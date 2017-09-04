Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Missing Person Alert (10804 Views)

Missing Person!! Please Help! (Pictures Added) / Missing Person Alert!!! / Missing Person (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

MISSING PERSON



NAME: SIMEON EFFIONG OK ON

STATE: AKWA IBOM

COLOUR: DARK IN COMPLEXION

AGE: 27 YEARS

HEIGHT: 6FT TALL

LANGUAGE SPOKEN: ENGLISH, IBIBIO

RESIDENCE: PLOT 105 KUNLE AKINOSI STREET, OSHODI, LAGOS

PLACE OF BIRTH: AKWA IBOM

LAST SEEN: 27/08/17

TIME: 9:30

Contact: 08036713317 2 Shares





Try and put up more of his pictures.



Is it 9:30 AM or PM?







Seems like I'm the first guy to comment on a missings person's thread.. I hope its finder's keeper





Simeon pls return home, your people clearly miss you. Where was he last seen at?Try and put up more of his pictures.Is it 9:30 AM or PM?Seems like I'm the first guy to comment on a missings person's thread.. I hope its finder's keeperSimeon pls return home, your people clearly miss you. 5 Likes

God please oooo. May he be found alive. 8 Likes

See him here at Minna

it is well

sad



LORD GOD who knows the depths and lengths of this earth reveal this to us. amen 1 Like

jammyunn:

MISSING PERSON



NAME: SIMEON EFFIONG OK ON

STATE: AKWA IBOM

COLOUR: DARK IN COMPLEXION

AGE: 27 YEARS

HEIGHT: 6FT TALL

LANGUAGE SPOKEN: ENGLISH, IBIBIO

RESIDENCE: PLOT 105 KUNLE AKINOSI STREET, OSHODI, LAGOS

PLACE OF BIRTH: AKWA IBOM

LAST SEEN: 27/08/17

TIME: 9:30

Contact: 08036713317











Okay Okay

He will be found

he shall be found in Jesus name amen 3 Likes

#Powers holding you captive are hereby destroyed in the mighty name of JESUS.



Every enchantment over you is hereby neutralized in Jesus mighty name. 13 Likes 1 Share

This guy would be found - alive.

Have they gone to MTN's office? 1 Like

NPF..do ur job

we pray they find him soon





This is painful



Chai This is painfulChai

May he be found alive IJN 2 Likes

Hmm, Hope sey dey never use him 1 Like

HE WILL BE FOUND SOON

Prayers is all the family needs 1 Like

maybe he has gone to join the Islamic state in Syria.

joey150:

Where was he last seen at?



Try and put up more of his pictures.



Is it 9:30 AM or PM?







Seems like I'm the first guy to comment on a missings person's thread.. I hope its finder's keeper





Simeon pls return home, your people clearly miss you. ...









HW COULD U be happy of FTC wen someone is missing ......HW COULD U be happy of FTC wen someone is missing 7 Likes

gypsey:

maybe he has gone to join the Islamic state in Syria. biggot! biggot! 1 Like

I pray he is found

Raheemzee:

biggot! Anything else reasonable you would like to add? Anything else reasonable you would like to add? 3 Likes

I just pray he's found soon, before dem skull miners get to him 1 Like

We are in 'ember' months now... Wicked people are on the loose looking for innocent victims... I pray he be found. 1 Like

fidalgo19:

Hmm, Hope sey dey never use him we pray he should be found alive nd healthy



Because our blodas from the west are now dealing in human parts we pray he should be found alive nd healthyBecause our blodas from the west are now dealing in human parts 1 Like

May God intervene 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

You shall be found IJN (Amen) 5 Likes 1 Share

May God bring him safely 1 Like

maxiuc:

Uwe pray he should be found alive nd healthy



Because our blodas from the west are now dealing in human parts



..





WIC OF UR BLODAS ....WIC OF UR BLODAS