ruler in yorubaland? We need a queen in white....... Lol. Nice outfit tho.

She looks adorable and very beautiful

seems she just returned from Hajj...not bad

Nice

oloshooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Arabian Queen Abi?

Too many fine women in this country. Thank God say I don marry if not I for dey confused till now.

mchew

Nice

Can someone share her 'before' photo? Can't seem to remember the face.

In other news 4 Likes

She's absolutely gorgeous.

her facial expression though

She dey send ooni message

I no wan talk my mind

















But, that her husband, is he a young man or something? #confused I no wan talk my mindBut, that her husband, is he a young man or something? #confused

She's biuriful

