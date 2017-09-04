₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,990 members, 3,768,492 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 06:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Missing Person Alert (10804 Views)
Missing Person!! Please Help! (Pictures Added) / Missing Person Alert!!! / Missing Person (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Missing Person Alert by jammyunn(m): 4:53pm
MISSING PERSON
NAME: SIMEON EFFIONG OK ON
STATE: AKWA IBOM
COLOUR: DARK IN COMPLEXION
AGE: 27 YEARS
HEIGHT: 6FT TALL
LANGUAGE SPOKEN: ENGLISH, IBIBIO
RESIDENCE: PLOT 105 KUNLE AKINOSI STREET, OSHODI, LAGOS
PLACE OF BIRTH: AKWA IBOM
LAST SEEN: 27/08/17
TIME: 9:30
Contact: 08036713317
2 Shares
|Re: Missing Person Alert by joey150(m): 5:11pm
Where was he last seen at?
Try and put up more of his pictures.
Is it 9:30 AM or PM?
Seems like I'm the first guy to comment on a missings person's thread.. I hope its finder's keeper
Simeon pls return home, your people clearly miss you.
5 Likes
|Re: Missing Person Alert by adadioranmah(f): 5:11pm
God please oooo. May he be found alive.
8 Likes
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Guilderland1: 5:11pm
See him here at Minna
|Re: Missing Person Alert by lekhane(m): 5:12pm
it is well
|Re: Missing Person Alert by alphaconde(m): 5:12pm
sad
LORD GOD who knows the depths and lengths of this earth reveal this to us. amen
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Tinocosta: 5:12pm
jammyunn:Okay
|Re: Missing Person Alert by sokapunk: 5:12pm
He will be found
|Re: Missing Person Alert by vicky6: 5:12pm
he shall be found in Jesus name amen
3 Likes
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:13pm
#Powers holding you captive are hereby destroyed in the mighty name of JESUS.
Every enchantment over you is hereby neutralized in Jesus mighty name.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Keneking: 5:13pm
This guy would be found - alive.
Have they gone to MTN's office?
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:13pm
NPF..do ur job
|Re: Missing Person Alert by xpressng(m): 5:13pm
we pray they find him soon
|Re: Missing Person Alert by maxiuc(m): 5:14pm
This is painful
Chai
|Re: Missing Person Alert by jidemoh: 5:14pm
May he be found alive IJN
2 Likes
|Re: Missing Person Alert by fidalgo19: 5:14pm
Hmm, Hope sey dey never use him
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by iamnicer: 5:14pm
HE WILL BE FOUND SOON
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Raheemzee(m): 5:15pm
Prayers is all the family needs
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by gypsey(m): 5:15pm
maybe he has gone to join the Islamic state in Syria.
|Re: Missing Person Alert by emmyquan: 5:16pm
...
joey150:...
HW COULD U be happy of FTC wen someone is missing
7 Likes
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Raheemzee(m): 5:16pm
gypsey:biggot!
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by maryjan8(f): 5:17pm
I pray he is found
|Re: Missing Person Alert by gypsey(m): 5:17pm
Raheemzee:Anything else reasonable you would like to add?
3 Likes
|Re: Missing Person Alert by masterP042(m): 5:18pm
I just pray he's found soon, before dem skull miners get to him
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by Celestyn8213: 5:18pm
We are in 'ember' months now... Wicked people are on the loose looking for innocent victims... I pray he be found.
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by maxiuc(m): 5:19pm
U
fidalgo19:we pray he should be found alive nd healthy
Because our blodas from the west are now dealing in human parts
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by ebosetaled22(m): 5:19pm
May God intervene
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Missing Person Alert by falcon01: 5:19pm
ok
|Re: Missing Person Alert by wunmi590(m): 5:20pm
You shall be found IJN (Amen)
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Missing Person Alert by cantok: 5:20pm
May God bring him safely
1 Like
|Re: Missing Person Alert by emmyquan: 5:20pm
..
maxiuc:..
WIC OF UR BLODAS
|Re: Missing Person Alert by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:21pm
He will be found in the name of God and all that is good in this world. Amin Aşe.
Check my signature
Police Checkpoint Or Police Fraudpoint? / 26 Suspects Arraigned As Murder Trial Of Ghanaian Soldier Major Maxwell Begins / Court Remands Man For Killing Alleged Gay Chief
Viewing this topic: aprokomania(m), Ariyke, odigilimorrison(m), Philipmems(m), larrysiku20, ayolanrewaju(m), murtaj(m), richeazy(m), Sholabor, Bernardinho(m), Richiez(m), chukspd, DgreatKALU(m), Prdo, kaikubura, kenostika(m), nothingmega122(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), Ifylicious, iamgruth(m), Diidi(f), stepo707, intu5(f), luckson3k, kakadinho0880, humblemikel(f), naso123, 00Ademi(m), MindExplorer(m), Pharaoh9(m), sharpwriter, rosy16(f), AgboVictor(m), ceeceeuwa, heavenlychy, Adikij(f), Rzq4, kweenkong(f), tana4gud(f), femmywest(m), joey150(m), Praisles(f), khaykay15(f), zichat22(m), constant1960, fatymore(f), nonxo007(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19