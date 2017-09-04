₦airaland Forum

Missing Person Alert by jammyunn(m): 4:53pm
MISSING PERSON

NAME: SIMEON EFFIONG OK ON
STATE: AKWA IBOM
COLOUR: DARK IN COMPLEXION
AGE: 27 YEARS
HEIGHT: 6FT TALL
LANGUAGE SPOKEN: ENGLISH, IBIBIO
RESIDENCE: PLOT 105 KUNLE AKINOSI STREET, OSHODI, LAGOS
PLACE OF BIRTH: AKWA IBOM
LAST SEEN: 27/08/17
TIME: 9:30
Contact: 08036713317

Re: Missing Person Alert by joey150(m): 5:11pm
Where was he last seen at?

Try and put up more of his pictures.

Is it 9:30 AM or PM?



Seems like I'm the first guy to comment on a missings person's thread.. I hope its finder's keeper wink


Simeon pls return home, your people clearly miss you.

Re: Missing Person Alert by adadioranmah(f): 5:11pm
God please oooo. May he be found alive.

Re: Missing Person Alert by Guilderland1: 5:11pm
See him here at Minna
Re: Missing Person Alert by lekhane(m): 5:12pm
it is well
Re: Missing Person Alert by alphaconde(m): 5:12pm
sad

LORD GOD who knows the depths and lengths of this earth reveal this to us. amen

Re: Missing Person Alert by Tinocosta: 5:12pm
Okay
Re: Missing Person Alert by sokapunk: 5:12pm
He will be found

Re: Missing Person Alert by vicky6: 5:12pm
he shall be found in Jesus name amen

Re: Missing Person Alert by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:13pm
#Powers holding you captive are hereby destroyed in the mighty name of JESUS.

Every enchantment over you is hereby neutralized in Jesus mighty name.

Re: Missing Person Alert by Keneking: 5:13pm
This guy would be found - alive.
Have they gone to MTN's office?

Re: Missing Person Alert by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:13pm
NPF..do ur job
Re: Missing Person Alert by xpressng(m): 5:13pm
we pray they find him soon
Re: Missing Person Alert by maxiuc(m): 5:14pm
shocked shocked angry cry cry

This is painful

Chai
Re: Missing Person Alert by jidemoh: 5:14pm
May he be found alive IJN

Re: Missing Person Alert by fidalgo19: 5:14pm
Hmm, Hope sey dey never use him

Re: Missing Person Alert by iamnicer: 5:14pm
HE WILL BE FOUND SOON

Re: Missing Person Alert by Raheemzee(m): 5:15pm
Prayers is all the family needs

Re: Missing Person Alert by gypsey(m): 5:15pm
maybe he has gone to join the Islamic state in Syria.
Re: Missing Person Alert by emmyquan: 5:16pm
...
joey150:
Where was he last seen at?

Try and put up more of his pictures.

Is it 9:30 AM or PM?



Seems like I'm the first guy to comment on a missings person's thread.. I hope its finder's keeper wink


Simeon pls return home, your people clearly miss you.
...




HW COULD U be happy of FTC wen someone is missing

Re: Missing Person Alert by Raheemzee(m): 5:16pm
gypsey:
maybe he has gone to join the Islamic state in Syria.
biggot!

Re: Missing Person Alert by maryjan8(f): 5:17pm
I pray he is found
Re: Missing Person Alert by gypsey(m): 5:17pm
Raheemzee:
biggot!
Anything else reasonable you would like to add?

Re: Missing Person Alert by masterP042(m): 5:18pm
I just pray he's found soon, before dem skull miners get to him

Re: Missing Person Alert by Celestyn8213: 5:18pm
We are in 'ember' months now... Wicked people are on the loose looking for innocent victims... I pray he be found.

Re: Missing Person Alert by maxiuc(m): 5:19pm
U
fidalgo19:
Hmm, Hope sey dey never use him
we pray he should be found alive nd healthy

Because our blodas from the west are now dealing in human parts

Re: Missing Person Alert by ebosetaled22(m): 5:19pm
May God intervene

Re: Missing Person Alert by falcon01: 5:19pm
ok
Re: Missing Person Alert by wunmi590(m): 5:20pm
You shall be found IJN (Amen)

Re: Missing Person Alert by cantok: 5:20pm
May God bring him safely

Re: Missing Person Alert by emmyquan: 5:20pm
..
maxiuc:
Uwe pray he should be found alive nd healthy

Because our blodas from the west are now dealing in human parts

..


WIC OF UR BLODAS

Re: Missing Person Alert by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:21pm
He will be found in the name of God and all that is good in this world. Amin Aşe.
Check my signature

